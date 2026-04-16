Gold and Silver Rate Today (16th April 2026): Gold Trades Above Rs 1.54 Lakh, Silver Jumps 1.1%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India have increased for the third time this week, mainly due to higher demand during the festive season. Since last week, gold rates in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have gone up sharply, crossing Rs 15,66,600 per 100 grams of 24 carat gold. The yellow metal rates in India rose by 0.49% in the domestic futures markets on April 16th, 2026. Meanwhile, silver prices in India rose up by 1.1% at Rs 2,54,514 per kg on Thursday. This happens due to the US dollar’s weakness as investors are focused on the tension between the US-Iran situation.
Gold Rate Today in India
On April 16th 2026, MCX gold started the day on a steady note and is currently trading between Rs 1,54,500 and Rs 1,55,000. There is some buying interest at lower levels, but the price movement is still slow.
If gold crosses Rs 1,55,000 and stays above it, gold price in India could rise further to Rs 1,57,000 to 1Rs 1,58,000. On the other hand, if it falls below Rs 1,54,000 then it menas prices may drop to Rs 1,52,000 to Rs 1,51,000.
Silver Rate Today in India
Today, MCX silver is currently trading above Rs 2,54,000, which increases the demand for safe investments and strength in industrial metals, even though prices are still a bit unstable. This means the silver rate in India can face a decline below Rs 2,50,000 and it could drop more to around Rs 2,44,000 to Rs 2,40,000.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 16th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Mumbai
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Delhi
|
₹15,572
|
₹14,275
|
₹11,683
|
Kolkata
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Bangalore
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Hyderabad
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Kerala
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Pune
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Vadodara
|
₹15,562
|
₹14,265
|
₹11,668
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹15,562
|
₹14,265
|
₹11,668
|
Jaipur
|
₹15,572
|
₹14,275
|
₹11,683
|
Lucknow
|
₹15,572
|
₹14,275
|
₹11,683
|
Coimbatore
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Madurai
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Vijayawada
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Patna
|
₹15,562
|
₹14,265
|
₹11,673
|
Nagpur
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Chandigarh
|
₹15,572
|
₹14,275
|
₹11,683
|
Surat
|
₹15,562
|
₹14,265
|
₹11,668
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Mangalore
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Nashik
|
₹15,560
|
₹14,263
|
₹11,671
|
Mysore
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Salem
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Rajkot
|
₹15,562
|
₹14,265
|
₹11,668
|
Trichy
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Ayodhya
|
₹15,572
|
₹14,275
|
₹11,683
|
Cuttack
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
|
Davanagere
|
₹15,557
|
₹14,260
|
₹11,668
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 16th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 Gram
|
100 Gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Mangalore
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Nashik
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Mysore
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Salem
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Rajkot
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Trichy
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Ayodhya
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Cuttack
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Davanagere
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 16th April, 2026
|
Purity
|
Price in AED
|
Price in INR (Approx.)
|
24K (999)
|
AED 5,780
|
₹1,46,800
|
22K (916)
|
AED 5,352.50
|
₹1,35,950
|
21K
|
AED 5,132.50
|
₹1,30,360
|
18K (750)
|
AED 4,379
|
₹1,11,220
Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
16 Apr
|
₹15,666
|
₹15,572
|
₹15,535
|
₹15,557
|
15 Apr
|
₹15,622
|
₹15,550
|
₹15,535
|
₹15,535
|
14 Apr
|
₹15,513
|
₹15,408
|
₹15,393
|
₹15,393
|
13 Apr
|
₹15,338
|
₹15,261
|
₹15,246
|
₹15,246
|
12 Apr
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,299
|
₹15,284
|
₹15,284
|
11 Apr
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,299
|
₹15,284
|
₹15,284
|
10 Apr
|
₹15,409
|
₹15,250
|
₹15,235
|
₹15,235
|
09 Apr
|
₹15,273
|
₹15,163
|
₹15,148
|
₹15,148
|
08 Apr
|
₹15,491
|
₹15,397
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,382
|
07 Apr
|
₹15,120
|
₹14,999
|
₹14,984
|
₹14,984
|
06 Apr
|
₹15,202
|
₹15,081
|
₹15,066
|
₹15,066
|
05 Apr
|
₹15,202
|
₹15,081
|
₹15,066
|
₹15,066
|
04 Apr
|
₹15,114
|
₹14,994
|
₹14,979
|
₹14,979
|
03 Apr
|
₹15,114
|
₹14,994
|
₹14,979
|
₹14,979
|
02 Apr
|
₹15,000
|
₹14,882
|
₹14,867
|
₹14,867
Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
16 Apr
|
₹14,360
|
₹14,275
|
₹14,260
|
₹14,260
|
15 Apr
|
₹14,320
|
₹14,255
|
₹14,240
|
₹14,240
|
14 Apr
|
₹14,220
|
₹14,125
|
₹14,110
|
₹14,110
|
13 Apr
|
₹14,060
|
₹13,990
|
₹13,975
|
₹13,975
|
12 Apr
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,025
|
₹14,010
|
₹14,010
|
11 Apr
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,025
|
₹14,010
|
₹14,010
|
10 Apr
|
₹14,125
|
₹13,980
|
₹13,965
|
₹13,965
|
09 Apr
|
₹14,000
|
₹13,900
|
₹13,885
|
₹13,885
|
08 Apr
|
₹14,200
|
₹14,115
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,100
|
07 Apr
|
₹13,860
|
₹13,750
|
₹13,735
|
₹13,735
|
06 Apr
|
₹13,950
|
₹13,825
|
₹13,810
|
₹13,810
|
05 Apr
|
₹13,950
|
₹13,935
|
₹13,920
|
₹13,920
|
04 Apr
|
₹13,860
|
₹13,745
|
₹13,730
|
₹13,730
|
03 Apr
|
₹13,860
|
₹13,745
|
₹13,730
|
₹13,730
|
02 Apr
|
₹13,770
|
₹13,670
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,655
Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
16 Apr
|
₹11,811
|
₹11,741
|
₹11,714
|
₹11,714
|
15 Apr
|
₹11,778
|
₹11,725
|
₹11,697
|
₹11,697
|
14 Apr
|
₹11,696
|
₹11,618
|
₹11,591
|
₹11,591
|
13 Apr
|
₹11,564
|
₹11,507
|
₹11,480
|
₹11,480
|
12 Apr
|
₹11,597
|
₹11,535
|
₹11,508
|
₹11,508
|
11 Apr
|
₹11,597
|
₹11,535
|
₹11,508
|
₹11,508
|
10 Apr
|
₹11,617
|
₹11,498
|
₹11,471
|
₹11,471
|
09 Apr
|
₹11,515
|
₹11,432
|
₹11,405
|
₹11,405
|
08 Apr
|
₹11,679
|
₹11,609
|
₹11,582
|
₹11,582
|
07 Apr
|
₹11,400
|
₹11,309
|
₹11,282
|
₹11,282
|
06 Apr
|
₹11,474
|
₹11,371
|
₹11,344
|
₹11,344
|
05 Apr
|
₹11,474
|
₹11,461
|
₹11,434
|
₹11,434
|
04 Apr
|
₹11,400
|
₹11,305
|
₹11,278
|
₹11,278
|
03 Apr
|
₹11,400
|
₹11,305
|
₹11,278
|
₹11,278
|
02 Apr
|
₹11,326
|
₹11,244
|
₹11,217
|
₹11,217
Also Read: Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.