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LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka

🕒 Updated: April 20, 2026 14:40:44 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Catch all the LIVE SCORE and updates from the second ODI here on NewsX.com

Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)
Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and UPDATES: Bangladesh lock horns with New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match while had a struggling start to the proceedings in the second. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rattled the opposition with his express pace.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
 
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

Catch BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 14:40 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

  • 14:39 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE

    It has been an absolute treat to watch Nahid Rana today as he has been breathing fire. He has already picked up a fifer in this second ODI

  • 14:33 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

  • 14:29 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE

    After a terrible run in the first match, the Bangladesh have made a solid comeback in the second fixture as the pacers and especially Nahid Rana have rattled the New Zealand batting unit reducing them to 183/9

  • 14:15 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. 

LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka

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LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka

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LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka
LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka
LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka
LIVE | NZ 193/9 (47) | BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: Nahid Rana Rattles Blackcaps in Dhaka

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