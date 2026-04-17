Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices saw ups and downs in early trading on the MCX on Friday morning, mainly because markets were closely watching signs of a possible peace deal between the US and Iran. At the same time, a weaker US dollar and falling crude oil prices helped support gold and prevented a bigger drop. The price movement comes amid global cues like expectations of a possible US rate cut and changing demand-supply trends in the commodities market. Investors are closely tracking the gold and silver prices in India on 17th April 2026.
Gold Rate Today in India (17 April, 2026)
MCX gold June futures were 0.04% down at Rs 1,53,086 per 10 grams, while MCX silver rose by 0.34% at Rs 2,49,469 per kg at that time. The 24 karat gold in India declined by Rs 137 per gram to Rs 15,420 per gram. Likewise, the 22 karat gold rate in India today fell by Rs 125 per gram to Rs 14,135 per gram. Meanwhile, the gold rate of 18 karat in India slipped by Rs 103 per gram to Rs 11,565 per gram.
Silver Rate Today in India (17 April, 2026)
Silver rate in India saw a mild up of 0.47% but the precious metal experienced strong volatility in January and Februrary with prices rising above Rs 4 lakh per gram before dropping sharply below Rs 3 lakh in the following month. Silver inched 0.47 percent to Rs 2,49,787 per kilogram of 999 purity on MCX.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 17th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 Gram
|
100 Gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Mangalore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Nashik
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Mysore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Salem
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Rajkot
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Trichy
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Ayodhya
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Cuttack
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Davanagere
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 17th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 Gram
|
100 Gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Mangalore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Nashik
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Mysore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Salem
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Rajkot
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Trichy
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Ayodhya
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Cuttack
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Davanagere
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 17th April, 2026
|
Purity
|
Price (AED)
|
Price (INR)
|
24K Gold
|
AED 5,777.50
|
₹1,46,402
|
22K Gold
|
AED 5,350.00
|
₹1,35,569
|
21K Gold
|
AED 5,130.00
|
₹1,30,014
|
18K Gold
|
AED 4,397.50
|
₹1,11,433
Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
17-Apr-2026
|
₹15,667
|
₹15,573
|
₹15,558
|
₹15,558
|
16-Apr-2026
|
₹15,666
|
₹15,572
|
₹15,557
|
₹15,557
|
15-Apr-2026
|
₹15,622
|
₹15,550
|
₹15,535
|
₹15,535
|
14-Apr-2026
|
₹15,513
|
₹15,408
|
₹15,393
|
₹15,393
|
13-Apr-2026
|
₹15,338
|
₹15,261
|
₹15,246
|
₹15,246
|
12-Apr-2026
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,299
|
₹15,284
|
₹15,284
|
11-Apr-2026
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,299
|
₹15,284
|
₹15,284
|
10-Apr-2026
|
₹15,409
|
₹15,250
|
₹15,235
|
₹15,235
|
09-Apr-2026
|
₹15,273
|
₹15,163
|
₹15,148
|
₹15,148
|
08-Apr-2026
|
₹15,491
|
₹15,397
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,382
|
07-Apr-2026
|
₹15,120
|
₹14,999
|
₹14,984
|
₹14,984
|
06-Apr-2026
|
₹15,004
|
₹15,081
|
₹15,019
|
₹15,124
|
05-Apr-2026
|
₹14,896
|
₹14,896
|
₹14,911
|
₹15,015
|
04-Apr-2026
|
₹14,896
|
₹14,896
|
₹14,911
|
₹15,015
|
03-Apr-2026
|
₹14,896
|
₹14,896
|
₹14,911
|
₹15,015
Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
17-Apr-2026
|
₹14,361
|
₹14,275
|
₹14,261
|
₹14,261
|
16-Apr-2026
|
₹14,360
|
₹14,274
|
₹14,260
|
₹14,260
|
15-Apr-2026
|
₹14,320
|
₹14,254
|
₹14,240
|
₹14,240
|
14-Apr-2026
|
₹14,220
|
₹14,124
|
₹14,110
|
₹14,110
|
13-Apr-2026
|
₹14,060
|
₹13,990
|
₹13,975
|
₹13,975
|
12-Apr-2026
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,024
|
₹14,010
|
₹14,010
|
11-Apr-2026
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,024
|
₹14,010
|
₹14,010
|
10-Apr-2026
|
₹14,125
|
₹13,979
|
₹13,965
|
₹13,965
|
09-Apr-2026
|
₹14,000
|
₹13,900
|
₹13,885
|
₹13,885
|
08-Apr-2026
|
₹14,200
|
₹14,114
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,100
|
07-Apr-2026
|
₹13,860
|
₹13,749
|
₹13,735
|
₹13,735
|
06-Apr-2026
|
₹13,754
|
₹13,824
|
₹13,767
|
₹13,864
|
05-Apr-2026
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,668
|
₹13,764
|
04-Apr-2026
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,668
|
₹13,764
|
03-Apr-2026
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,668
|
₹13,764
Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date (2026)
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
Apr 17
|
₹11,980
|
₹11,684
|
₹11,668
|
₹11,668
|
Apr 16
|
₹11,980
|
₹11,683
|
₹11,667
|
₹11,667
|
Apr 15
|
₹11,940
|
₹11,666
|
₹11,652
|
₹11,652
|
Apr 14
|
₹11,865
|
₹11,560
|
₹11,545
|
₹11,545
|
Apr 13
|
₹11,730
|
₹11,448
|
₹11,433
|
₹11,433
|
Apr 12
|
₹11,730
|
₹11,475
|
₹11,460
|
₹11,460
|
Apr 11
|
₹11,730
|
₹11,475
|
₹11,460
|
₹11,460
|
Apr 10
|
₹11,750
|
₹11,435
|
₹11,421
|
₹11,421
|
Apr 09
|
₹11,645
|
₹11,373
|
₹11,360
|
₹11,360
|
Apr 08
|
₹11,811
|
₹11,545
|
₹11,532
|
₹11,532
|
Apr 07
|
₹11,525
|
₹11,245
|
₹11,232
|
₹11,232
|
Apr 06
|
₹11,435
|
₹11,310
|
₹11,265
|
₹11,340
|
Apr 05
|
₹11,355
|
₹11,170
|
₹11,180
|
₹11,260
|
Apr 04
|
₹11,355
|
₹11,170
|
₹11,180
|
₹11,260
|
Apr 03
|
₹11,355
|
₹11,170
|
₹11,180
|
₹11,260
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.