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Home > World News > Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana

Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana

A mass shooting in Shreveport has left eight children dead after a gunman opened fire across multiple homes early Sunday morning. The suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, reportedly killed seven of his own children before being shot dead by police after a chase.

Shreveport mass shooting: 8 children killed by Shamar Elkins, suspect shot dead by police after chase. Photos: X.
Shreveport mass shooting: 8 children killed by Shamar Elkins, suspect shot dead by police after chase. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 20, 2026 08:55:39 IST

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Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana

Shreveport Mass Shooting: A gunman on Sunday carried out a series of shootings across multiple homes in Shreveport, killing eight children. In the early hours before sunrise, a 31-year-old man, Shamar Elkins, drove to three separate houses, entered them, and opened fire. By the time authorities arrived, eight children had been killed, seven of them his own. The victims ranged in age from just one year old to 12, with the youngest not yet two. The suspect was later killed by police following a car chase into a neighbouring parish.

Who is Shamar Elkins? Military Service and Prior Arrest in Shreveport 

Elkins had served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for seven years, leaving in August 2020 without deployment, according to the US Army. His past included a 2019 arrest in Shreveport on charges of illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property. Authorities said he had fired five rounds at a moving vehicle from about 300 feet away from a local high school, in the direction of the campus. He later pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, while the firearm charge was dismissed.

Despite this history, there was little in the public record to clearly foreshadow the scale of Sunday’s violence.

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Shamar Elkins’Troubling Social Media Posts Surface

In the days leading up to the attack, Elkins’ social media activity reflected contrasting tones. He had recently posted a photograph of himself with seven children, writing: “Happy Easter had a wonderful time at church for the first time with all my kids what a blessed day.”

However, an earlier post dated April 9 suggested emotional distress, written in the form of a prayer, “Dear God, Today I ask You to help me guard my mind and my emotions… When depression tries to settle in, when anger rises, when anxiety or panic comes, give me the awareness to recognize what is not from You and the strength to reject it immediately in the name of JESUS.”

Shreveport Mass Shooting: What Happened?

According to Shreveport Police Corporal Chris Bordelon, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Cedar Grove neighbourhood shortly after 6 a.m. local time.

Victims were discovered across two homes on West 79th Street and a third on Harrison Street. While initial reports listed the victims’ ages as one to fourteen, police later confirmed the range as one to twelve.
A 13-year-old boy survived by jumping from a rooftop to escape, though he sustained multiple broken bones.

Two adult women were also shot. One, the mother of Elkins’ children, suffered very serious injuries. The second, the mother of the eighth child killed, remained in life-threatening condition.

“This is a very large scene with multiple deceased children present,” Bordelon said.

Police Chase Ends in Fatal Shooting of Shreveport Mass Shooting Suspect Shamar Elkins

After the attacks, Elkins carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit into Bossier Parish. He was subsequently shot and killed by police.

The Louisiana State Police has launched an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Authorities confirmed that no officers were injured.

“We are still working to determine a complete motive and understanding as to why this happened, but it is domestic in nature,” Bordelon told CNN affiliate KSLA.

Also Read: ‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway

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Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana

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Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana
Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana
Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana
Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana

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