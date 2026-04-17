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Home > India News > Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

Dinesh Lodhi, son of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh, has been accused of ramming his SUV into five people in Shivpuri. A viral video shows him arguing with injured victims after the crash near Karera police station. An FIR has been filed, but no arrest has been made so far.

BJP MLA’s son Dinesh Lodhi accused of running over 5 in Shivpuri. Photos: X.
BJP MLA’s son Dinesh Lodhi accused of running over 5 in Shivpuri. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 17, 2026 10:16:36 IST

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Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

Dinesh Lodhi, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Madhya Pradesh, has been accused of running over five individuals in the Shivpuri district in his SUV. The accused, who is the son of BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi of Pichchore assembly constituency, is alleged to have rammed his Thar SUV vehicle into five people around 7:30 am on Thursday. The accident occurred close to the Karera police station. Police claim that the car struck three men on a motorcycle and two pedestrians, injuring all.

Viral Video: Dinesh Lodhi In An Argument With Injured

A video footage of an incident, which is widely spread in social media, shows Lodhi talking to the wounded victims. In the clip, he is heard saying, “When I was sounding the siren, why didn’t you move?” He also instructed bystanders to not record the incident, telling them, “Don’t record a video, son.

Who Are The Victims Hurt in Dinesh Lodhi Thar Ramming Incident?

The wounded have been identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni. They were injured in their heads, limbs, shoulders and were taken to a hospital to get treated.

Reports show that the three men were heading to Thanra village to work and the two women were walking on the road when they were hit by the speeding SUV.

FIR Registered Against Dinesh Lodhi, No Arrest Yet

The police in Karera have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dinesh Lodhi in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), such as Section 281, which deals with rash driving on a public way.

A high-ranking police officer told News18 that the vehicle that the accused drove has been seized and Dinesh Lodhi has not yet been arrested in the case.

Eyewitness Account of Dinesh Lodhi Thar Ramming Incident

The reports citing witnesses and the victims said that the SUV had markings of Pritam Lodhi and MLA on both the front and rear.

Past Case Involving Dinesh Lodhi

This is not the first time when Dinesh Lodhi was accused of serious accusations. In 2024, he was arrested on accusations of attempt to murder after hitting a two-wheeler in his SUV on the night of December 31.

Dinesh Lodhi’s Father MLA Pritam Lodhi Responds

In response to the incident, MLA Pritam Lodhi expressed that the law should run its course and urged that justice be served to the victims.

“For an MLA, the public comes first, not family. The victims must get justice,” he said.

Also Read: Is Nida Khan Pregnant? Reports Claim TCS Nashik Conversion Case Accused Likely To Seek Anticipatory Bail On Medical Grounds

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Tags: bjpbjp mla pritam singhDinesh Lodhihome-hero-pos-5madhya pradeshmadhya pradesh newsmadhya pradesh policeviral video

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Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

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Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

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Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’
Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’
Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’
Who Is Dinesh Lodhi? MP BJP MLA’s Son Rams Thar Into 5 People, Tells Victims ‘Why Didn’t You Move Despite Siren?’

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