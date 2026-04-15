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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices on April 15, 2026, remain steady amid global uncertainty. Gold rises across cities with 24K near ₹1.55 lakh/10g, while silver shows volatility but stays strong around ₹2.5 lakh/kg. Safe-haven demand and green energy use continue to support bullion trends.

Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 15, 2026 13:43:57 IST

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Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold And Silver Prices Today, 15 April, 2026: The precious metals market on April 15, 2026, showcases a fascinating display of resilience as gold and silver prices navigate through global macroeconomic shifts. India’s domestic bullion rates continue to hold as western countries see falling inflation and the US Dollar index continues to fluctuate unpredictably. These price moves are followed by investors and consumers as the “safe haven” nature of bullion helps maintain their investment portfolios during times of geopolitical turbulence. The current value of gold today depends on both the regional tax systems and the particular purity level that customers select. In the northern belt, particularly Delhi, the 24-karat gold rate is maintaining a steady threshold at approximately ₹15,442 per 10 grams. 

Gold Price Today: 15 April, 2026

Gold prices in India soar on April 15 2026 as the international market is unpredictable. The price of 24 karat gold in the Delhi and Mumbai metro areas is around Rs 155,500 per 10 gm, following a daily increase of more than Rs 1,400. 22 karat gold price for normal gold jewellery is around Rs 142,550, while the 18 karat gold price for diamond jewellery is around Rs 116,510. 24 Karat gold price in Chennai is more than Rs 156,130 due to local market demand and tax rates. Metal prices soar as the West Asian political fight creates market volatility and the US dollar price falls, which creates higher demand for the metal as a safe asset. Investors react to lower prices in the world oil market. 

Gold Price Data (Per 10 Grams) – April 15, 2026

City

You Might Be Interested In

24K Gold (99.9% Purity)

22K Gold (91.6% Purity)

18K Gold (75.0% Purity)

Delhi

₹1,54,420

₹1,41,552

₹1,15,815

Mumbai

₹1,54,690

₹1,41,799

₹1,16,018

Chennai

₹1,55,210

₹1,42,276

₹1,16,408

Kolkata

₹1,54,550

₹1,41,671

₹1,15,913

Bengaluru

₹1,54,880

₹1,41,973

₹1,16,160

Gold Price Data (Per Gram) – April 15, 2026

City 24K Gold (99.9% Purity) 22K Gold (91.6% Purity)
18K Gold (75.0% Purity)
Delhi ₹1,544.20 ₹1,415.52 ₹1,158.15
Mumbai ₹1,546.90 ₹1,417.99 ₹1,160.18
Chennai ₹1,552.10 ₹1,422.76 ₹1,164.08
Kolkata ₹1,545.50 ₹1,416.71 ₹1,159.13
Bengaluru ₹1,548.80 ₹1,419.73 ₹1,161.60

Silver Price In India

Silver prices in India are experiencing a fair amount of volatility today, mainly due to changing geopolitical unrest and industrial demand. In the Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata markets, the price of 1 kg of silver is approximately ₹254,900/-, while the southern markets, such as Chennai, are trading at a premium, with prices nearing ₹275,000/-. The market has been volatile this month, with prices cooling down from a recent high of nearly ₹277,000/-, as the US Dollar index gained strength.

However, silver remains a high-performing asset, rallying nearly 150% since the festive season last year. Investors are keen to balance the “safe-haven” appeal of bullion with demand from the green energy sector. The current price of 1 kg of silver translates to approximately ₹2,549/-, or 10 grams, in the major northern markets, making it a more affordable, yet more volatile, entry point into precious metals for retail investors compared to gold.

Silver Price Data—April 15, 2026

City

Price Per 10 Grams

Price Per 100 Grams

Price Per 1 Kilogram

Delhi

₹2,534.80

₹25,348

₹2,53,480

Mumbai

₹2,539.20

₹25,392

₹2,53,920

Chennai

₹2,548.20

₹25,482

₹2,54,820

Kolkata

₹2,537.40

₹25,374

₹2,53,740

Hyderabad

₹2,543.20

₹25,432

₹2,54,320

Gold Price in Dubai Today: 15 April, 2026)

Gold Type Price (AED) Price (INR)
24 Carat 581.5 ₹14,746.84
22 Carat 538.5 ₹13,656.36
21 Carat 516.25 ₹13,091.30
18 Carat 442.5 ₹11,219.40

Gold Rate in India per 10 gram (Last 15 Days)

