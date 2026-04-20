LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Catch all the LIVE SCORE and updates from the second ODI here on NewsX.com

Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Bangladesh lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match while had a struggling start to the proceedings in the second. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rattled the opposition with his express pace.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana



New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

Catch BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates Here