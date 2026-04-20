Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting BAN vs NZ donald trump big boss marathi bigg boss ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

YouTuber Gautam Khattar has been reportedly booked by Goa Police over alleged derogatory remarks against St Francis Xavier. The controversy erupted after his speech at a Parshuram Jayanti event in Vasco triggered outrage.

Gautam Khattar booked in Goa over remarks on St Francis Xavier. Photos: X.
Gautam Khattar booked in Goa over remarks on St Francis Xavier. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 20, 2026 11:38:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

Gautam Khattar, YouTuber and Sanatan Mahasangh, has been booked by the Goa Police on Sunday night for his alleged ‘derogatory’ remarks against the patron saint of Goa, St Francis Xavier. According to reports, Khattar allegedly made some controversial remarks at the ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ event held in Vasco on Saturday. Cortalim block Congress committee president Peter D’Souza on Sunday night filed a complaint against Khattar at Vasco police station in Goa. The complainant claimed that the comments have hurt the sentiments of the Christian community. 

“Such insensitive statements deeply hurt the sentiments of Goemkars and pose a serious threat to Goa’s long-standing communal harmony. We demand immediate and strict action against Gautam Khattar, along with accountability for all those involved, including the organisers and leaders present. Any attempt to disturb Goa’s peaceful social fabric must be dealt with firmly and without delay,” IE quoted Amit Patkar, president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

What are the Remarks Made By Gautam Khattar Against St Francis Xavier?

The event attended by state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankalp Amonkar and Krishna Salkar was organised by Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti Mormugao. The organiser, while distancing itself from the comments, issued an apology to the community. 

You Might Be Interested In

“It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the remarks made by the speaker. We are tendering an apology to all our Christian brothers with whom we have been living like brothers. We never expected Khattar to make such a statement and we immediately stopped him,” the organiser said in its apology. 

Aam Aadmi Party also released a statement condemning the incident.  

“The speaker has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Goans of all religions who revere St Xavier as ‘Goencho Saib’. This act is also an insult to Bhagwan Parshuram, whose Janmostav function was misused to spew such hate speech, on an auspicious day like Akshay Tritiya. We demand the immediate arrest of Gautam Khattar… and we have written to the DGP regarding the same. AAP appeals to all Goans to maintain calm and not react to such provocative actions. There will be many such attempts to divide us and destroy our age-old communal harmony, which is known the world over,” the AAP statement said.

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Gautam Khattar for “hurting religious sentiments.”

Who is Gautam Khattar?

Gautam Khattar is known for making speeches on Hinduism and Indian culture. His efforts reportedly focus on spreading awareness about Sanatan Dharma among the youth.

Gautam, according to reports, was born in Delhi but brought up in Haridwar. He has a master’s degree in Vedas and a PhD in Vedic literature. He has also written the book – Bhagwat Geeta Sar. 

Also Read: Who Is Fazil Qazi? Nagpur NGO Chief Accused Of Molesting, Hugging, Kissing Employees, Forcing Islamic Practices; ATS Probes Amid TCS Nashik, Amravati Row

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bhagwan Parshuram JanmotsavGautam KhattarGoagoa newshome-hero-pos-4Sanatan Dharm Raksha SamitiSt Francis Xavier

RELATED News

Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

Top 10 Key Constituencies in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 That Can Decide the Result

Election Commission Of India Tightens Grip On AI Content: Unlawful Posts Must Go Within 3 Hours As 11,000+ Violations Flagged

LATEST NEWS

From Season 4 Delayed On Amazon Prime Video, Fans Express Outrage On Social Media

UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check UBSE 10th Result Date, Official Websites and How to Download Scorecard

Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: From Luxury Cars To High-End Gadgets, Accused Ayan Ahmed’s Lavish Lifestyle Under Scanner As Probe Deepens

Bright Outdoor Media Successfully Concludes Bright Real Estate Expo 2026, Marking Its Sixth Curated Event in Six Months

JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained

Kara Trailer OUT: Dhanush Turns Bank Robber Outsmarts Police In Intriguing Crime Drama| WATCH

20 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Gold, Silver Rate Today On April 20 2026: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold, And 999 Silver Price In Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event
Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event
Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event
Who Is Gautam Khattar? YouTuber Booked After Remarks On St Francis Xavier, Political Outrage Erupts After Vasco Event

QUICK LINKS