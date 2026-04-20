Atlee And Priya Welcome Baby Girl: What’s The Name Of Raaka Director’s Newborn Daughter? Heartwarming Social Media Post Goes Viral

Atlee Baby girl: Blockbuster filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan welcomed a baby girl, the film director’s second child, and a new chapter has begun in the family’s life. The couple’s Instagram post announcing the birth of their daughter has gone viral instantly, and they have received love and blessings from people and celebrities from the film fraternity as well. The adorable announcement post shared by Atlee and his wife says that their son Meer has become a big brother now.

Though the announcement is filled with emotion, one question has taken over the social media feeds, what is the name of the baby girl of Atlee and Priya? Well, the couple has not yet disclosed the name of their baby girl, and all the fans are waiting for an official announcement of the name of the newborn baby girl as the greetings are pouring in from all directions. What Did Atlee and Priya Post in Their Announcement Post? Atlee and his wife Priya have jointly posted an Instagram announcement that their baby girl has been born.







In the announcement, the couple says “Feeling blessed,” and the poster shared is a pink poster with a sketch of their son Meer, where his new role as big brother is highlighted. The poster says, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.” The announcement has touched the heart of all the fans instantly as it is a simple family moment, and it has struck a chord with the entire family. The couple’s announcement post is minimal, but the emotions are still there, and that is why this post has gone viral on the social media feeds.

What’s the Name of Atlee and Priya’s Baby Girl?

Atlee and Priya’s new baby’s name has not yet been announced. Since everyone is buzzing online, the couple has decided to keep it on hold for a while. This has led to a lot of speculation and excitement from the fans, who are all waiting for the next announcement.

Since their first child is named Meer, people are already speculating about what the second child’s name could be. But the couple has not confirmed anything yet and until they do, we don’t know their baby girl’s name.

How Did Celebrities React to the News?

Once the news of the baby girl’s birth came out, several Indian film industry celebrities reacted on Twitter. Rashmika Mandanna sent hearts, while Kajal Aggarwal congratulated the baby girl and the family. She also wishes love for big brother Meer. Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Huma Qureshi, and others also sent their congratulations to the parents on their second child.

These celebrity reactions towards the news show how well-connected Atlee is, especially after working on movies like Jawan with Deepika Padukone and his next project Raaka.

What Do We Know About Atlee and Priya’s Family Journey So Far?

Atlee and Priya married each other in 2014 after a long time relationship and welcomed their first child, Meer, in December 2022. The couple announced their second pregnancy in January 2026 with a cute and heartwarming post of their entire “extended family”, including their pets.

They’ve always been pretty open about their journey into parenthood and these announcements have always been a hot topic online.

On the professional front, Atlee is busy working on his mega sci-fi film Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The film has already sparked a lot of buzz in the industry after the first look was unveiled. And, reports suggest that Deepika will also shoot for the film even after her pregnancy, making it one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

When Will the Baby Girl’s Name Be Revealed?

While Atlee and Priya have already blessed their fans with the name of their baby girl, the mystery still remains about her name. The couple’s emotional update has already gone viral online. But, all the fans are now waiting for the news of what the name will be. Will they reveal it soon? All the fans are waiting for the news.

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