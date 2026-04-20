Udhampur Bus Accident: 15 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir; Rescue Operation Underway

Jammu and Kashmir: Fifteen people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The bus met with the accident on the hilly road while negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am, the officials said.







They said a major rescue operation is underway. Several persons were shifted to hospital from the scene and their condition is stated to be critical. The bus was on way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place, the officials said.

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