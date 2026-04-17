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Home > Regionals News > UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

An 11 year old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district suffered critical burn injuries after allegedly being thrown into a tandoor by a caterer at a wedding.

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Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 17, 2026 10:21:28 IST

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UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

A celebratory wedding in the Basti district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, became a nightmare when an 11-year-old boy sustained serious burns after being reportedly thrown into a burning tandoor by a catering worker. The outrageous event was said to have taken place when the child was stealing rasgullas in the food section during the ceremony. A case has been registered against an unknown accused by the police and a search operation has been started to trace the accused, even as the boy is still fighting with critical injuries.

UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding

According To NDTV report, the wounded boy, who is Chaman, son of Santosh, of Gonda district. After his mother passed away, he moved in with his maternal family in Basti where he was also studying in Class 2. The same day of the incident, Chaman had gone with his grandmother to a wedding of a relative in a nearby village. What had started as an ordinary visit soon turned out to be a sad experience that has rocked the local community. According to eyewitness accounts, Chaman had gone to the catering section and started taking rasgullas placed there. This allegedly caused anger to a catering employee who was in the premises and initially rebuked and threatened the child. In a shocking twist of the story, the defendant allegedly picked up the boy and took him to the burning tandoor. The child fell in the fire when he lost his balance in the altercation. Visitors ran to the scene upon hearing his shouts and succeeded in dragging him out, however, not before he was badly burnt on the face down to the waist.

Where Is The Boy Now?

After emergency treatment at Ayodhya Medical College, Chaman needed to be transferred to Lucknow Medical College because his condition required more advanced medical care. His current state of health remains critical while he receives medical treatment. The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident occurred. Police started their investigation after Devidin Nishad’s maternal uncle filed a formal complaint. Deputy Superintendent of Police Swarnima Singh confirmed that multiple teams are conducting raids to apprehend the suspect because a case has been filed.

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Tags: Basti incidentchild assaultrasgulla disputetandoor incidentUP Shockeruttar-pradesh-crimewedding tragedy

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UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

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UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

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UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition
UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition
UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition
UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

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