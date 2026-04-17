LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

The Vellore Institute of Technology will begin the VITEEE 2026 slot booking process on April 17 through its Online Test Booking System (OTBS).

VITEE slot booking
VITEE slot booking

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 17, 2026 10:41:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

Also Read: WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date and Apply Link

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: VITEEE 2026VITEEE 2026 admit cardVITEEE 2026 exam slot booking processVITEEE 2026 slot bookingVITEEE OTBS slot booking

RELATED News

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date and Apply Link

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard

KVS Second Lottery Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Lottery Result, Merit List, and Selection Process

JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Merit List Date and Steps to Download PDF, Direct Link Here

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Horoscope Today, April 17, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number & Colour

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

Avengers Doomsday Trailer Out: Robert Downey Jr Returns as Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return and Avengers vs X-Men Tease Steal Spotlight

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions
VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions
VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions
VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

QUICK LINKS