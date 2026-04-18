UGC NET Exam: Waiting To Apply Online? June 2026 Registration Likely Soon- Check Key Dates, Eligibility, Other Updates

UGC NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is about to open the UGC NET June 2026 Registration on its official website. Although the exact dates have not been announced yet, the same pattern of last year’s June cycle, which commenced on April 16, indicates that the registration process may be opened anytime soon. Conducted twice a year, the exam is an important opportunity for all the aspirants to try their luck to acquire a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), become assistant professors or to enroll in PhD programmes of any universities and colleges in India.

When Will UGC NET June 2026 Registration Be Opened?

Even though the exact dates of registration for the UGC NET June 2026 have not yet been announced by the NTA, the registration process is expected to open soon. The June 2026 session of the exam will most likely open in April, just like last year. The candidates will be able to fill in the application forms online after the start of registration process. So, try to keep your documents handy and keep checking the official portal for any updates.

Where Can UGC NET Aspirants Apply Online?

The candidates will be required to apply for the UGC NET online through the official website of the exam. All the processes, from application form filling to fee payment, will be conducted online. So, make sure that you fill in the details correctly and do not forget to upload the documents in the required format.

What is UGC NET Exam and Why is it Important?

UGC NET is the national-level eligibility test for the following:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

Admission to PhD only

This is one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. The exam is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across various disciplines.

Who Can Appear for UGC NET 2026?

Here are the eligibility criteria for the exam. Candidates must fulfil the following requirements:

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 55% marks in their master’s degree or equivalent examination.

Candidates belonging to the categories of OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, PwBD and third gender get a relaxation of 5% (50% marks).

Final-year postgraduate students and candidates awaiting the result of their postgraduate degree are also eligible to apply.

Candidates having passed four-year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 75% marks can also apply.

Students in the final year of a four-year bachelor’s degree are also eligible to appear for the exam.

But candidates with pending results will be given provisional admission. They should satisfy the minimum mark criteria after the results are declared in order to be eligible for JRF or Assistant Professor.

What Subjects are Covered in UGC NET?

The UGC NET 2026 exam is available in 85 subjects which include Humanities, Social Sciences, Languages and Computer Science and Applications. Candidates are advised to choose their postgraduate degree subject to increase their chances of success.

What Are the Important Things Candidates Need to Keep in Mind?

The UGC NET exam has seen many changes over the years. Formerly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the exam, while the responsibility was handed over to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in December 2018. After that, the UGC NET has been conducted in CBT mode.

In addition, the NTA has started giving e-certificates and JRF award letters online to qualified candidates. The exam is also being conducted twice a year, in June and December.

Why Are Candidates Advised to Apply Early?

Competition for the exam has been intense, and the exam is extremely competitive. Candidates are advised to prepare early and not wait till the last date to apply. They should keep a close eye on official updates, collect necessary documents ahead of time and not delay applying. With the June 2026 cycle approaching, aspirants should be on the lookout for official notifications and be ready to apply as soon as the application window opens.

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