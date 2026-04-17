Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

Just days after his fiery 49-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Virat Kohli is back in the headlines, and this time for his digital footprints. Social media is currently abuzz with screenshots allegedly showing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon ‘liking’ a post by German-South African travel vlogger and singer LizLaz (Jennifer).

The incident has triggered an immediate sense of déjà vu among fans, recalling the famous “algorithm” controversy from 2025 involving actress Avneet Kaur. As the screenshots circulate, the internet is divided between those defending it as a technical glitch and those fueling the meme fire.

Who Is LizLaz And Why Is Her ‘Like’ By Virat Kohli Trending?

LizLaz, whose real name is Jennifer, is a well-known multicultural content creator based in Germany. She has a massive following in India, thanks to her viral track “Samosa Samosa” and her relatable videos on surviving the legendary Bengaluru traffic. With a Master’s degree in Psychology, her content often focuses on authentic cultural storytelling, making her a favourite among Indian netizens.



The buzz started late on April 16, 2026, when eagle-eyed fans noticed a ‘like’ from Kohli’s verified account on one of LizLaz’s older posts. Within minutes, Yuzvendra Chahal’s fan pages and other cricketers’ followers began dropping “Algorithm” comments, referencing Kohli’s past explanations for similar social media interactions. Virat Kohli Likes German Influencer photos

How Did The Virat Kohli vs Avneet Kaur ‘Algorithm’ Controversy Start?

The roots of the current “algorithm” memes lie in an incident from May 2025. At that time, fans noticed that Virat Kohli’s account had liked a photo of actress Avneet Kaur in a lime green crop top. The timing was particularly “juicy” for social media trolls, as it came just a day after Kohli had posted a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife, Anushka Sharma.

To put the speculation to rest, Kohli had issued a now-legendary clarification on his Instagram Stories:

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

The phrase “algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction” quickly became a part of internet folklore, with fans and even celebrities like singer Rahul Vaidya taking light-hearted digs at the “corporate lingo” used to explain a simple accidental like.

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