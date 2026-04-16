Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India have increased for the third time this week, mainly due to higher demand during the festive season. Since last week, gold rates in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have gone up sharply, crossing Rs 15,66,600 per 100 grams of 24 carat gold. The yellow metal rates in India rose by 0.49% in the domestic futures markets on April 16th, 2026. Meanwhile, silver prices in India rose up by 1.1% at Rs 2,54,514 per kg on Thursday. This happens due to the US dollar’s weakness as investors are focused on the tension between the US-Iran situation.

Gold Rate Today in India

On April 16th 2026, MCX gold started the day on a steady note and is currently trading between Rs 1,54,500 and Rs 1,55,000. There is some buying interest at lower levels, but the price movement is still slow.

If gold crosses Rs 1,55,000 and stays above it, gold price in India could rise further to Rs 1,57,000 to 1Rs 1,58,000. On the other hand, if it falls below Rs 1,54,000 then it menas prices may drop to Rs 1,52,000 to Rs 1,51,000.

Silver Rate Today in India

Today, MCX silver is currently trading above Rs 2,54,000, which increases the demand for safe investments and strength in industrial metals, even though prices are still a bit unstable. This means the silver rate in India can face a decline below Rs 2,50,000 and it could drop more to around Rs 2,44,000 to Rs 2,40,000.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 16th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Mumbai ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Delhi ₹15,572 ₹14,275 ₹11,683 Kolkata ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Bangalore ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Hyderabad ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Kerala ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Pune ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Vadodara ₹15,562 ₹14,265 ₹11,668 Ahmedabad ₹15,562 ₹14,265 ₹11,668 Jaipur ₹15,572 ₹14,275 ₹11,683 Lucknow ₹15,572 ₹14,275 ₹11,683 Coimbatore ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Madurai ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Vijayawada ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Patna ₹15,562 ₹14,265 ₹11,673 Nagpur ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Chandigarh ₹15,572 ₹14,275 ₹11,683 Surat ₹15,562 ₹14,265 ₹11,668 Bhubaneswar ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Mangalore ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Visakhapatnam ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Nashik ₹15,560 ₹14,263 ₹11,671 Mysore ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Salem ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Rajkot ₹15,562 ₹14,265 ₹11,668 Trichy ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Ayodhya ₹15,572 ₹14,275 ₹11,683 Cuttack ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668 Davanagere ₹15,557 ₹14,260 ₹11,668

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 16th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Mumbai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Delhi ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Kolkata ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Bangalore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Hyderabad ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Kerala ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Pune ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Vadodara ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Jaipur ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Lucknow ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Coimbatore ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Madurai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Vijayawada ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Patna ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Nagpur ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Chandigarh ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Surat ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Mangalore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Visakhapatnam ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Nashik ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Mysore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Salem ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Rajkot ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Trichy ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ayodhya ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Cuttack ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Davanagere ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 16th April, 2026

Purity Price in AED Price in INR (Approx.) 24K (999) AED 5,780 ₹1,46,800 22K (916) AED 5,352.50 ₹1,35,950 21K AED 5,132.50 ₹1,30,360 18K (750) AED 4,379 ₹1,11,220

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 16 Apr ₹15,666 ₹15,572 ₹15,535 ₹15,557 15 Apr ₹15,622 ₹15,550 ₹15,535 ₹15,535 14 Apr ₹15,513 ₹15,408 ₹15,393 ₹15,393 13 Apr ₹15,338 ₹15,261 ₹15,246 ₹15,246 12 Apr ₹15,382 ₹15,299 ₹15,284 ₹15,284 11 Apr ₹15,382 ₹15,299 ₹15,284 ₹15,284 10 Apr ₹15,409 ₹15,250 ₹15,235 ₹15,235 09 Apr ₹15,273 ₹15,163 ₹15,148 ₹15,148 08 Apr ₹15,491 ₹15,397 ₹15,382 ₹15,382 07 Apr ₹15,120 ₹14,999 ₹14,984 ₹14,984 06 Apr ₹15,202 ₹15,081 ₹15,066 ₹15,066 05 Apr ₹15,202 ₹15,081 ₹15,066 ₹15,066 04 Apr ₹15,114 ₹14,994 ₹14,979 ₹14,979 03 Apr ₹15,114 ₹14,994 ₹14,979 ₹14,979 02 Apr ₹15,000 ₹14,882 ₹14,867 ₹14,867

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 16 Apr ₹14,360 ₹14,275 ₹14,260 ₹14,260 15 Apr ₹14,320 ₹14,255 ₹14,240 ₹14,240 14 Apr ₹14,220 ₹14,125 ₹14,110 ₹14,110 13 Apr ₹14,060 ₹13,990 ₹13,975 ₹13,975 12 Apr ₹14,100 ₹14,025 ₹14,010 ₹14,010 11 Apr ₹14,100 ₹14,025 ₹14,010 ₹14,010 10 Apr ₹14,125 ₹13,980 ₹13,965 ₹13,965 09 Apr ₹14,000 ₹13,900 ₹13,885 ₹13,885 08 Apr ₹14,200 ₹14,115 ₹14,100 ₹14,100 07 Apr ₹13,860 ₹13,750 ₹13,735 ₹13,735 06 Apr ₹13,950 ₹13,825 ₹13,810 ₹13,810 05 Apr ₹13,950 ₹13,935 ₹13,920 ₹13,920 04 Apr ₹13,860 ₹13,745 ₹13,730 ₹13,730 03 Apr ₹13,860 ₹13,745 ₹13,730 ₹13,730 02 Apr ₹13,770 ₹13,670 ₹13,655 ₹13,655

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 16 Apr ₹11,811 ₹11,741 ₹11,714 ₹11,714 15 Apr ₹11,778 ₹11,725 ₹11,697 ₹11,697 14 Apr ₹11,696 ₹11,618 ₹11,591 ₹11,591 13 Apr ₹11,564 ₹11,507 ₹11,480 ₹11,480 12 Apr ₹11,597 ₹11,535 ₹11,508 ₹11,508 11 Apr ₹11,597 ₹11,535 ₹11,508 ₹11,508 10 Apr ₹11,617 ₹11,498 ₹11,471 ₹11,471 09 Apr ₹11,515 ₹11,432 ₹11,405 ₹11,405 08 Apr ₹11,679 ₹11,609 ₹11,582 ₹11,582 07 Apr ₹11,400 ₹11,309 ₹11,282 ₹11,282 06 Apr ₹11,474 ₹11,371 ₹11,344 ₹11,344 05 Apr ₹11,474 ₹11,461 ₹11,434 ₹11,434 04 Apr ₹11,400 ₹11,305 ₹11,278 ₹11,278 03 Apr ₹11,400 ₹11,305 ₹11,278 ₹11,278 02 Apr ₹11,326 ₹11,244 ₹11,217 ₹11,217

Also Read: Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities