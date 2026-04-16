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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details

Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details

On Wednesday, his sister Niharika Konidela shared a health update on Varun Tej on Instagram after his injury. She said that Varun is doing fine now and is recovering under medical care. She posted the statement on Instagram without adding any caption.

Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot. Photo: X
Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 16, 2026 12:10:39 IST

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Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details

Actor Varun Tej recently got injured while preparing for his upcoming film Bari. He has been training hard to play a volleyball player in the upcoming sports movie. During a practice session with professional players, he accidentally hurt his knee. Then he was immediately taken to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Doctors later confirmed that he had a knee fracture and needed surgery. The news has worried all his fans, especially since he had been putting in a lot of effort for this physically demanding role. 

What Happened to Varun Tej During Bhari Shooting?

On Wednesday, his sister Niharika Konidela shared a health update on Varun Tej on Instagram after his injury. She said that Varun is doing fine now and is recovering under medical care. She posted the statement on Instagram without adding any caption. 

“We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” read the statement. 

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The note further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.” Niharika did not address when Varun is expected to resume work on Bhari.

Who Is Varun Tej? 

Varun Tej is popularly referred to as “Mega Prince” by his fans. He has been primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema for 12 years now. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the film Mukund. He also worked in movies such as Loafter, Mister, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration, Ghani, F3, and Maka. 

He is linked to the influential Konidela family as he is the son of actor Nagendra Babu and nephew of superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. He married his co-star, Lavanya Tripathi in 2023 after dating for seven years. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vaayu in September 2025. 

Varun Tej Film Bhari Release Date 

Bhari is a sports-based drama and is currently being made. According to early reports, Bhari is set to release on December 4, 2026 and the makers also aim for a Sankranti 2027 release. 

Niharika Konidela, who started her journey as a producer with Committee Kurrolu, is also involved in this film. After producing Raakaasaa, she is now working again with her brother in Bhari.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Begins: Akshaye Kumar’s Movie Sells 34000 Tickets; Check Release Date, Cast, Story and Rajpal Yadav, Others Fee 

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Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details

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Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details

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Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details
Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details
Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details
Who Is Varun Tej? Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Nephew Suffers Knee Fracture During Bhari Shoot; Sister Niharika Konidela Reveals Release Details

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