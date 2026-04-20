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Home > Business News > Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional

Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional

Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 20, 2026 11:18:15 IST

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Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18: Time may move forward, but memories often stand still. A similar emotional and vibrant scene unfolded at the grand organise of the IPS Academy School of Architecture Alumni Meet 2026.

More than 300 alumni from the 2000–2025 batches, now holding prestigious positions across India and abroad, returned to the very campus where their dreams first took flight. The reunion turned deeply emotional when 86-year-old founder faculty member Dr. G. V. Kulkarni arrived at the venue. As soon as he entered, former students gathered around him, some reminiscing about their cherished moments, while others shared stories of his invaluable guidance. The atmosphere reflected a beautiful blend of warmth, respect, and heartfelt emotions.

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Alumni revisited their old haunts—the canteen, library, and classrooms—reliving memories that seemed frozen in time. Every corner echoed with laughter, while some moments brought tears of nostalgia.

The event was graced by architect Achal Chaudhary as the chief guest, who encouraged alumni to stay connected with the institution and support emerging architects. Principal Prof. Dr. Manita Saxena expressed gratitude to all attendees and announced an innovative app, “SkillScoop,” aimed at bridging the gap between students and professionals.

The event was smoothly coordinated under the guidance of architect Neelam Kushwaha. Cultural performances, dance, and jamming sessions infused the atmosphere with energy and enthusiasm.

A key highlight of the event was the Alumni Association elections, held after nearly 15 years, with enthusiastic participation from members in selecting new leadership.

In the end, when all alumni stood together for a group photograph, it wasn’t just a picture—it was a living frame of 25 years of memories, relationships, and shared dreams.

This gathering was not merely a reunion, but an emotional celebration that reconnected hearts and opened new pathways for the future.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional

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Memories Reunited After 25 Years: IPS Architecture Alumni Meet Leaves Every Heart Emotional
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