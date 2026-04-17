LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final admit cards for the May 2026 examination session.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card
ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 17, 2026 13:03:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final admit cards for the May 2026 examination session. All the candidates having registered for the exams can download their hall tickets on the official website eservices.icai.org. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. All the candidates have to take the admit card with them to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

What is ICAI CA May 2026 admit card and how to download it

The ICAI CA May 2026 admit card is an official document issued to the candidates appearing for the Chartered Accountant Intermediate and Final exams. It contains the necessary information required for entry into the examination hall.

Candidates can download the admit card by following the following steps:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Go to the official ICAI e-services website
  • Click on the ICAI Admit Card May 2026 link
  • Select CA Intermediate or CA Final course
  • Enter the user ID and password
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card
  • Take a printout of the admit card for the examination.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card well before the examination in case of any technical glitches.

What details are mentioned in ICAI CA Inter, Final admit card 2026

The vital information mentioned in the admit card are as follows:

  • Name and photograph of the candidate
  • Registration and roll number of the candidate
  • Chosen group by the candidate (Group 1 or Group 2)
  • Name and address of the exam centre
  • Exam dates

Reporting time and other important instructions to be followed on the day of the examination

Candidates are advised to go through all the details carefully after downloading the admit card.

What are ICAI CA May 2026 exam dates for Inter and Final

According to the official calendar, the exams will be grouped.

  • CA Intermediate exams: Group 1: 3, 5 and 7 May, 2026
  • Group 2: 9, 11 and 13 May, 2026, 
  • CA Final exams: Group 1: 2, 4 and 6 May, 2026
  • Group 2: 8, 10 and 12 May 2026.

Candidates need to go through their group name mentioned in the admit card to find their exam dates.

What to do in case of error in ICAI CA admit card 2026

If there is any error in the admit card, such as wrong personal details, wrong exam centre, or wrong group, candidates need to immediately get in touch with the ICAI authorities for correction.

If they delay contacting ICAI authorities, it may cause some problems on the exam day. Candidates may not be allowed entry to the exam centre.

Why is ICAI CA admit card 2026 important for exam day

The admit card is the entry pass for the examination. If candidates do not have a printed copy of the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates also need to carry a valid photographic ID proof and follow all instructions mentioned in the admit card to appear for their CA exams. Since the CA exams are scheduled in May, candidates need to check their admit cards and start preparing for the exams.

Candidates should keep all the documents required for the exams ready in advance to avoid any stress in the exam days.

Also Read: UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CA Final admit cardCA Inter admit card 2026 downloadCA Intermediate exam datesICAI CA admit card May 2026ICAI hall ticket May 2026

RELATED News

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard Link, Cut-off, Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced Eligibility

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date and Apply Link

LATEST NEWS

Planning A Girls’ Night On Weekend? Try Raashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor’s Fun Rapid Fire | Video

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes 2026: Heartfelt Messages, Quotes and Blessings to Share on This Auspicious Day

Mulmul Co-Ord Set for Women: Why It’s a Summer Essential

Shashi Tharoor’s Big Warning In Lok Sabha: Compares Delimitation To Demonetisation, Says Women’s Reservation ‘Held Hostage’

Who Is Veer Pahariya’s Mystery Girl? Months After Tara Sutaria Breakup, A New Sighting Sparks Fresh Dating Buzz

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Ministers KN Nehru And Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Campaign In Tiruchirappalli, Undertaking ‘Padyatra’

IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh’s GF Samreen Kaur’s First Reaction After PBKS Thrash MI at Wankhede Goes Viral — Watch Video

Battle For Mishti, Coco, Cotton Reaches Delhi HC, Court Says Emotional Bond Must Be Considered For Pet Custody

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

Matka King Review: Vijay Varma Shines in Prime Video’s Engaging Gambling Saga Packed with Power, Greed and Drama

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details
ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details
ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details
ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

QUICK LINKS