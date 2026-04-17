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Home > Education News > HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the HSSC CET Result 2026 on its official website.

HSSC CET Result 2026
HSSC CET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 17, 2026 11:44:22 IST

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HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

The HSSC CET Result 2026 has been announced by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. You can view the HSSC CET 2026 result PDF from the official website of HSSC. The Common Eligibility Test (CET) was conducted on 26 and 27 July 2025 among candidates. 

This exam is conducted for the screening of candidates for recruitment to different Group C and Group D posts in the State of Haryana. 

The result is released in the PDF format, which includes the roll numbers of the candidates along with some other important details instead of individual score cards.

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What is HSSC CET result 2026 and how is it released

The HSSC CET 2026 result is released in the format of PDF in a consolidated way. Only selected candidates’ roll numbers are mentioned in the official result PDF so that all the candidates should search for their roll numbers in the result.

This is a common way of releasing the result in the case of a huge number of candidates being tested in any country for the screening purpose.

How to check HSSC CET result 2026 PDF online

To check the result, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website of HSSC (hssc.gov.in)
  • Click on CET Result 2026
  • The result PDF is downloaded in a new page
  • Search your roll number in the PDF by pressing Ctrl+F keys

Candidates should carefully read the result PDF and save the same for future reference.

What details are mentioned in HSSC CET result 2026 PDF

In the result PDF, candidates can look into the roll numbers of the qualified candidates, basic identification details, and relevant examination details.

Since individual marks are not given in the result, the candidates cannot compare their performance. They can only check their qualifying status.

What happens after HSSC CET 2026 result declaration

The CET exam is a recruitment test. Clearing it will not assure a job. After passing the CET, candidates will be eligible for the next process of selection.

This could involve a skill test or interview or verification of documents or be dependent on the particular post applied for. 

CET score is valid for a while and can be used to apply for many Haryana govt job notifications

Why HSSC CET is needed for Haryana govt jobs

The Common Eligibility Test made the recruitment process easy, as it is one test for many vacancies. So there’s no need to appear in a preliminary test for every recruitment.

Now, for those who aspire to get a job in the Government of Haryana group C and group D categories, the way to go is to appear in the CET exam and clear the exam.

So, do keep an eye on the official website for the next steps. The upcoming notifications and stages of selection for several posts within the state government are what lie ahead.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard Link, Cut-off, Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced Eligibility

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Tags: CET result 2026Haryana CET resultHSSC CETHSSC CET result 2026HSSC CET result PDF download

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HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

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HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process
HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process
HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process
HSSC CET Result 2026 Released at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Check Qualified Candidates List and Next Selection Process

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