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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

Check the latest IPL 2026 points table as of April 17, 2026. Punjab Kings lead the standings after defeating MI, while Mumbai Indians drop to 9th place.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 17, 2026 09:35:43 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have stormed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after a clinical 7-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 196, PBKS reached the target in just 16.3 overs, thanks to explosive half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (66 off 35) and Prabhsimran Singh (80* off 39).

While Punjab remains the only unbeaten team in the tournament, Mumbai Indians’ struggles continue as they languish in 9th place with four losses from five games. Defending champions RCB and Rajasthan Royals follow closely in the top three, while the mid-table remains heavily congested with five teams locked on 4 points.

IPL 2026 Points Table – April 17, 2026

Rank Team Matches Played W L NR NRR Pts
1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 5 4 0 1 +1.067 9
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 5 4 1 0 +1.503 8
3 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 4 1 0 +0.889 8
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 2 3 0 +0.576 4
5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 2 0 +0.322 4
6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 4 2 2 0 -0.029 4
7 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4
8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 1 4 0 -1.076 2
10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 5 0 4 1 -1.383 1

Orange And Purple Cap Update: Who Is Leading The Charts?

The battle for individual honours is just as fierce as the team standings. Despite his team’s struggles, RCB’s Virat Kohli continues to wear the Orange Cap with 228 runs, narrowly ahead of SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen. On the bowling front, Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna holds the Purple Cap with 10 wickets, tied with CSK’s Anshul Kamboj.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Orange Cap Holder: Virat Kohli (RCB) — 228 Runs

  • Purple Cap Holder: Prasidh Krishna (GT) — 10 Wickets

  • Highest Individual Score: Quinton de Kock (MI) — 112* vs PBKS

  • Best Bowling Figures: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) — 3/22 vs MI

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

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