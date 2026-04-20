LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

The JAC Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

JAC Class 12 Result 2026
JAC Class 12 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 20, 2026 13:43:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

The JAC Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced soon, as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has nearly completed the evaluation process. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate examinations are advised to keep their roll details handy, as the result link will be activated soon. After the results are announced, students can check their scorecards on the official websites: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

When will the JAC Class 12 Result 2026 be declared

The JAC Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared soon, but the board has not officially announced the date and time. As per the latest updates, the result might be announced soon, as the evaluation process is going to its final stage. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for the latest updates.

What is the latest update on JAC 12th Result 2026

As per the latest updates, the answer sheet copy evaluation process is nearly over. The copies have already been checked at the evaluation centres, and the final compilation of marks is in progress. This implies that the Jharkhand Board will be declaring the results soon for all 3 streams: Arts, Science and Commerce.

You Might Be Interested In

Where to check JAC Class 12 Result 2026 online

Candidates can check their result on the official websites: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to check JAC Class 12 Result 2026

Students can download their scorecards by following the below steps:

  • Go to JAC official website
  • Click on ‘JAC Class 12 Result 2026′ link. 
  • Enter your roll code and roll number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the provisional marksheet 

Students can take a printout for future use till the original mark sheet is issued.

When were JAC Class 12 exams 2026 conducted

The Jharkhand Board held the Class 12 exams from 3rd February to 23rd February 2026. The examinations were conducted for all streams at various centres across the state. Exam answer sheets were forwarded for evaluation and are currently about to be evaluated.

What details will be mentioned in JAC 12th scorecard

The JAC Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard will include the following details: Student name and roll number Roll code subject-wise marks and total marks. Qualified or not, students should double-check all details before accepting the result.

What happens after JAC Class 12 Result 2026

Students can apply to various undergraduate courses in colleges across the country after the results are announced. Admissions will be based on marks scored and the eligibility criteria of the colleges. Those students who did not pass in one or more subjects might be called to appear for supplementary exams. The information will be released soon. Students should only refer to official sources for any information on the JAC Class 12 Result 2026. 

With the result expected in the very near future and the link ready to be opened, students should be ready with their login credentials once it goes live.

Also Read: Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Summer Vacation 2026: Schools in Chennai, Coimbatore to Close from April 17; Check Reopening Dates

Summer Vacations Holidays 2026 in Delhi NCR: Schools in Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad & Faridabad To Close From…

Assam Board HS Result 2026 Expected Soon: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Check Marks

Maharashtra Summer Vacation 2026: Schools in Mumbai & Pune to Remain Closed from May 2 to June 15 | Full Schedule & Official Update

UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check UBSE 10th Result Date, Official Websites and How to Download Scorecard

LATEST NEWS

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India: When and Where to Watch Zendaya’s Next Episode and What to Expect

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

Karol G Creates History At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2026: Know How Much Was The Colombian Star Paid For Her Landmark Performance

IPL 2026 Viral: Preity Zinta Hugs Arshdeep Singh After PBKS Beat LSG, Punjab Kings Pacer’s Hilarious Celebration Steals Show | WATCH

Arshad Warsi Reflects On Painful Childhood, Calls Jaya Bachchan His ‘Unexpected Guardian Angel’

The Vijay Math: Karur Stampede To Divorce Row- Top Controversies That Shook TVK Camp, How DMK-AIADMK Duopoly Is Using It As Poll Strategy

Madurai Central Assembly Constituency: PTR Vs Sundar C Big Clash In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 – Voter Data, Candidate List | Full Details

Allu Arjun Shifting Base To Mumbai For Atlee’s Raaka? Here’s What We Know

GT vs MI IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

Udhampur Bus Accident: 15 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir; Rescue Operation Underway

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard
JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard
JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard
JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

QUICK LINKS