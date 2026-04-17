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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: MCX gold June futures were 0.04% down at Rs 1,53,086 per 10 grams, while MCX silver rose by 0.34% at Rs 2,49,469 per kg at that time. The 24 karat gold in India declined by Rs 137 per gram to Rs 15,420 per gram.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026). Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026). Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 17, 2026 11:03:56 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices saw ups and downs in early trading on the MCX on Friday morning, mainly because markets were closely watching signs of a possible peace deal between the US and Iran. At the same time, a weaker US dollar and falling crude oil prices helped support gold and prevented a bigger drop. The price movement comes amid global cues like expectations of a possible US rate cut and changing demand-supply trends in the commodities market. Investors are closely tracking the gold and silver prices in India on 17th April 2026. 

Gold Rate Today in India (17 April, 2026)

MCX gold June futures were 0.04% down at Rs 1,53,086 per 10 grams, while MCX silver rose by 0.34% at Rs 2,49,469 per kg at that time. The 24 karat gold in India declined by Rs 137 per gram to Rs 15,420 per gram. Likewise, the 22 karat gold rate in India today fell by Rs 125 per gram to Rs 14,135 per gram. Meanwhile, the gold rate of 18 karat in India slipped by Rs 103 per gram to Rs 11,565 per gram. 

Silver Rate Today in India (17 April, 2026)

Silver rate in India saw a mild up of 0.47% but the precious metal experienced strong volatility in January and Februrary with prices rising above Rs 4 lakh per gram before dropping sharply below Rs 3 lakh in the following month. Silver inched 0.47 percent to Rs 2,49,787 per kilogram of 999 purity on MCX. 

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Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 17th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Mumbai

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Delhi

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Kolkata

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Bangalore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Hyderabad

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Kerala

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Pune

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Vadodara

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Jaipur

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Lucknow

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Coimbatore

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Madurai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Vijayawada

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Patna

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Nagpur

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Chandigarh

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Surat

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Mangalore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Visakhapatnam

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Nashik

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Mysore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Salem

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Rajkot

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Trichy

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Ayodhya

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Cuttack

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Davanagere

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 17th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Mumbai

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Delhi

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Kolkata

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Bangalore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Hyderabad

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Kerala

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Pune

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Vadodara

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Jaipur

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Lucknow

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Coimbatore

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Madurai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Vijayawada

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Patna

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Nagpur

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Chandigarh

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Surat

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Mangalore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Visakhapatnam

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Nashik

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Mysore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Salem

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Rajkot

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Trichy

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Ayodhya

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Cuttack

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Davanagere

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 17th April, 2026

Purity 

Price (AED)

Price (INR)

24K Gold

AED 5,777.50

₹1,46,402

22K Gold

AED 5,350.00

₹1,35,569

21K Gold

AED 5,130.00

₹1,30,014

18K Gold

AED 4,397.50

₹1,11,433

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

17-Apr-2026

₹15,667

₹15,573

₹15,558

₹15,558

16-Apr-2026

₹15,666

₹15,572

₹15,557

₹15,557

15-Apr-2026

₹15,622

₹15,550

₹15,535

₹15,535

14-Apr-2026

₹15,513

₹15,408

₹15,393

₹15,393

13-Apr-2026

₹15,338

₹15,261

₹15,246

₹15,246

12-Apr-2026

₹15,382

₹15,299

₹15,284

₹15,284

11-Apr-2026

₹15,382

₹15,299

₹15,284

₹15,284

10-Apr-2026

₹15,409

₹15,250

₹15,235

₹15,235

09-Apr-2026

₹15,273

₹15,163

₹15,148

₹15,148

08-Apr-2026

₹15,491

₹15,397

₹15,382

₹15,382

07-Apr-2026

₹15,120

₹14,999

₹14,984

₹14,984

06-Apr-2026

₹15,004

₹15,081

₹15,019

₹15,124

05-Apr-2026

₹14,896

₹14,896

₹14,911

₹15,015

04-Apr-2026

₹14,896

₹14,896

₹14,911

₹15,015

03-Apr-2026

₹14,896

₹14,896

₹14,911

₹15,015

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

17-Apr-2026

₹14,361

₹14,275

₹14,261

₹14,261

16-Apr-2026

₹14,360

₹14,274

₹14,260

₹14,260

15-Apr-2026

₹14,320

₹14,254

₹14,240

₹14,240

14-Apr-2026

₹14,220

₹14,124

₹14,110

₹14,110

13-Apr-2026

₹14,060

₹13,990

₹13,975

₹13,975

12-Apr-2026

₹14,100

₹14,024

₹14,010

₹14,010

11-Apr-2026

₹14,100

₹14,024

₹14,010

₹14,010

10-Apr-2026

₹14,125

₹13,979

₹13,965

₹13,965

09-Apr-2026

₹14,000

₹13,900

₹13,885

₹13,885

08-Apr-2026

₹14,200

₹14,114

₹14,100

₹14,100

07-Apr-2026

₹13,860

₹13,749

₹13,735

₹13,735

06-Apr-2026

₹13,754

₹13,824

₹13,767

₹13,864

05-Apr-2026

₹13,655

₹13,655

₹13,668

₹13,764

04-Apr-2026

₹13,655

₹13,655

₹13,668

₹13,764

03-Apr-2026

₹13,655

₹13,655

₹13,668

₹13,764

Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) 

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Apr 17

₹11,980

₹11,684

₹11,668

₹11,668

Apr 16

₹11,980

₹11,683

₹11,667

₹11,667

Apr 15

₹11,940

₹11,666

₹11,652

₹11,652

Apr 14

₹11,865

₹11,560

₹11,545

₹11,545

Apr 13

₹11,730

₹11,448

₹11,433

₹11,433

Apr 12

₹11,730

₹11,475

₹11,460

₹11,460

Apr 11

₹11,730

₹11,475

₹11,460

₹11,460

Apr 10

₹11,750

₹11,435

₹11,421

₹11,421

Apr 09

₹11,645

₹11,373

₹11,360

₹11,360

Apr 08

₹11,811

₹11,545

₹11,532

₹11,532

Apr 07

₹11,525

₹11,245

₹11,232

₹11,232

Apr 06

₹11,435

₹11,310

₹11,265

₹11,340

Apr 05

₹11,355

₹11,170

₹11,180

₹11,260

Apr 04

₹11,355

₹11,170

₹11,180

₹11,260

Apr 03

₹11,355

₹11,170

₹11,180

₹11,260

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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