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Home > Education News > JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained

JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained

The JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 is expected to be declared today, April 20, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 20, 2026 11:04:25 IST

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JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained

JEE Main Session 2 To Be Out Today, April 20: The JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 is likely to be announced today, on April 20, by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the nearly 11 lakh candidates who appeared for the BE/B.Tech (Paper 1) exam are waiting for their scorecards. All the candidates will be able to download and check the result from the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in by using the login credentials. Here are the important details and frequently asked questions of the students:

When will JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 be declared

JEE Main Session 2 To Be Out Today, April 20: The JEE Main session 2 results are expected to be declared on April 20, as earlier mentioned by NTA, but the candidates should check the official website for further updates.

Where to check JEE Main Result 2026 online

Candidates should visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for the online result. No other portal will have the official result.

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What details are required to download the scorecard

The candidates should use the following information to check the result: application number and password/date of birth.

After providing the above information, the candidates can download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

What is a good percentile in JEE Main 2026

A score above 90 percentile is considered to be good. For admission into the top NITs and other top institutes, the candidates may need a percentile of 93 to 95 and above, depending on the category and course.

How is JEE Main percentile calculated

Multiple shifts are conducted for the exam, so to make it fair, NTA follows a normalisation process.

The formula for percentile calculation is: Percentile (Number of candidates with score less than or equal to yours / Total candidates in the session) × 100

This ensures that the candidates are being assessed with respect to the other candidates of that particular session, thereby reducing the effect of difficulty.

What is the normalisation Process in JEE Main

Normalisation is a process followed to make the result fair for all the shifts. As each shift may be of a different difficulty level, to compare each candidate fairly, the score is converted into a percentile.

What happens after JEE Main result 2026

If a candidate is qualified in the JEE Main examination, he/she may apply for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, which is an admission test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

After that, a candidate can shift to Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admission in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

Is re-evaluation for JEE Main result possible

The NTA does not allow any re-evaluation or re-checking for JEE Main results. The scores released are final. Further, candidates detected to have used unfair means during the examination will not be given results. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their scorecard, as it will be required for counselling and admission purposes. Updates on cut-offs and counselling schedules are expected to be released soon.

Also Read: UGC NET Exam: Waiting To Apply Online? June 2026 Registration Likely Soon- Check Key Dates, Eligibility, Other Updates
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Tags: JEE MainJEE Main Result 2026JEE Main Session 2 ResultJEE Main Session 2 Result 2026NTA JEE Main result

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JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained

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JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained
JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained
JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained
JEE Main Session 2 (April Conducted) Result 2026 Expected Out Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard, Rank Predictor Explained

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