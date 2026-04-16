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Home > Education News > WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date and Apply Link

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date and Apply Link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has extended the last date for registration for JENPAS UG 2026.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 16, 2026 17:28:53 IST

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WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date and Apply Link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has extended the last date for registration for JENPAS UG 2026, and candidates have been given more time to complete their registration.

The students who are eligible to apply can do so by filling out the online application till April 18, 2026, on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences (JENPAS UG) is to admit students in different undergraduate courses of healthcare and their allied programmes, like BSc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, etc. 

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What is WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 exam

JENPAS UG 2026 is the entrance test for admission to different paramedical and allied science courses at the undergraduate level in the state of West Bengal.

The exam is an important examination for all those who want to pursue a career in healthcare and medical support services.

The courses for which admission is being offered through this exam include Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology, etc.

What is JENPAS UG 2026 last date to apply

The last date to apply for JENPAS UG 2026 has been extended to April 18, 2026. It is advised that candidates who have not completed their registration should do it before April 18, 2026, to avoid any last-minute problem.

The correction period for the applications will be from April 20 to April 22, 2026, when candidates can correct any mistakes in the application form.

What are JENPAS UG 2026 important dates

The admit card for JENPAS UG 2026 will be released on May 29, 2026, as per the updated exam schedule. The exam will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

The exam will be conducted in the offline mode with OMR sheets in two shifts, morning and afternoon.

What is JENPAS UG 2026 exam pattern and marking scheme

The JENPAS UG 2026 exam will be divided into 2 papers each of 90 minutes’ duration. The exam will have 100 MCQs worth 115 marks in each paper. The subjects will be physics, chemistry, biological sciences, basic English and logical reasoning. 

The exam will be conducted in English and Bengali. The Category 1 questions will be worth one mark with negative marking of 0.25 marks, while the Category 2 questions will be worth two marks with no negative marking.

What is JENPAS UG 2026 application fee

The fee is different for different categories. The fee is Rs 500 for general, OBC & EWS candidates for a single paper and Rs 800 for both papers.

The fee is Rs 400 for SC, ST & PwD candidates for a single paper and Rs 650 for both papers. The payment has to be made online at the time of application.

What is JENPAS UG 2026 eligibility criteria

The candidates should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as compulsory subjects.

Candidates of the general category should have a minimum of 45 per cent marks, while for reserved categories, it is 40 per cent. must meet the eligibility criteria to be if eligible for admission.

How to apply for JENPAS UG 2026 online

Applicants should register on the official website and click on the application link to apply for JENPAS UG 2026. Candidates should register with basic details and then log in to fill the application form.

Candidates should proceed to upload documents, select the relevant paper, and pay the application fee. Candidates also need to download the application confirmation page for further reference.

Candidates should note that they should not apply till the deadline and also need to follow updates on the official website, as they do not want to miss any relevant announcement.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard
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WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date and Apply Link
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