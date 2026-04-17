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Home > Education News > JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details

JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC Class 8 Result 2026 on its official website.

JAC Class 8 Result 2026
JAC Class 8 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 17, 2026 13:21:29 IST

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JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details

The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the result of the JAC Class 8 Annual Examination 2026 on 17th April. Students who appear for the annual examination can now view their scorecards online from the official websites of the council, namely, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result was declared in the presence of JAC Chairman Dr Natwa Hansdak and other senior officials, and the evaluation process of the Class 8 board examination conducted earlier this year was successfully completed.

When was the JAC Class 8 exam 2026 held and result declared

The JAC Class 8 Examination 2026 was held on 2nd March at more than 200 exam centres in Jharkhand.

The result was declared on 16th April after a proper time after the conduct of the exam. Students can check results online by providing a roll code and roll number.

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How to check JAC Class 8 result 2026 online

Students can download scorecard by following below steps

  • Go to official websites, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Click on Class 8 Annual Examination Result 2026 link
  • Provide roll code and roll number
  • Complete captcha
  • Click on submit to view your result.
  • Download and have a printout for future use

Students are advised to take a copy of scorecards for academic purposes.

What information will the JAC Class 8 scorecard 2026 contain

The JAC Class 8 scorecard 2026 will contain the following academic information: Name of the student, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks obtained, pass percentage and qualifying status.

Students should check all the details in the scorecard and should report any discrepancies to the school authorities.

What did officials say after JAC Class 8 result 2026

The officials congratulated the students who were able to pass the examination and wished for them to continue their academic careers with the same zeal. Students who did not clear the examination were suggested to take it as a learning experience and put effort into improving their performance.

The council also thanked the district education officers and the examination staff for conducting the examination and declaring results on time.

When will JAC Class 9 result 2026 be declared

The result of JAC Class 9 in 2026 is expected to be declared soon by the Jharkhand Academic Council. More than 4.7 lakh students are awaiting the results. The results will also be provided online. Students will be able to check their Class 9 result online by using their roll number and roll code on the same official websites. 

Now that the Class 8 result has been declared, students should check their performance and plan their academic future. Updates on Class 9 results and other announcements will be posted on official JAC portals.

Also Read: ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details
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Tags: JAC Class 8 result 2026JAC Class 8 scorecard downloadJAC result 2026Jharkhand Academic CouncilJharkhand Class 8 result 2026

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JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details

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JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details
JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details
JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details
JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details

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