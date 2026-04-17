LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes nashik police Basti incident bjp avengers doomsday donald trump April 17 2026 LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir deepfakes
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

Virat Kohli is trending again after allegedly liking German influencer LizLaz's photo. Is it another 'algorithm glitch' like the Avneet Kaur incident? Read more.

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far (Image Source: X)
Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 17, 2026 11:10:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

Just days after his fiery 49-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Virat Kohli is back in the headlines, and this time for his digital footprints. Social media is currently abuzz with screenshots allegedly showing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon ‘liking’ a post by German-South African travel vlogger and singer LizLaz (Jennifer).

The incident has triggered an immediate sense of déjà vu among fans, recalling the famous “algorithm” controversy from 2025 involving actress Avneet Kaur. As the screenshots circulate, the internet is divided between those defending it as a technical glitch and those fueling the meme fire.

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is LizLaz And Why Is Her ‘Like’ By Virat Kohli Trending?

LizLaz, whose real name is Jennifer, is a well-known multicultural content creator based in Germany. She has a massive following in India, thanks to her viral track “Samosa Samosa” and her relatable videos on surviving the legendary Bengaluru traffic. With a Master’s degree in Psychology, her content often focuses on authentic cultural storytelling, making her a favourite among Indian netizens.

Virat Kohli Likes German Influencer photos
The buzz started late on April 16, 2026, when eagle-eyed fans noticed a ‘like’ from Kohli’s verified account on one of LizLaz’s older posts. Within minutes, Yuzvendra Chahal’s fan pages and other cricketers’ followers began dropping “Algorithm” comments, referencing Kohli’s past explanations for similar social media interactions.

Virat Kohli Likes German Influencer photos

How Did The Virat Kohli vs Avneet Kaur ‘Algorithm’ Controversy Start?

The roots of the current “algorithm” memes lie in an incident from May 2025. At that time, fans noticed that Virat Kohli’s account had liked a photo of actress Avneet Kaur in a lime green crop top. The timing was particularly “juicy” for social media trolls, as it came just a day after Kohli had posted a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife, Anushka Sharma.

To put the speculation to rest, Kohli had issued a now-legendary clarification on his Instagram Stories:

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

The phrase “algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction” quickly became a part of internet folklore, with fans and even celebrities like singer Rahul Vaidya taking light-hearted digs at the “corporate lingo” used to explain a simple accidental like.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Algorithm interactionAnushka Sharma memesAvneet KaurIPL 2026 viral newsJennifer German-South African influencerLizLazRCB vs LSGvirat kohli’yuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

PSL 2026 Points Table After Islamabad United Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 16— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

IPL 2026 Points Table After Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians — Check Latest Standings on April 16 — PBKS, MI, CSK, DC, SRH, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR

IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS Highlights: Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Prabshimran Star As Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 7 Wickets at Wankhede

East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: Anton Søjberg Rescues Point for East Bengal in 3-3 Classic In Kolkata

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard Link, Cut-off, Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced Eligibility

TCS Nashik Case: Is Nida Khan Missing, Arrested Or At Home? Family Makes Big Claim

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Action Thriller Starring Tovino Thomas Sees A 43.1% Drop, Earns ₹1.64 Crore

Celebrating The Art Of Saree-Weaving From Bangladesh In New Delhi 18–21 April 2026 | Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Horoscope Today, April 17, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number & Colour

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Begins: Check Dates, Steps to Apply, Guidelines and Key Instructions

UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Thrown Into Tandoor By Caterer For Repeatedly ‘Taking Rasgullas’ At Wedding, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

Avengers Doomsday Trailer Out: Robert Downey Jr Returns as Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return and Avengers vs X-Men Tease Steal Spotlight

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far
Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far
Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far
Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS