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Home > World News > ‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway

‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway

Eight children were killed in a suspected domestic mass shooting in Louisiana, with the gunman later shot dead by police after a chase.

Louisiana mass shooting
Louisiana mass shooting

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 20, 2026 01:15:43 IST

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‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway

In the Louisiana state of the United States eight children between the ages of 1 and 14 were killed on Sunday (19th April 2026) in a mass shooting; as per authorities the incident is a suspected domestic incident. The gunman, who had allegedly opened fire in different homes in early Sunday, was later killed in a chase, with officers firing at the suspect, the Associated Press (AP) reported that Shrevepost police spokesperson Chris Bordelon stated. 

The suspect had allegedly stolen a car while attempting to leave the scene of the crimes and was followed by the police. According to Bordelon, a total of 10 people were shot in domesticrelated shootings. Two adults’ women suffered gunshots to their heads but somehow, they survived while a young boy sustained injuries after jumping from a roof during the mass shooting. 

However, the police have not shared any information regarding the shooter, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC that some of the children killed were his descendants. 

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‘Unlike anything most of us have ever seen’: Officers launch probe across three crime scenes

Shreveport police spokesperson Bordelon stated that the scene was “unlike anything” the personnel had seen. The AP reported that “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen.” The officials said that they were gathering details at the crime scenes, which extended across three locations. 

The administration has launched an investigation into the incident, with Shreveport police also involving the Louisiana State Police detectives in the probe. No clear motive for the crime has been established yet. 

The state police claim in a statement that no officers had been harmed in the shooting which involved an officer, after the police chase into Bossier City on Sunday morning, as per AP report. The state police have also urged public that if anyone has pictures, videos, or information regarding the shooting to share it with their detectives. 

Shreveport Police chief Wayne Smith expressed grief following the shootings, saying he was “taken aback.” “I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback…I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur,” Smith said, as per AP. While speaking to media outside one of the residences where the shooting took place, officials requested patience and prayers from the community while moving through multiple scenes. 

The mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux said it was a tragic situation, he further added that “maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had.” The mayor of the city in northwestern Louisiana, which has around 1,80,000 residents further said it was a “terrible morning.” 

Also Read: Meet Shamim Mafi, The Iranian Businesswoman Arrested In Los Angeles For Trafficking Drones And Ammunition To Sudan

 

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‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway

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‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway

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‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway
‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway
‘Terrible Morning’: Eight Children Killed In Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Gunman Shot Dead—Investigation Underway
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