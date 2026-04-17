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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli's explosive reaction after getting out on 49 against Lucknow Super Giants. From flinging his helmet to a tense stare from a cameraman.

IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: April 17, 2026 10:44:19 IST

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IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a storm of emotions during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While the match was high on intensity, the spotlight shifted entirely to Virat Kohli following his dismissal on 49. Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, the RCB icon could not hide his frustration after missing out on a well-deserved half-century by just one run. As he walked back toward the dressing room, a moment of pure rage was captured on camera, followed by a persistent, unflinching gaze from the broadcaster that has since set social media ablaze.

Virat Kohli Loses Cool: The 49-Run Dismissal And The Helmet Fling

Virat Kohli was anchoring the RCB innings with precision, looking set for another big score in his quest to solidify his lead for the Orange Cap. However, after a well-made 49 off 34 balls, Kohli mistimed a delivery, leading to his dismissal just shy of the fifty-mark. The silence at the Chinnaswamy was deafening as the “King” began his walk back to the pavilion.

As he crossed the boundary rope, the frustration boiled over. Kohli was seen unbuckling his helmet and flinging it with significant force onto the grass near the boundary line. The sheer aggression in the gesture left the spectators and commentators stunned, marking one of the most animated reactions of the 2026 season so far.

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The Constant Stare: Cameraman Tracks Kohli’s Walk Of Fury

The drama intensified not because of a confrontation, but because of the lens’s persistence. As Kohli threw his helmet and continued his walk toward the dressing room, the cameraman on duty didn’t just capture the moment; he remained fixed on Kohli with a constant, unblinking stare through the viewfinder.

While Kohli focused on his exit, the cameraman stood his ground, maintaining a big and steady gaze that tracked the star batter’s every move in the heat of the moment. This “constant stare” from the official broadcaster while Kohli was at his most vulnerable has triggered a massive debate among fans about the pressure of being under the 24/7 spotlight during high-stakes matches.

IPL Code Of Conduct: Will Kohli Face Sanctions?

While the passion of Virat Kohli is a massive part of the IPL’s appeal, the act of throwing equipment often falls under the scanner of the IPL Code of Conduct. Match officials are expected to review the footage of the helmet fling to determine if it qualifies as an offence related to the abuse of cricket equipment.

In previous seasons, similar displays of temper have resulted in fines ranging from 10% to 50% of the match fee. As RCB prepares for their next encounter, the team management will be hoping their star batter can channel this fire into his next performance without further disciplinary action from the BCCI.

Also Read – IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

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Tags: Avesh Khancameraman staredismissal on 49ipl code of conductLucknow Super Giantsorange cap leaderrcb vs lsg 2026Royal Challengers Bengaluruthrows helmetvirat kohli angry video

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IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

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IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video
IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video
IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video
IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

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