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Home > Lifestyle News > Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Best Time to Buy Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, More

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Best Time to Buy Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, More

Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej,  this day falls on the Tritiya tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Viashakh. Devotees are eager to know the Akshaya Tritiya 2026 correct date, shubh muhurat, and the best time to perform puja or buy gold in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Photo:AI
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Photo:AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 17, 2026 11:57:31 IST

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Best Time to Buy Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, More

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and holds strong religious and spiritual meaning. It is believed to bring endless prosperity and good luck. Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej,  this day falls on the Tritiya tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Viashakh. Devotees are eager to know the Akshaya Tritiya 2026 correct date, shubh muhurat, and the best time to perform puja or buy gold in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more. 

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date and Shubh Muhurat 

Tritiya Tithi Begins – April 19, 2026 – 10:49 AM

Tritiya Tithi Ends – April 20, 2026 – 07:27 AM

You Might Be Interested In

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat – April 19, 2026 – 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM

How to do Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Puja? 

Clean your home: Make sure your house and puja area are clean to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. 

Take holy bath: Take a bath before starting the puja rituals. 

Do proper worship: Pray to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi and seek their blessings. 

Chant Mantras: Mantra chanting is important as it is believed to bring wealth, success, and good luck. 

Read holy books: Recite sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas, and Vishnu Sahasranama for spiritual growth. 

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Mantras 

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaye..!!

Achyutam Keshvam krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham..!!

Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Best Time to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya

The most auspicious gold buying Muhurat on Akshaya Tritiya 2026 starts at around 10:49 am and ends around 12:21 pm to 12:26 pm. 

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Best Time to Buy Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, More

Bengaluru Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Muhurat to buy gold 

Time Slot

Muhurat

Morning Muhurat

10:49 AM – 12:19 PM

Afternoon Muhurat

01:52 PM – 03:26 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita)

06:33 PM – 10:52 PM

Hyderabad Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Muhurat to buy gold 

Time Slot

Muhurat

Morning Muhurat

10:49 AM – 12:15 PM

Afternoon Muhurat

01:50 PM – 03:24 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita)

06:33 PM – 10:50 PM

Mumbai Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Muhurat to buy gold 

Time Slot

Muhurat

Morning Muhurat

10:49 AM – 12:38 PM

Afternoon Muhurat

02:13 PM – 03:47 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita)

06:57 PM – 11:12 PM

Delhi Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Muhurat to buy gold 

Time Slot

Muhurat

Morning Muhurat

10:49 AM – 12:20 PM

Afternoon Muhurat

01:58 PM – 03:35 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita)

06:49 PM – 10:57 PM

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai 

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Best Time to Buy Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, More
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Best Time to Buy Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, More
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Akshaya Tritiya on 19 or 20 April 2026? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Best Time to Buy Gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, More
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