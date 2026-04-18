Who Is Shiyas Kareem? Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Accused of Forcing Actress Anumol Anukutty to Eat Beef, Says ‘Are You on Diet or Are You in BJP’ | Watch

Shiyas Kareem, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, is once again in the spotlight and this time for a controversy that has sparked widespread outrage online. A viral video from a wedding shows Kareem repeatedly asking actress and Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Anumol Anukutty to eat beef even after she clearly refused several times. What many initially thought was harmless banter quickly turned uncomfortable as viewers pointed out that ignoring someone’s repeated “no” crosses the line.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Shiyas Kareem Forced Anumol Anukutty to Eat Beef

In a viral video, Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Shiyas Kareem was seen forcing actress Anumol Anukutty to eat beef. Despite his polite and repeated refusals due to her strict diet, Kareem refused to take a no from her.







Many people felt his behaviour crossed the line. What seemed like a joke came across as harassment, especially when he sarcastically asked if she was refusing because she had “joined the BJP.”

Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Shiyas Kareem Apologizes After Forcing Anumol Anukutty to Eat Beef

Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Shiyas Kareem issued an apology statement on Instagram but it doesn’t look like one. Instead of accepting his mistake he was blaming “BJP people’ for the backlash.

He also sai such comments are normal in his hometown, Perumbavoor but the explanation didn’t go well as it felt more like an excuse.

Who Is Shiyas Kareem?

Shiyas Kareem is a popular Indian model, actor, and television personality primarily active in the Malayalam entertainment industry. He first gained widespread fame as a finalist on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 and is currently a permanent member of the celebrity game show Star Magic.

Not First Time Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Shiyas Kareem Faces Trouble

A woman gym trainer in Kochi accused Kareem of sexually assaulting her multiple times by promising marriage. He was later released on bail and has denied the allegations, but the seriousness of the case has affected his public image.

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