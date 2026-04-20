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Home > Education News > Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…

Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…

Summer Vacations 2026 in Delhi-NCR: Schools in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad likely to remain closed from mid-May. Check expected dates and details.

Summer Vacations 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From...
Summer Vacations 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From...

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: April 20, 2026 13:04:59 IST

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Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…

Summer vacations across Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, are expected to begin around mid-May 2026. While official dates for the 2026–27 session are yet to be fully confirmed, trends from previous academic calendars suggest a similar timeline for schools across the region.

Expected Summer Vacation Dates (Delhi-NCR)

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) calendar for 2025–26 scheduled summer holidays from May 11 to June 30, lasting around 50 days.

Based on this pattern, schools in 2026 are expected to follow a mid-May to late June schedule, though final dates may slightly vary.

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Across India, most schools typically observe summer vacations during May and June due to peak heat conditions.

Schools Covered Across Delhi-NCR

Government and government-aided schools in Delhi strictly follow DoE guidelines for vacation schedules.

Private and CBSE-affiliated schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad usually align their calendars with Delhi schools.

Some schools may slightly adjust dates depending on exams, internal planning, or board requirements.

Why Summer Vacations Are So Long

Delhi-NCR experiences extreme heat during May–June, with temperatures often crossing 40°C, making classroom learning difficult.

The long break helps ensure student safety, health, and comfort during peak summer months.

It also gives students time to rest, travel, and engage in extracurricular activities outside academics.

Important Note for Teachers & Staff

Teachers are usually required to report back a few days earlier, typically around the end of June, for academic preparation.

Schools use this time for planning, timetable setup, and administrative work before reopening.

What Students & Parents Should Know

Exact summer vacation dates for 2026 will be confirmed through official school circulars and education department notifications.

Parents should regularly check updates from their child’s school to avoid confusion about reopening schedules.

Schools are likely to reopen in late June or early July 2026, depending on the final calendar.

Disclaimer: Summer vacation dates are based on previous academic calendars and trends. Final schedules may vary. Please check official school or education department notifications for confirmed dates.

Also Read: Maharashtra Summer Vacation 2026: Schools in Mumbai & Pune to Remain Closed from May 2 to June 15 | Full Schedule & Official Update

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Tags: CBSE summer vacation 2026Delhi NCR school holidaysDelhi NCR summer breakDelhi summer vacation 2026Faridabad school vacation datesGhaziabad school holidays 2026Gurgaon school holidays 2026Noida school summer vacationschool holidays India 2026Summer Vacations 2026

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Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…

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Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…
Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…
Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…
Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…

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