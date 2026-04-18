Cygnet.One Introduces STRATA to Redefine Managed IT Services for Always-On Enterprises

New intelligent infrastructure framework brings predictive operations, stronger security, and consistent performance across on-premise and cloud environments

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 18: Cygnet.One today announced an expanded direction for its Managed IT Services portfolio with the introduction of Cygnet STRATA, a layered infrastructure framework built to support modern businesses that depend on stable, secure, and high-performing IT environments.

As IT systems take on greater operational responsibility, the cost of outages, security gaps, and performance slowdowns continues to rise. Many organizations still rely on reactive support models that respond after issues occur. Cygnet.One is positioning its managed services approach to move beyond that model, focusing on predictability, visibility, and continuous improvement across the infrastructure lifecycle.

At the center of this shift is STRATA, a six-layer infrastructure stack designed to connect physical systems with cloud ecosystems while enabling real-time monitoring, analysis, and response. Built on AIOps principles, STRATA integrates telemetry ingestion, event correlation, anomaly detection, and automated remediation into a unified operating model. This allows infrastructure to shift from fragmented monitoring to coordinated, intelligence-driven operations.

STRATA operates across six core layers.

The SENSE layer focuses on physical infrastructure. It uses telemetry pipelines, sensor-based monitoring, and AI-driven diagnostics to continuously track servers, storage systems, and environmental conditions such as temperature, power, and network health. This layer builds a live operational baseline and detects early signs of hardware degradation or capacity stress.

The TRANSMIT layer manages signal flow across the infrastructure. It aggregates and normalizes data streams from multiple sources, filters noise, and prioritizes actionable alerts. This ensures that only relevant signals are passed to operations teams and centralized NOC environments, reducing alert fatigue and improving response accuracy.

The REASON layer applies AIOps intelligence. It uses pattern recognition, event correlation, and predictive modeling to identify anomalies across systems. By linking events across compute, storage, network, and application layers, REASON supports automated root cause identification and triggers corrective workflows before incidents escalate.

The ASSURE layer manages performance and service levels. It continuously tracks SLA parameters against defined thresholds and uses predictive analytics to anticipate potential breaches. Automated remediation actions are triggered when risk conditions are detected, helping maintain uptime and performance consistency across environments.

The THREATSHIELD layer provides continuous security monitoring. It combines behavioral analysis, threat intelligence feeds, and anomaly detection to identify suspicious activity across endpoints, networks, and workloads. This layer supports real-time threat detection, incident response, and protection against evolving attack patterns, including zero-day vulnerabilities.

The ADAPT layer focuses on long-term efficiency and optimization. It analyzes system behavior, workload patterns, and resource utilization trends to recommend and implement improvements in capacity planning, cost control, and performance tuning. This ensures that infrastructure evolves in line with business demand and usage patterns.

Cygnet.One’s Managed IT Services span the full lifecycle of IT operations. This includes IT strategy and consulting, availability services, infrastructure managed services, application managed services, and multi-cloud operations across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The portfolio also covers cybersecurity services, governance, risk and compliance frameworks, disaster recovery, and strategic IT outsourcing.

Infrastructure managed services are supported by AIOps-driven monitoring, unified NOC and SOC operations, and automated incident response workflows. The delivery model is designed to maintain high availability, with continuous monitoring, structured escalation protocols, and integrated reporting for operational visibility. Application managed services include performance monitoring, release governance, and 24/7 support to ensure business-critical applications remain stable and aligned with changing requirements.

The company also aligns its services to different stages of business growth. Smaller organizations receive foundational support across infrastructure, cloud, and security. Growing businesses gain access to automation, compliance support, and performance optimization. Enterprises benefit from advanced capabilities such as AI-driven operational intelligence, cost governance models, and multi-region disaster recovery architectures with defined RTO and RPO objectives.

With the introduction of STRATA, Cygnet.One positions Managed IT Services as a structured operating model that integrates infrastructure, security, and cloud operations into a single, coordinated system. The focus is on maintaining stable, secure, and high-performing environments that can support ongoing business demands without disruption.

About Cygnet.One

Cygnet.One is a technology solutions provider offering managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, data and AI, and digital engineering solutions. The company works with organizations across industries to manage and improve IT environments across on-premise, hybrid, and cloud ecosystems. Its service model combines domain expertise, structured frameworks, and AI-driven operations to support business continuity, performance, and long-term growth.

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