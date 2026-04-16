LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc donald trump hijab vs bindi controversy Kanika Sharma entertainment maruti ignis bride attacked before wedding pete hegseth Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

On April 16th 2026, MCX gold started the day on a steady note and is currently trading between Rs 1,54,500 and Rs 1,55,000. There is some buying interest at lower levels, but the price movement is still slow.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026). Photo:AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026). Photo:AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 16, 2026 13:42:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India have increased for the third time this week, mainly due to higher demand during the festive season. Since last week, gold rates in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have gone up sharply, crossing Rs 15,66,600 per 100 grams of 24 carat gold. The yellow metal rates in India rose by 0.49% in the domestic futures markets on April 16th, 2026. Meanwhile, silver prices in India rose up by 1.1% at Rs 2,54,514 per kg on Thursday. This happens due to the US dollar’s weakness as investors are focused on the tension between the US-Iran situation. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

On April 16th 2026, MCX gold started the day on a steady note and is currently trading between Rs 1,54,500 and Rs 1,55,000. There is some buying interest at lower levels, but the price movement is still slow. 

If gold crosses Rs 1,55,000 and stays above it, gold price in India could rise further to Rs 1,57,000 to 1Rs 1,58,000. On the other hand, if it falls below Rs 1,54,000 then it menas prices may drop to Rs 1,52,000 to Rs 1,51,000. 

You Might Be Interested In

Silver Rate Today in India

Today, MCX silver is currently trading above Rs 2,54,000, which increases the demand for safe investments and strength in industrial metals, even though prices are still a bit unstable. This means the silver rate in India can face a decline below Rs 2,50,000 and it could drop more to around Rs 2,44,000 to Rs 2,40,000. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 16th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Mumbai

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Delhi

₹15,572

₹14,275

₹11,683

Kolkata

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Bangalore

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Hyderabad

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Kerala

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Pune

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Vadodara

₹15,562

₹14,265

₹11,668

Ahmedabad

₹15,562

₹14,265

₹11,668

Jaipur

₹15,572

₹14,275

₹11,683

Lucknow

₹15,572

₹14,275

₹11,683

Coimbatore

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Madurai

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Vijayawada

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Patna

₹15,562

₹14,265

₹11,673

Nagpur

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Chandigarh

₹15,572

₹14,275

₹11,683

Surat

₹15,562

₹14,265

₹11,668

Bhubaneswar

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Mangalore

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Visakhapatnam

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Nashik

₹15,560

₹14,263

₹11,671

Mysore

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Salem

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Rajkot

₹15,562

₹14,265

₹11,668

Trichy

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Ayodhya

₹15,572

₹14,275

₹11,683

Cuttack

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Davanagere

₹15,557

₹14,260

₹11,668

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 16th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Mumbai

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Delhi

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Kolkata

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Bangalore

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Hyderabad

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Kerala

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Pune

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Vadodara

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Jaipur

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Lucknow

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Coimbatore

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Madurai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Vijayawada

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Patna

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Nagpur

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Chandigarh

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Surat

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Mangalore

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Visakhapatnam

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Nashik

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Mysore

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Salem

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Rajkot

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Trichy

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Ayodhya

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Cuttack

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Davanagere

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 16th April, 2026

Purity 

Price in AED

Price in INR (Approx.)

24K (999)

AED 5,780

₹1,46,800

22K (916)

AED 5,352.50

₹1,35,950

21K

AED 5,132.50

₹1,30,360

18K (750)

