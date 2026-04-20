Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch BAN vs NZ Match Live On TV and Online

Bangladesh will be up against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka today (April 20). The visitors clinched a win by 26 runs in the first match after bowling out Bangladesh for 221 while defending 248. Blair Tickner scalped a four-wicket haul while Nathan Smith picked up three wickets as New Zealand rattled the opposition. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 55 off 60. Litton Das chipped in with 46 off 68.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details:

When will the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand take place?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on April 20 (Monday).

Where will the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand take place?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

At what time will the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand start?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will start at 10:30 AM (IST).

At what time the toss will take place for the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand?

The toss will take place at 10:00 AM (IST).

How can I watch the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised live on any TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Henry Nicholls, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Adithya Ashok, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, William O’Rourke, Muhammad Abbas, Jayden Lennox, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly.

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