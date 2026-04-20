LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Catch all the LIVE SCORE and updates from the second ODI here on NewsX.com
BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Bangladesh lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match while had a struggling start to the proceedings in the second. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rattled the opposition with his express pace.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke
Litton Das goes full eagle mode 🦅. what a catch! pic.twitter.com/FwZesOM3a3
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 20, 2026
It has been an absolute treat to watch Nahid Rana today as he has been breathing fire. He has already picked up a fifer in this second ODI
Another One Down 🔥 | Nahid Rana Dismisses Dean Foxcroft
#BCB #Cricket #ODI #NewZealand #Tigers pic.twitter.com/iVGWsyF1Tb
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 20, 2026
After a terrible run in the first match, the Bangladesh have made a solid comeback in the second fixture as the pacers and especially Nahid Rana have rattled the New Zealand batting unit reducing them to 183/9
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.