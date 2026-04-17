UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Date, Official Websites, and Passing Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results in 2026 in the final week of April.

The board has not announced the exact date and time yet, but an official notification is imminent. Generally, the results of Class 10 and Class 12 are released on the same day.

The results of over 52 lakh students who appeared for the examinations are awaited. It is one of the most massive school-level assessments in the entire country.

When were UP Board exams conducted in 2026

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the academic session 2025–26 were conducted between February 18 and March 12, 2026. The exams were conducted in offline mode at a large number of centres throughout the state.

Each time slot of the exam was three hours and fifteen minutes long. The examinations were conducted twice a day.

The morning shift of exams took place from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Out of the total registrations, around 49.4 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Has the UPMSP completed the evaluation process

The evaluation process has already been completed. Answer sheets started to be checked on March 18, 2026, and the deadline to finish this process was set for April 1.

The deadline was later extended to April 4 due to holidays such as Eid ul Fitr and Ram Navami after evaluation centres submitted requests.

Almost 3 crore answer copies were checked by about 1.5 lakh teachers at more than 250 evaluation centres.

In the first two days of checking, more than 21 lakh copies were evaluated, so it seems like the evaluation process is proceeding quickly.

Where to check UP Board Result 2026 online

Once declared, the results will be available on the official result websites, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Besides this, the results will also be hosted on DigiLocker and the Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance (UMANG) app.

To view the scorecard, students will need to enter their respective roll number and captcha code. It is always suggested to download and print a provisional marks sheet for future use. The original marksheets will be issued to the students later by their respective schools.

What is the passing criteria for UP Board exams

To pass the UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 examinations, students will need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.

Those students who fail in more than two subjects will not be qualified and are required to appear for compartment exams.

Those who fail in one or two subjects will get a chance to improve their marks through supplementary exams.

What were last year’s pass percentages and trends

In 2025, the Class 10 pass percentage was 90.11 per cent, while Class 12 results were 81.15 per cent. This year as well, the board is likely to release the detailed statistics with the results. These include the toppers list, district-wise performance, gender-wise data, and overall pass percentages. It is always advised to check the result on official sources only, as the UPMSP has warned students against fake result links and cyber fraud.