ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card May 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Dates and Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final admit cards for the May 2026 examination session. All the candidates having registered for the exams can download their hall tickets on the official website eservices.icai.org. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. All the candidates have to take the admit card with them to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

What is ICAI CA May 2026 admit card and how to download it

The ICAI CA May 2026 admit card is an official document issued to the candidates appearing for the Chartered Accountant Intermediate and Final exams. It contains the necessary information required for entry into the examination hall.

Candidates can download the admit card by following the following steps:

Go to the official ICAI e-services website

Click on the ICAI Admit Card May 2026 link

Select CA Intermediate or CA Final course

Enter the user ID and password

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Take a printout of the admit card for the examination.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card well before the examination in case of any technical glitches.

What details are mentioned in ICAI CA Inter, Final admit card 2026

The vital information mentioned in the admit card are as follows:

Name and photograph of the candidate

Registration and roll number of the candidate

Chosen group by the candidate (Group 1 or Group 2)

Name and address of the exam centre

Exam dates

Reporting time and other important instructions to be followed on the day of the examination

Candidates are advised to go through all the details carefully after downloading the admit card.

What are ICAI CA May 2026 exam dates for Inter and Final

According to the official calendar, the exams will be grouped.

CA Intermediate exams: Group 1: 3, 5 and 7 May, 2026

Group 2: 9, 11 and 13 May, 2026,

CA Final exams: Group 1: 2, 4 and 6 May, 2026

Group 2: 8, 10 and 12 May 2026.

Candidates need to go through their group name mentioned in the admit card to find their exam dates.

What to do in case of error in ICAI CA admit card 2026

If there is any error in the admit card, such as wrong personal details, wrong exam centre, or wrong group, candidates need to immediately get in touch with the ICAI authorities for correction.

If they delay contacting ICAI authorities, it may cause some problems on the exam day. Candidates may not be allowed entry to the exam centre.

Why is ICAI CA admit card 2026 important for exam day

The admit card is the entry pass for the examination. If candidates do not have a printed copy of the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates also need to carry a valid photographic ID proof and follow all instructions mentioned in the admit card to appear for their CA exams. Since the CA exams are scheduled in May, candidates need to check their admit cards and start preparing for the exams.

Candidates should keep all the documents required for the exams ready in advance to avoid any stress in the exam days.

Also Read: UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores