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Home > Entertainment News > Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know

Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know

Raaka is going to be a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action movie. Starring Deepika Padukone alongside Allu Arjun, the Atlee directorial revolves around a reincarnation-based narrative that has multiple timelines.

Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 20, 2026 12:43:04 IST

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Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know

Allu Arjun is gearing up for Atlee’s much-anticipated directorial Raaka. While the film involves intense shooting, the Telugu superstar is planning to shift his base to Mumbai for the next few years. This is to avoid frequent travelling from Hyderabad to the city of dreams. The actor’s decision follows his growing ambitions in Bollywood industry after the pan-India success of his blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun To Shift To Mumbai?

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Allu Arjun has been exploring places to move in Mumbai over the last few months. Although there has been no confirmation from his team, the development comes at a time when Allu Arjun’s popularity has surged beyond South. Helmed by Sukumar, the Pushpa franchise emerged as a major box office success not just in the South but also across Hindi-speaking regions. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj significantly boosted his visibility among non-Telugu audiences.

Trade analysts suggest that this could be a calculative step for the South superstar. Having a presence in Mumbai will help the actor engage more closely with Bollywood filmmakers, studios and brands. However, as per industry sources, the actor is unlikely to shift entirely away from Hyderabad, which remains the hub of the Telugu film industry. Instead, the Mumbai base is expected to function as an additional workspace, allowing him to balance projects across industries.

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Raaka Storyline And Cast

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is going to be a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action movie. Starring Deepika Padukone alongside the Pushpa actor, the Atlee directorial revolves around a reincarnation-based narrative that has multiple timelines. Allu Arjun is likely to appear as a powerful warrior and creature-like avatar. His mission is to restore cosmic balance in a world threatened by ancient and primordial chaos. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing key roles in the project. It is also being said that the film is mounted on a whoping budget of more than Rs 700 crore. If all goes well, the filming is expected to get wrapped up by the end of 2026.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the industry is closely watching the development. If confirmed, the move could mark a significant step in Allu Arjun’s career, positioning him at the centre of an evolving, pan-India film landscape.

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Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know

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Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know
Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know
Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know
Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know

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