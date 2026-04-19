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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale sees top 5 finalists compete for ₹15 lakh prize as fans await winner announcement on grand star night.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale sees top 5 finalists compete for ₹15 lakh prize. (Photo: X)
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale sees top 5 finalists compete for ₹15 lakh prize. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 19, 2026 21:25:52 IST

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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: The Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale is surely one of the most talked-about television events of the year after weeks of emotions, drama, and thrill. Now, after completing more than 100 days of the show, its journey has ended at the most crucial point as it is about to declare the winner. The show has witnessed a lot of fights, emotional moments, good friendships, and strategic moves, which have kept its viewers glued to the screen. Now, the final night of the show is here, and we are eagerly waiting to see who will win the trophy, how much he will win, and what surprises are in store for the finale.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Are the Final 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

The show has now come down to five finalists who have survived every elimination and challenge inside the house. These finalists are Raqesh Bapat, Anushri Mane, Vishal Kotian, Tanvi Kolte, and Deepali Sayyed. Each of them has a different story of emotions, popularity, strategic moves, or pressure handling behind them. These finalists are the ones who have survived all the challenges and increased the intensity of competition this season.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Win the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Trophy Tonight?

Although the winner is not yet known, predictions are flying. Fans have been keeping an eye on the voting trends and the social media buzz to make a guess. Raqesh Bapat, who has been through Bigg Boss once already, is one of the front runners, while Vishal Kotian and the rest have strong fan support. The final call will be made on the grand finale night and is one of the most awaited television moments in Marathi television.

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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: What is the Prize Money of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner?

It has been reported that the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will receive a ₹15 lakh cash prize along with the trophy. Though the cash prize is lesser than the other BBDG regional shows, the trophy and the recognition is what matters the most for the contestants. The prize has been the main attraction of the show for a long time and has kept the contestants motivated to fight to the end.

What Happened on Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale Stage? The grand finale has been graced with special celebrity appearances and fun-filled segments. One of the highlights of the night has been the appearance of Abhishek Bachchan, who reportedly spoofed his father Amitabh Bachchan during one of the fun segments, adding zest and chuckles to the stage. Abhishek’s presence provided a great break from the intense competition vibe and helped in making the grand finale more enjoyable for the viewers.

History of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Is Out? Here’s How The Season Started

Bigg Boss Marathi started from January 11, 2026 and had 17 housemates inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss Marathi 6 saw a lot of emotional breakdowns , multiple twists, unexpected eliminations, friendships turned into feuds. This season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh had a good viewership and social media buzz.

Where Is Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Season 6 Grand Finale Being Telecasted?

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Grand Finale episode is being telecasted at 8 PM on Colors Marathi and is also available on JioHotstar. Watch live telecast for winner announcement and post finale celebrations.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Why Is The Grand Finale of This Season So Special?

This season’s finale is special because of the emotional pressure, great housemates and unpredictability of the game. From strategic housemates to fan-favourite personalities, this season’s finalists have made Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 one of the best seasons yet. And with the countdown to the winner still on , the excitement is rising and watch-out is on who will come out on top and win the trophy.

ALSO READ: ‘From’ Season 4 Streaming Guide: Where To Watch Online, Available Platforms, Release Schedule And How To Access It Globally

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Tags: bigg bossBigg Boss Marathi 6Bigg Boss Marathi 6 newsBigg Boss Marathi 6 prize moneyBigg Boss Marathi 6 winnerBigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner and Grand Finalehome-hero-pos-13Riteish Deshmukh

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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night
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