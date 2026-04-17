Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices saw ups and downs in early trading on the MCX on Friday morning, mainly because markets were closely watching signs of a possible peace deal between the US and Iran. At the same time, a weaker US dollar and falling crude oil prices helped support gold and prevented a bigger drop. The price movement comes amid global cues like expectations of a possible US rate cut and changing demand-supply trends in the commodities market. Investors are closely tracking the gold and silver prices in India on 17th April 2026.

Gold Rate Today in India (17 April, 2026)

MCX gold June futures were 0.04% down at Rs 1,53,086 per 10 grams, while MCX silver rose by 0.34% at Rs 2,49,469 per kg at that time. The 24 karat gold in India declined by Rs 137 per gram to Rs 15,420 per gram. Likewise, the 22 karat gold rate in India today fell by Rs 125 per gram to Rs 14,135 per gram. Meanwhile, the gold rate of 18 karat in India slipped by Rs 103 per gram to Rs 11,565 per gram.

Silver Rate Today in India (17 April, 2026)

Silver rate in India saw a mild up of 0.47% but the precious metal experienced strong volatility in January and Februrary with prices rising above Rs 4 lakh per gram before dropping sharply below Rs 3 lakh in the following month. Silver inched 0.47 percent to Rs 2,49,787 per kilogram of 999 purity on MCX.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 17th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Mumbai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Delhi ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Kolkata ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bangalore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Hyderabad ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Kerala ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Pune ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Vadodara ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Jaipur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Lucknow ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Coimbatore ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Madurai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Vijayawada ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Patna ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Nagpur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Chandigarh ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Surat ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Mangalore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Visakhapatnam ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Nashik ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Mysore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Salem ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Rajkot ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Trichy ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ayodhya ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Cuttack ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Davanagere ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 17th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Mumbai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Delhi ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Kolkata ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bangalore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Hyderabad ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Kerala ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Pune ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Vadodara ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Jaipur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Lucknow ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Coimbatore ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Madurai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Vijayawada ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Patna ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Nagpur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Chandigarh ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Surat ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Mangalore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Visakhapatnam ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Nashik ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Mysore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Salem ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Rajkot ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Trichy ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ayodhya ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Cuttack ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Davanagere ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 17th April, 2026

Purity Price (AED) Price (INR) 24K Gold AED 5,777.50 ₹1,46,402 22K Gold AED 5,350.00 ₹1,35,569 21K Gold AED 5,130.00 ₹1,30,014 18K Gold AED 4,397.50 ₹1,11,433

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 17-Apr-2026 ₹15,667 ₹15,573 ₹15,558 ₹15,558 16-Apr-2026 ₹15,666 ₹15,572 ₹15,557 ₹15,557 15-Apr-2026 ₹15,622 ₹15,550 ₹15,535 ₹15,535 14-Apr-2026 ₹15,513 ₹15,408 ₹15,393 ₹15,393 13-Apr-2026 ₹15,338 ₹15,261 ₹15,246 ₹15,246 12-Apr-2026 ₹15,382 ₹15,299 ₹15,284 ₹15,284 11-Apr-2026 ₹15,382 ₹15,299 ₹15,284 ₹15,284 10-Apr-2026 ₹15,409 ₹15,250 ₹15,235 ₹15,235 09-Apr-2026 ₹15,273 ₹15,163 ₹15,148 ₹15,148 08-Apr-2026 ₹15,491 ₹15,397 ₹15,382 ₹15,382 07-Apr-2026 ₹15,120 ₹14,999 ₹14,984 ₹14,984 06-Apr-2026 ₹15,004 ₹15,081 ₹15,019 ₹15,124 05-Apr-2026 ₹14,896 ₹14,896 ₹14,911 ₹15,015 04-Apr-2026 ₹14,896 ₹14,896 ₹14,911 ₹15,015 03-Apr-2026 ₹14,896 ₹14,896 ₹14,911 ₹15,015

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 17-Apr-2026 ₹14,361 ₹14,275 ₹14,261 ₹14,261 16-Apr-2026 ₹14,360 ₹14,274 ₹14,260 ₹14,260 15-Apr-2026 ₹14,320 ₹14,254 ₹14,240 ₹14,240 14-Apr-2026 ₹14,220 ₹14,124 ₹14,110 ₹14,110 13-Apr-2026 ₹14,060 ₹13,990 ₹13,975 ₹13,975 12-Apr-2026 ₹14,100 ₹14,024 ₹14,010 ₹14,010 11-Apr-2026 ₹14,100 ₹14,024 ₹14,010 ₹14,010 10-Apr-2026 ₹14,125 ₹13,979 ₹13,965 ₹13,965 09-Apr-2026 ₹14,000 ₹13,900 ₹13,885 ₹13,885 08-Apr-2026 ₹14,200 ₹14,114 ₹14,100 ₹14,100 07-Apr-2026 ₹13,860 ₹13,749 ₹13,735 ₹13,735 06-Apr-2026 ₹13,754 ₹13,824 ₹13,767 ₹13,864 05-Apr-2026 ₹13,655 ₹13,655 ₹13,668 ₹13,764 04-Apr-2026 ₹13,655 ₹13,655 ₹13,668 ₹13,764 03-Apr-2026 ₹13,655 ₹13,655 ₹13,668 ₹13,764

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata Apr 17 ₹11,980 ₹11,684 ₹11,668 ₹11,668 Apr 16 ₹11,980 ₹11,683 ₹11,667 ₹11,667 Apr 15 ₹11,940 ₹11,666 ₹11,652 ₹11,652 Apr 14 ₹11,865 ₹11,560 ₹11,545 ₹11,545 Apr 13 ₹11,730 ₹11,448 ₹11,433 ₹11,433 Apr 12 ₹11,730 ₹11,475 ₹11,460 ₹11,460 Apr 11 ₹11,730 ₹11,475 ₹11,460 ₹11,460 Apr 10 ₹11,750 ₹11,435 ₹11,421 ₹11,421 Apr 09 ₹11,645 ₹11,373 ₹11,360 ₹11,360 Apr 08 ₹11,811 ₹11,545 ₹11,532 ₹11,532 Apr 07 ₹11,525 ₹11,245 ₹11,232 ₹11,232 Apr 06 ₹11,435 ₹11,310 ₹11,265 ₹11,340 Apr 05 ₹11,355 ₹11,170 ₹11,180 ₹11,260 Apr 04 ₹11,355 ₹11,170 ₹11,180 ₹11,260 Apr 03 ₹11,355 ₹11,170 ₹11,180 ₹11,260

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai