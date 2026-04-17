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Home > Education News > UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 on its official website.

UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026
UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 17, 2026 12:26:22 IST

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UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

The UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2026 has been released on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website.

Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination can now download the answer key PDFs for each of the subjects and estimate their score. 

The answer keys have been released for each of the papers, English, general knowledge and elementary mathematics,, and are now available for all the paper sets A, B, C and D.

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What is UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2026 and why is it important

The UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2026 gives the correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination.

By comparing their answers with the answer key, aspirants will be able to estimate their probable score and also gauge their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the selection process.

How to download UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2026 PDF

To download the answer key PDF, you can follow the below steps:

  • Open the UPSC website
  • Navigate to the What’s New or Examination tab. 
  • Click on the link ‘CDS 1 Answer Key 2026.
  • Choose the relevant paper set and subject
  • Click on the download button. 
  • Save the PDF file

It is advised to download the answer key PDF and keep a copy for reference while estimating your score.

What details are mentioned in UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2026

The PDF answer key contains the following information: Question paper sets (A, B, C, D) Answers to the questions, subject-wise answer key, and basic information related to the exam. Aspirants can use this information to compare their answers.

When was UPSC CDS 1 2026 exam conducted and what was the pattern

The UPSC CDS 1 2026 paper was conducted on 12th April in various centres across the country. The exam was conducted in three sessions. English – 9:00 am to 11.00 am. General Knowledge – 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. Elementary Mathematics – 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The paper consisted of objective-type questions worth 300 marks in two hours per paper.

What is next after UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2026 release

Once the answer key is released, the UPSC will probably release the UPSC CDS 1 result 2026 soon.

Those candidates who qualify in the written exam will be selected for the next stage of selection, which is the SSB interview. 

The UPSC recruitment drive is aimed at filling up the vacancies of 451 at the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers’ Training Academy. 

Candidates are advised to frequently check the UPSC official website for any updates regarding the result and the next phase of selection. The answer key is always useful for self-assessment and for planning the next course of action.

Also Read: HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process
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UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

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UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

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UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores
UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores
UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores
UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Set-Wise Solutions and Calculate Scores

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