JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard Link, Cut-off, Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced Eligibility

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the JEE result for the 2026 session 2 soon, with an anticipated result date of April 20. The candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official site as soon as the results are declared.

In addition to scorecards, the agency will also release the final answer key, category-wise cut-off percentiles and the list of top rankers, making it the most awaited update for engineering aspirants across the country.

When will JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result be declared

According to prior indications, the JEE Main result for the 2026 session 2 is expected to be announced on April 20. But the exact date of declaration is yet to be confirmed.

So, it would be better for the candidates to keep visiting the official site for any changes and have their login credentials handy to avoid a last-minute rush.

How to check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result online

The candidates can download their scorecards by following the steps below:

Open official JEE Main website

Click on Session 2 result link

Enter application number and password

Submit credentials and view scorecard

Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference

The scorecard will be needed in the admission and counselling process, so it would be good for the candidates to keep several copies.

What will be mentioned in JEE Main 2026 scorecard

The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will contain the following details: subject-wise percentiles (physics, chemistry and mathematics), overall percentile, and candidate and exam details.

The percentile score is a relative score for candidates and is achieved through a normalisation process to assess the candidates fairly, as the exam is conducted in multiple sessions which have different levels of difficulty.

What is JEE Main 2026 cut-off and why is it important

The cut-off percentage, which will be out along with the result, determines whether one is allowed to proceed to the next level, JEE Advanced 2026.

Only those candidates who clear it will get to sit for the JEE Advanced exam, which is the admission test for India’s elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The cut-off for each category will depend on the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates, and the overall trend.

When will JEE Main 2026 final answer key and toppers list release

The final answer key will be released along with the result. This key will be the final answer key that is decided after taking into account the objections (if any) of the candidates.

The agency will also release a list of the top rankers, candidates who have managed to secure the highest percentile in the exam.

What is the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date and schedule

JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted on May 17. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – Paper 1 will be given from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and Paper 2 will be given from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates who qualify for JEE Main will have to register for the JEE Advanced separately within the given deadline. With the result announcement coming up, candidates should keep themselves updated with the developments in the exam and get ready for all the processes.

The release of scorecards, the cut-off, and the answer key will be the next significant step in the engineering admission process in India.

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