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Home > Elections > Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details

Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details

Madurai Central gears up for a high-stakes contest as Tamil Nadu votes on April 23, 2026. With a strong DMK legacy, PTR faces actor-politician Sundar C in a keen battle. Voter demographics, past trends, and key candidates make this seat one to watch.

Madurai Central seat gears up for TN polls 2026 with PTR vs Sundar C fight, key candidates, voter data & past results. Photos: X.
Madurai Central seat gears up for TN polls 2026 with PTR vs Sundar C fight, key candidates, voter data & past results. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 20, 2026 12:56:00 IST

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Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details

Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: Tamil Nadu is all set to vote on April 23, 2026. The counting for the 234-assembly elections will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026. In the last elections, held in 2021,  Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance won 159 seats. MK Stalin of DMK was elected as the chief minister of the state.  The constituency has  1,96,856 voters, which includes 95,632 men and 1,01,198 women. It is among the most literate constituencies in the state with an overall literacy rate of 81.66%, according to data from the 2011 Census. The famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple is situated in the constituency. 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: All About The Madurai Central Assembly Constituency

Madurai Central Assembly Constituency is in the South region of the state and falls under the Madurai district. The seat has 7.8% scheduled caste, 0.34% scheduled tribe population, and is reserved for the general category.

For the last two elections in 2016 and 2021, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has won the constituency with a margin of 86,600 and 64,662 votes, respectively. R. Sundarrajan of DMDK won the seat in 2011 with a margin of 76,063. 

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Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details

Photo Credits: AI

Full List Of Candidates Fighting Tamil Nadu Elections From Madurai Central Assembly Constituency:

12 prominent candidates have filed nominations, out of which five are independents. Here is the full list of candidates who are fighting elections for the Madurai Central Assembly Constituency. 

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (DMK)

Sundar C (AIADMK)

Sakkaravarthy P (AIPTMMK)

Ramar Pandi T (BSP)

Abdul Hakeem K (NTK)

Madhar Badhurudeen (TVK)

Sivaperumal V (IND)

Saleem (IND)

Guru Karthick T (IND)Avadainathan V (IND)

Rajendran R (IND)

Manivannan (IND)

The main contest is between PTR and director-actor turned politician Sundar C. PTR is currently the Information and Technology and Digital Services minister. He was previously the finance minister and is known for his views of state-centre relations.  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Confident Of Winning Over 200 Seats

As Tamil Nadu heads into a crucial Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin exuded confidence of winning more than 200 seats in the forthcoming elections.

“We will win more than 200 seats in the elections. The BJP is ready to do anything to form a government. I appeal to everyone to vote for DMK candidate from T. Nagar constituency, Raja Anbazhagan, in the elections…Don’t forget to vote for the rising sun in this election,” CM Stalin said in a rally in T Nagar in Chennai on Sunday.

AIADMK candidate P Santhana Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) V S Babu are locked in a fierce triangular contest with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is contesting for the fourth time from Chennai’s Kolathur Assembly constituency for the April 23 assembly elections in the state.

In 2021, he secured a massive 1,05,522 votes (61.4%), defeating AIADMK’s Aadi Rajaram by a staggering margin of 70,384 votes. The election saw a voter turnout of 64.63% out of 2,68,296 electors.

His 2016 victory was equally decisive, with 91,303 votes (55.4%), beating JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK by 37,730 votes, in an election that recorded a 64.26% turnout from 2,61,913 voters. These consistent wins have cemented Kolathur as a DMK stronghold under Stalin’s leadership.

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Also Read: From Chennai North To Thanjavur Region: Top 10 Key Constituencies That May Decide Power Equations In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026m.k stalinMadurai Central Assembly ConstituencyTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Tamil Nadu election 2026Tamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu News

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Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details

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Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details
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