AED 4,379

₹1,11,220

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

16 Apr

₹15,666

₹15,572

₹15,535

₹15,557

15 Apr

₹15,622

₹15,550

₹15,535

₹15,535

14 Apr

₹15,513

₹15,408

₹15,393

₹15,393

13 Apr

₹15,338

₹15,261

₹15,246

₹15,246

12 Apr

₹15,382

₹15,299

₹15,284

₹15,284

11 Apr

₹15,382

₹15,299

₹15,284

₹15,284

10 Apr

₹15,409

₹15,250

₹15,235

₹15,235

09 Apr

₹15,273

₹15,163

₹15,148

₹15,148

08 Apr

₹15,491

₹15,397

₹15,382

₹15,382

07 Apr

₹15,120

₹14,999

₹14,984

₹14,984

06 Apr

₹15,202

₹15,081

₹15,066

₹15,066

05 Apr

₹15,202

₹15,081

₹15,066

₹15,066

04 Apr

₹15,114

₹14,994

₹14,979

₹14,979

03 Apr

₹15,114

₹14,994

₹14,979

₹14,979

02 Apr

₹15,000

₹14,882

₹14,867

₹14,867

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

16 Apr

₹14,360

₹14,275

₹14,260

₹14,260

15 Apr

₹14,320

₹14,255

₹14,240

₹14,240

14 Apr

₹14,220

₹14,125

₹14,110

₹14,110

13 Apr

₹14,060

₹13,990

₹13,975

₹13,975

12 Apr

₹14,100

₹14,025

₹14,010

₹14,010

11 Apr

₹14,100

₹14,025

₹14,010

₹14,010

10 Apr

₹14,125

₹13,980

₹13,965

₹13,965

09 Apr

₹14,000

₹13,900

₹13,885

₹13,885

08 Apr

₹14,200

₹14,115

₹14,100

₹14,100

07 Apr

₹13,860

₹13,750

₹13,735

₹13,735

06 Apr

₹13,950

₹13,825

₹13,810

₹13,810

05 Apr

₹13,950

₹13,935

₹13,920

₹13,920

04 Apr

₹13,860

₹13,745

₹13,730

₹13,730

03 Apr

₹13,860

₹13,745

₹13,730

₹13,730

02 Apr

₹13,770

₹13,670

₹13,655

₹13,655

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

16 Apr

₹11,811

₹11,741

₹11,714

₹11,714

15 Apr

₹11,778

₹11,725

₹11,697

₹11,697

14 Apr

₹11,696

₹11,618

₹11,591

₹11,591

13 Apr

₹11,564

₹11,507

₹11,480

₹11,480

12 Apr

₹11,597

₹11,535

₹11,508

₹11,508

11 Apr

₹11,597

₹11,535

₹11,508

₹11,508

10 Apr

₹11,617

₹11,498

₹11,471

₹11,471

09 Apr

₹11,515

₹11,432

₹11,405

₹11,405

08 Apr

₹11,679

₹11,609

₹11,582

₹11,582

07 Apr

₹11,400

₹11,309

₹11,282

₹11,282

06 Apr

₹11,474

₹11,371

₹11,344

₹11,344

05 Apr

₹11,474

₹11,461

₹11,434

₹11,434

04 Apr

₹11,400

₹11,305

₹11,278

₹11,278

03 Apr

₹11,400

₹11,305

₹11,278

₹11,278

02 Apr

₹11,326

₹11,244

₹11,217

₹11,217

Also Read: Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gold and silver rate todaygold price livegold price today 22kgold price today delhigold rate todaygold rate today chennaigold rate today mumbaigold rates todaymcx goldmcx gold pricemcx gold rate todaysilver rate todaytoday gold rate bangaloretoday gold rate Hyderabadtoday gold rate in chennaitoday gold rate in hyderabad

RELATED News

Meet Prashant Iyer: Sony LIV’s New Marketing Head, Marking His Move From Netflix, Nike And Titan Company – Check His Net Worth, Career And More

Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

Tips Music Ltd. Releases ‘Noor,’ A Romantic Track by Arslan Nizami and Duha Shah

Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Jayanta Lighting Innovation LLP Launches Fans under ‘ORISTAR’ Brand; Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

What’s Behind Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi OTT Move? Theatre Plans Fade As Cryptic Buzz Leaves Fans Guessing

“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

‘New MAGA Toy…’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu With Toy Story Inspired Viral Video — Watch

No Bindi, Tilak, But Hijab Allowed? Lenskart Under Fire Over Grooming Policy, Founder Peyush Bansal Admits Lapses, Says, ‘We Apologise…’

Dacoit In Top 10: Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh’s Crime-Thriller Ruling Hearts At USA Box Office

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Dates, Application Fees, and Key Details Here

UAE FTA New Tax Penalties 2026: Reduced Fines, Key Changes and What Businesses Need to Know

Who Is Kanika Sharma? Influencer Breaks Down, Hits Back At Trolls, ‘Aap Hote Kaun Ho? ‘Over Interfaith Marriage With Saqib Saifi

Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

QUICK LINKS