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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background

Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background

Shaheen Bhatt announces her engagement to Ishaan Mehra with heartfelt photos, drawing love from Alia Bhatt, family, and fans. The athlete-turned-coach is now a key part of her close-knit circle.

Who Is Ishaan Mehra?
Who Is Ishaan Mehra?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 17, 2026 14:02:34 IST

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Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background

The Bhatt household is celebrating again, but this time their main focus is on the achievements of Shaheen Bhatt. The celebrated author and mental health advocate who happens to be Alia Bhatt’s elder sister announced her engagement to Ishaan Mehra, her long-time boyfriend, through social media. The announcement established Shaheen’s unique style, which combined her humorous personality with her warm nature through a collection of sunlit pictures that showed the couple sharing their happiest moments together. The couple showed their strong relationship through two different activities, which included showing their engagement ring and walking together through the green space. Shaheen playfully captioned the post, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing,” which immediately generated a strong wave of support from both the film industry and her fans.



Ishaan Mehra Career Journey

Ishaan Mehra now serves as a prominent member of the Bhatt family because his identity originates from his training in elite athletic sports and his practice of specialized physical education. Ishaan began his career as an international athlete who swam for India at the Youth Asian Games. His training in discipline and advanced performance skills led him to establish a career path into the wellness sector. 

High-Performance Ishaan Mehra Fitness Coach with Focus on Functional Strength

He works today as a certified high-performance fitness coach who holds an Athletic Truth Group qualification, which specializes in protecting joints and preventing body injuries. His health practice uses a comprehensive approach that combines his past experience as an international athlete with current biomechanics science to deliver online coaching and individual training sessions that focus on developing functional strength instead of just physical appearance.

A Modern Romance Beyond the Limelight

The bond between Shaheen and Ishaan demonstrates how two people developed their relationship through shared values and their preference to maintain private lives since they first displayed their relationship on Instagram in 2025. Their relationship developed through multiple stages, which included different media coverage methods, until they reached their current situation. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appear together with Ishaan in their holiday pictures, which show he has become an integral part of Shaheen’s family. 

Engagement Wins Warm Support from Family, Friends, and Even Ex-Partner

The engagement announcement reached a modern maturity level when Shaheen’s ex-boyfriend comedian Rohan Joshi became the first person to post a cheerful comment about the news. The family support, which included emotional messages from Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, as well as Ananya Panday’s friendship, demonstrated that Ishaan had become an important member of Shaheen’s close group, not just her romantic partner.

Also Read: Who Is Veer Pahariya’s Mystery Girl? Months After Tara Sutaria Breakup, A New Sighting Sparks Fresh Dating Buzz

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Tags: alia bhattIshaan MehraShaheen BhattShaheen Bhatt engagement

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Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background

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Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background

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Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background
Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background
Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background
Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background

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