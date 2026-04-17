ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 during the last week of April. The date is yet to be confirmed, but the results are expected to be declared soon, probably in the next week. Nearly 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 board examination this year.

When will ICSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

The results of ICSE Class 10 will be declared anytime between late April and early May. The ICSE Class 10 result 2025 was released on the last day of April 2025, while the results of ICSE Class 10 2024 and 2023 were declared in early May 2024 and 2023.

So following the trend, the ICSE result for 2026 is expected in the last week of April. However, the students and parents should wait for the official confirmation from CISCE.

Where to check ICSE Class 10 result 2026 online

After the results are declared, students can check the results from various platforms like the official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The DigiLocker platform that will host the digital marksheets The scorecards will be available on these platforms.

How to download ICSE Class 10 result 2026 from official website

Students can follow the below steps to check and download the result:

Open results.cisce.org.

Under ‘Course option’, c lick on ‘ICSE’.

Enter the unique ID and index number.

Do captcha verification

Click on ‘submit’.

View and download the results.

The students should be prepared to log in to the platform to avoid delays during the peak traffic.

How to download ICSE Class 10 marksheet 2026 through DigiLocker

The following details will be reflected in the ICSE scorecard: student name, unique ID, index number, marks in every subject, total marks and result status.

The scorecard issued by CISCE will be digitally authenticated with a QR code and can be accepted at all institutions.

What details will be mentioned in ICSE Class 10 result 2026

The following details will be reflected in the ICSE scorecard: student name, unique ID, index number, marks in every subject, total marks and result status.

The scorecard issued by CISCE will be digitally authenticated with a QR code and can be accepted at all institutions.

What are the options after ICSE Class 10 result 2026

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking through the official portal within the designated time. A fee will be charged for each subject. Those students who have not passed in one or two subjects can appear for a compartment exam, which is likely to be held in July 2026. Although the digital marksheets can be used for all academic purposes, the original certificates will be sent to school subsequently.

As exams are about to declare results, students should keep themselves informed through official sources and prepare all the necessary documents in advance. The ICSE Class 10 results will help lakhs of students across the country to decide their future course of study.

Also Read: JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details