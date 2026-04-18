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Home > India News > DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

The Union Cabinet has approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, according to sources following the Cabinet meeting.

DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 18, 2026 14:05:39 IST

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DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

DA Hike 2026: The Union Cabinet has cleared a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, according to sources. DA is linked to inflation and is revised twice a year which is usually around January and July. The DA for the central government employees was last revised in October, and then it was increased from 55 per cent to 58 per cent. Dearness Allowance is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) which is released every month by the Labour Bureau under the Labour Ministry. However, this time the announcement was delayed. 

What is Dearness Allowance or DA ? 

Dearness Allowance (DA) is a cost-of-living benefit given to government employees, calculated as a percentage of their basic salary to help deal with inflation. It ensures that their income keeps up with rising salary prices. 

The government reviews DA for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners twice a year, usually in January and July. These regular updates are meant to reduce the impact of inflation and help maintain their purchasing power and standard of living.

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Tags: CCGEW reactionCPI IW DA calculationDA hike 2026DA latest news IndiaDA revision January JulyDearness Allowance increasegovernment employee salary hikegovt employees DAhome-hero-pos-4pension hikepension increasepensioners DA increasesalary increase for government employee

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DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

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DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

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DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?
DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?
DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?
DA Hike 2026: Govt Approves 2% Dearness Allowance Increase for Employees, Pensioners — How Much Salary Will Rise?

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