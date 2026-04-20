Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? Dhurandhar Singer Opens Up On Alcohol Addiction, Childhood Trauma

Jasmine Sandlas, who returned to the spotlight with her powerful vocals in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has opened up about her struggle with alcoholism. The artist spoke candidly about hitting a low point and the difficult path she took to regain control. She credited her mother with helping her overcome the addiction.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Jasmine shared that she started drinking at the age of 23. She said, “Before that, I used to abstain from it, but when life hits you, you look for support.”

Jasmine Sandlas On Alcoholism

“I do regret some things I did in those 2-3 years when I was drinking. A lot of things piled up – I was famous on one side, I was feeling certain things, my family dynamics broke apart, my father was no more, and I was successful. I drank more than I should have, and I regret it, but it was important for me at that time,” she said, remembering tough times in her life.

When asked what pushed her towards alcohol in her 20s, Jasmine Sandlas replied, “I had some heartbreaks in childhood from my parents. They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment. I love them, but when a child’s heart breaks, it remains broken. When you don’t have a safe space to run to, you look for a home in everything like crazy. I did that all my life, just yearning and finding home.”

The singer also revealed that alcohol brought her no real company. “It all looks wonderful from outside, expensive liquor, people laughing, there were always people around me, but I used to sit on the balcony alone. There was a lot of loneliness in that crowd, but I didn’t know what to do or where else to go.”

Jasmine Sandlas Escaping Addiction

Jasmine Sandlas further spoke about her recovery and credited her mother for standing by her through her lowest moments. The singer said, “My mom and my family really helped me in that [recovery], they loved me through my rock bottoms. My biggest fight was with myself.”

“The day starts, and you fall into your old habits. I prayed so much to God, ‘Please save me, just give me one more chance’. I was so helpless. You just need the strength to say no to things. Family support is very important; don’t shun them. When I got rid of toxins in my life. I felt like I had been given a new life,” she shared.

Jasmine Sandlas lent her vocals to Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s emotional track Jaiye Sajana alongside Satinder Sartaaj. Her other songs in the film include Aari Aari and Main Aur Tu.

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