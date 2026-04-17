VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

The Vellore Institute of Technology will start the VITEEE 2026 slot booking on April 17 with the help of the Online Test Booking System (OTBS). Anybody who has been registered for the engineering entrance exam can book his preferred date and time slot by visiting the official website. The institute has not disclosed the exact time of starting the OTBS link. But they have mentioned that it starts on April 17. Therefore, candidates need to be alert and complete the process as much in advance as possible because the availability of the slots is on a first-come first-serve basis. The last date to proceed with booking the slots is April 19, 2026, up to 5.00 pm.

What is the VITEEE 2026 slot booking process and why is it important

Slot booking is an important step for all the aspirants. It helps them to book their preferred test date and time.

This is because the available slots are updated in real time according to the demand. Once a slot is booked, it can not be changed.

Candidates will not be allowed to change the test city or assign a new test date once the slot is confirmed.

Therefore, it is very important for the applicants to carefully plan their preferences before proceeding to the OTBS portal.

What are the key instructions for VITEEE OTBS slot booking 2026

Here are a few tips for the candidates so that they can proceed with the slot booking process wisely:

It is a first-come, first-served process.

Make sure that the application number and password are ready before login.

Use updated browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Do not keep the booking dashboard idle for a long time.

The slots shown on the portal are dynamic and may quickly be filled.

Once the slot booking is done, a confirmation mail will be sent to the email ID of the account.

How to book your slot for VITEEE 2026 OTBS link

To book your exam slot for VITEEE 2026, candidates can proceed as follows:

To official VITEEE website

Click the OTBS link on the home page.

Enter application number, password, and verification code

Read the instructions and accept declaration

Choose your preferred exam date and time slot

Submit the details and confirm booking

We recommend you complete the process in one go to avoid missing your key slot because of a delay in the process.

When will VITEEE 2026 admit card be released

The admit card of VITEEE 2026 will be published 48 hours before the exam slot. Candidates can download the admit card using the login credentials provided on the official website. The admit card will contain the details like exam date, time and centre which are required to be carried on the exam day. Candidates are advised to carefully read all the details before finalizing the details, as no changes will be allowed after the booking has been booked.

With the arrival of time and the demand, the first slot booked is still the best land to secure your choice of exam dates.