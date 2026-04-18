Encompass Expands Home Décor Portfolio With The Launch Of Blisshome, A Smart, Design-Led Bedding Brand For Aspirational Younger Affluent Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Encompass Design India Limited (NSE: ENCOMPAS) today announced the launch of Blisshome, a smart everyday home furnishing brand designed to offer comfortable, functional, and stylish bedding solutions for aspirational Indian consumers who lead busy lives. With this launch, Encompass continues to strengthen its home furnishing portfolio, building on the success of Stoa Paris.

Conceptualized based on the market research and need gaps in the segment, Blisshome addresses a clear whitespace in the Indian bedding industry – the new Indian consumer’s growing need for convenience-first solutions that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle and yet do not compromise on aesthetics.

As the first Indian bed linen brand with a predominant fitted-sheet portfolio, the brand is designed to eliminate messy corners and keep beds looking neat throughout the day, making bed-making simpler and faster. Exactly what the busy, aspirational India needs. Built for the long haul, Blisshome collections come with a 100+ wash guarantee, ensuring the same comfortable feel and wrinkle-free, polished finish wash after wash.

Blisshome combines aspirational designs with high everyday utility, offering consumers a practical and stylish bedding solution that keeps up with their lives.

The products will initially be available on Amazon.

About Encompass Design India Limited

Encompass Design India Limited (NSE: ENCOMPAS) is a house of premium consumer brands built specifically for the affluent in India. The company identifies whitespaces in the affluent consumer market landscape — seeing consumer needs way before the market wakes up to them — and builds premium brands with the depth and conviction to address and even amplify these whitespaces.

Its current portfolio includes Stoa Paris, India’s premium home fashion brand, and Small Batch, a gourmet food brand built around the art of culinary craft. Each brand is built from first principles – product conviction first, digital-native execution throughout.

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