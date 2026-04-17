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Home > Sports News > ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

ICC-Cricket Canada Corruption Case: The international governing body of cricket is probing allegations of corruption against Cricket Canada, revealed in a documentary released recently. The investigation is linked to a T20 World Cup match against New Zealand and allegations of pressure in team selections but also include concerns of governance, administrative instability and delayed payments. The ICC has confirmed it is reviewing the situation through its Anti-Corruption Unit but some allegations might be the subject of law enforcement. The allegations have cast a shadow over Canadian cricket.

ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 17, 2026 11:59:45 IST

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ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

ICC-Cricket Canada Corruption Case: International Cricket Council is currently investigating allegations of corruption against Cricket Canada following allegations made in a recent documentary. The allegations made in the film have led to concerns about match manipulation, selection processes and governance in Canadian cricket. One of the main allegations concerns a specific over bowled during Canada’s match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. The investigation has attracted significant media attention and is raising questions about accountability and transparency in the sport.

Documentary raised concerns about a specific over bowled against New Zealand

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit has opened several investigations into allegations of corruption involving Canadian cricket. These are following a documentary on the sport by a Canadian investigative journalism programme called Corruption, Crime and Cricket. The documentary investigated allegations of breaches of anti-corruption rules at both the international and domestic level. The film suggests that there may be issues with how the sport is governed in Canada that go beyond the allegations made.

Allegations raise concerns about selection processes and governance

An area of concern is the selection process for the national team and concerns about governance of the sport within Canada. The allegations center around captain Dilpreet Bajwa, who had just been named captain, and how he bowled a no-ball, a wide ball and conceded a large number runs in the over. While this is not unheard of in cricket, the documentary suggests that something may have been off.

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Allegations of player selection pressure

Another component of the probe involves allegations made by former coach Khurram Chohan. He claims a leaked phone conversation showed senior board members pressured him to select certain players. These allegations raise concerns about possible influence in team selection decisions, which would undermine the fairness and meritocracy of the sport. The allegations are still being investigated, but they add to the concerns triggered by the documentary.

ICC confirms integrity measures underway

The ICC has confirmed it has received the documentary and that its Anti-Corruption Unit is following the usual protocol with the case. Officials said they were unable to comment on allegations at this stage, but confirmed that the protection of the game’s integrity remains a priority. The unit is involved in investigation, prevention and education and assures that if credible threats to the game exist, they are taken seriously and addressed swiftly.

Cricket Canada “culture of fear” revealed by former coach

The Globe & Mail reports that the documentary also includes accusations by former coach Pubudu Dassanayake that he was pressured to select certain players for the national team. He says he was told to select certain players and that when he resisted, “things started falling apart”. He has now sued Cricket Canada.

Governance challenges

The situation brings further attention to the governance challenges that Cricket Canada is currently facing. Issues such as transparency and leadership are being called into question by many. The accusations of a “culture of fear” adds to the concerns.

ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

Administrative fallout Cricket

Canada has also been facing administrative fallout. Former CEO Salman Khan was appointed in 2018, but did not disclose that he was facing legal charges. He denies the charges and was charged himself with lying to the Supreme Court. There were also reports that players were not paid prize money from the 2020 T20 World Cup. The documentary makes a claim that players were not paid contracts for a period of time. This is still under investigation. 

A larger story is emerging that includes allegations of links to organized crime and that players have been threatened. ICC officials said it was outside of their jurisdiction and that law enforcement would have to be involved if this was substantiated. For now, the situation is still developing with questions and concerns. The “culture of fear” allegations are just a small part of what’s being discussed. The ongoing investigation will, hopefully, bring further clarity.

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Tags: allegationsCanadian cricketCannadacorruptionCricket CannadaiccIndian Cricket CouncilInternational Governing Bodyt20

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ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

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ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

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ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations
ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations
ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations
ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

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