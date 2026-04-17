LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026
ICSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 17, 2026 15:35:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 during the last week of April. The date is yet to be confirmed, but the results are expected to be declared soon, probably in the next week. Nearly 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board examination this year. 

When will ICSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

The results of ICSE Class 10 will be declared anytime between late April and early May. The ICSE Class 10 result 2025 was released on the last day of April 2025, while the results of ICSE Class 10 2024 and 2023 were declared in early May 2024 and 2023.

So following the trend, the ICSE result for 2026 is expected in the last week of April. However, the students and parents should wait for the official confirmation from CISCE. 

You Might Be Interested In

Where to check ICSE Class 10 result 2026 online

After the results are declared, students can check the results from various platforms like the official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. 

The DigiLocker platform that will host the digital marksheets The scorecards will be available on these platforms.

How to download ICSE Class 10 result 2026 from official website

Students can follow the below steps to check and download the result:

  • Open results.cisce.org.
  • Under ‘Course option’, click on ‘ICSE’. 
  • Enter the unique ID and index number. 
  • Do captcha verification
  • Click on ‘submit’. 
  • View and download the results.

The students should be prepared to log in to the platform to avoid delays during the peak traffic.

How to download ICSE Class 10 marksheet 2026 through DigiLocker

The following details will be reflected in the ICSE scorecard: student name, unique ID, index number, marks in every subject, total marks and result status.

The scorecard issued by CISCE will be digitally authenticated with a QR code and can be accepted at all institutions.

What details will be mentioned in ICSE Class 10 result 2026

The following details will be reflected in the ICSE scorecard: student name, unique ID, index number, marks in every subject, total marks and result status.

The scorecard issued by CISCE will be digitally authenticated with a QR code and can be accepted at all institutions.

What are the options after ICSE Class 10 result 2026

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking through the official portal within the designated time. A fee will be charged for each subject. Those students who have not passed in one or two subjects can appear for a compartment exam, which is likely to be held in July 2026. Although the digital marksheets can be used for all academic purposes, the original certificates will be sent to school subsequently.

As exams are about to declare results, students should keep themselves informed through official sources and prepare all the necessary documents in advance. The ICSE Class 10 results will help lakhs of students across the country to decide their future course of study.

Also Read: JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CISCE Class 10 result 2026ICSEICSE Class 10ICSE Class 10 ResultICSE Class 10 result 2026icse result 2026 expected date

RELATED News

JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Download Steps, SMS and Result Details

JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

LATEST NEWS

Drawing on 1,573 Client Engagements, Beryl Agency Flags Brand Deficit in Rs 20-200 Cr Exporters

Tripura TTAADC Election Results 2026 : Tipra Motha Party Dominates As Pradyot Barma Secures Landslide Victory, Crushing BJP In Tribal Heartland | Check Winners List

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

Who Is Afsana Khan? From Getting Rejected By Salman Khan In Bigg Boss To Dhurandhar’s Singing Sensation, Decoding Her Stardom

‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends

‘Pawan Khera Should Surrender’: Assam CM After SC Turns Down Plea For Transit Bail Extension

Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Doctor Quietly Pulls Up Curtains Before Striking Elderly Patient In Chest With Elbow, Internet Calls It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

Sheriff Goutam Ghose plans to restore Kolkata’s 250-year-old colonial records

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard
ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard
ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard
ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

QUICK LINKS