Maharashtra Summer Vacation 2026: Schools in Mumbai & Pune to Remain Closed from May 2 to June 15 | Full Schedule & Official Update

As the mercury begins its annual ascent, the Maharashtra State Education Department has officially announced the summer vacation schedule for the academic year 2025-2026. In a move to protect students from the intensifying heatwaves predicted for the region, all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across Mumbai, Pune and the rest of the state will remain closed from May 2 to June 15, 2026.

Official Schedule and Key Dates

The state government issued a circular clarifying that the current academic session will conclude on April 30, 2026. Following the completion of final results and administrative wrap ups on May 1 (Maharashtra Day), the summer break will officially commence.

Vacation Starts: May 2, 2026

May 2, 2026 Vacation Ends: June 14, 2026

June 14, 2026 Schools Reopen: June 15, 2026 (Monday)

For schools in Vidarbha, where temperatures typically soar higher than in coastal regions, the reopening date has been slightly adjusted to June 22, 2026 to ensure the safety of students against extreme weather conditions.

Impact on Mumbai and Pune Schools

In major hubs like Mumbai and Pune, the directive applies to all schools affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE). While private institutions following CBSE, ICSE or IB curriculums have the autonomy to set their own calendars, most are expected to align with the state’s timeline to maintain uniformity and address parental concerns regarding the summer heat.

Educational authorities have emphasized that this 45 day break is crucial not just for rest, but to prevent heat related illnesses among young children. “With the IMD forecasting an early and harsh summer, the health of our students is our top priority,” a senior official from the Education Department stated.

Guidelines for Teachers and Staff

While students enjoy their break, the circular notes that non teaching staff and school heads may be required to report for duty for specific administrative tasks, such as finalizing admissions for the 2026-2027 session and preparing for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) modules.

Parents are encouraged to use this period to engage children in hobby classes and outdoor activities during the cooler morning hours. As the countdown to June 15 begins, the state gears up for a refreshed start to the next academic journey.

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