Who Is Tanvi Kolte? ‘Dhakkad Girl’ Wins Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Beats Raqesh Bapat, Bags Rs 15 Lakh, Scooter, Rs 10 Lakh Diamond Voucher

Tanvi Kolte has won the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which concluded on Sunday. The 2026 season was hosted by actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh. Along with the trophy, Tanvi received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Her winnings also included an electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh. Actor Raqesh Bapat finished as the first runner-up. Other finalists, including Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayyed, were eliminated earlier during the finale after a competitive run on the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi Grand Finale Highlights

The finale episode featured performances by finalists and former contestants.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh also made special appearances on the show. The duo joined the stage to promote their upcoming Marathi film, Raja Shivaji.

The season was broadcast on Colors Marathi and streamed simultaneously on JioHotstar, enabling viewers across the country to follow the show.

Who is Tanvi Kolte, Big Boss Marathi 2026 Winner?

Tanvi Kolte, 28, is an emerging Marathi actress, model, and television personality. Known for her bold and outspoken nature, she earned the nickname “Dhakkad Girl” during the show. Notably, she was also the first confirmed finalist of the season, reflecting her consistent and impactful presence.

She played the role of Sinchana in the Zee Marathi drama Lakshmi Niwas (2024), a project she exited to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Before entering the entertainment industry, Tanvi made a mark in pageantry, winning titles such as Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020. She holds a B.Tech degree and is also active as a digital content creator.

During her time on the show, Tanvi spoke about personal challenges, including the emotional loss of her father earlier in 2026, which resonated with viewers.

Who Is Raqesh Bapat, The Bigg Boss Marathi 2026 Runner-Up

Born on September 1, 1978, Raqesh Bapat is an Indian actor, model, and artist who gained recognition with his debut in the Bollywood film Tum Bin. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as Indian television.

A native of Amravati, Maharashtra, Bapat demonstrated artistic talent early in life. Before entering acting, he built a presence in the modeling industry, winning the Mr. Pune title and finishing as the first runner-up in both the Grasim Mr. India (1999) and Mr. International competitions.

Tanvi Kolte’s Viral Video With Rakhi Sawant

Soon after Tanvi’s win, a video featuring her and Rakhi Sawant began circulating online.

In the clip, Rakhi said, “Maine sabko bola tha Day 1 se ki Tanvi jeetegi kyunki mere zabaan pe til hai.” (I told everyone from Day 1 that Tanvi would win because I have a mole on my tongue.)

Responding to this, Tanvi said, “Rakhi ke zabaan pe til hai aur Rakhi ke pas bhot bada dil hai. Unse bola tha mai winner banungi aur dekh lo aaj 100 days ke baad mere hanth me trophy hai aur main ban chuki hun winner.”

Rakhi also made a request to Salman Khan, saying, “Aur mai avi Bigg Boss Hindi ko kehna chahti hoon, Salman bhai Tanvi Hindi Bigg Boss mein jana chahti hai.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night