Date 24K 22K 18K
April 1, 2026 ₹1,47,472 ₹1,11,880 ₹91,520
April 2, 2026 ₹1,47,432 ₹1,11,840 ₹91,480
April 3, 2026 ₹1,47,056 ₹1,11,480 ₹91,200
April 4, 2026 ₹1,47,056 ₹1,11,480 ₹91,200
April 5, 2026 ₹1,47,056 ₹1,11,480 ₹91,200
April 6, 2026 ₹1,45,672 ₹1,10,160 ₹90,100
April 7, 2026 ₹1,46,216 ₹1,10,680 ₹90,500
April 8, 2026 ₹1,48,200 ₹1,12,200 ₹92,000
April 9, 2026 ₹1,49,100 ₹1,12,900 ₹92,600
April 10, 2026 ₹1,50,000 ₹1,13,700 ₹93,200
April 11, 2026 ₹1,51,200 ₹1,14,800 ₹94,100
April 12, 2026 ₹1,52,300 ₹1,15,700 ₹94,900
April 13, 2026 ₹1,53,000 ₹1,16,300 ₹95,400
April 14, 2026 ₹1,54,000 ₹1,17,200 ₹96,200

Gold Rate in India per gram (Last 15 Days)

Date 24K (₹/g) 22K (₹/g) 18K (₹/g)
April 1, 2026 ₹14,474 ₹13,785 ₹11,270
April 2, 2026 ₹14,679 ₹13,980 ₹11,430
April 3, 2026 ₹14,679 ₹13,980 ₹11,430
April 4, 2026 ₹14,632 ₹13,935 ₹11,390
April 5, 2026 ₹14,632 ₹13,935 ₹11,390
April 6, 2026 ₹14,567 ₹13,880 ₹11,330
April 7, 2026 ₹14,621 ₹13,930 ₹11,370
April 8, 2026 ₹15,465 ₹14,720 ₹12,000
April 9, 2026 ₹14,910 ₹14,200 ₹11,600
April 10, 2026 ₹15,000 ₹14,300 ₹11,700
April 11, 2026 ₹15,120 ₹14,480 ₹11,900
April 12, 2026 ₹15,230 ₹14,570 ₹12,000
April 13, 2026 ₹15,194 ₹13,928 ₹11,396
April 14, 2026 ₹15,400 ₹14,110 ₹11,546

Silver Rate in India per KG (Last 15 Days)

Date Silver (₹/kg)
April 1, 2026 ₹2,41,800
April 2, 2026 ₹2,43,100
April 3, 2026 ₹2,42,500
April 4, 2026 ₹2,30,000
April 5, 2026 ₹2,27,800
April 6, 2026 ₹2,28,500
April 7, 2026 ₹2,28,000
April 8, 2026 ₹2,50,000
April 9, 2026 ₹2,45,000
April 10, 2026 ₹2,50,500
April 11, 2026 ₹2,52,000
April 12, 2026 ₹2,53,000
April 13, 2026 ₹2,54,000
April 14, 2026 ₹2,54,900

Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold Rate in Dubai per gram (Last 15 Days)

Date 24K (AED) 24K (INR) 22K (AED) 22K (INR) 18K (AED) 18K (INR)
April 1, 2026 559.75 ₹14,196 518.25 ₹13,144 423.75 ₹10,744
April 2, 2026 576.75 ₹14,624 534 ₹13,542 435.5 ₹11,041
April 3, 2026 563 ₹14,278 521.25 ₹13,217 426.5 ₹10,817
April 4, 2026 563.5 ₹14,291 521.75 ₹13,230 426.9 ₹10,827
April 5, 2026 563.5 ₹14,291 521.75 ₹13,230 426.9 ₹10,827
April 6, 2026 563.5 ₹14,291 521.75 ₹13,230 426.9 ₹10,827
April 7, 2026 565 ₹14,328 523 ₹13,265 428 ₹10,850
April 8, 2026 572 ₹14,514 529.5 ₹13,432 433.5 ₹10,989
April 9, 2026 571 ₹14,486 528 ₹13,393 434 ₹11,002
April 10, 2026 574 ₹14,553 531 ₹13,468 435 ₹11,032
April 11, 2026 576.5 ₹14,618 533.5 ₹13,536 437 ₹11,086
April 12, 2026 578 ₹14,665 535 ₹13,568 438.5 ₹11,122
April 13, 2026 580 ₹14,708 538 ₹13,642 441 ₹11,188
April 14, 2026 581.5 ₹14,747 538.5 ₹13,656 442.5 ₹11,219

Gold Rate in Dubai per gram (Last 15 Days)

Date 24K (AED) 24K (INR) 22K (AED) 22K (INR) 18K (AED) 18K (INR)
April 1, 2026 5,597.50 ₹1,41,960 5,182.50 ₹1,31,440 4,237.50 ₹1,07,440
April 2, 2026 5,767.50 ₹1,46,240 5,340.00 ₹1,35,420 4,355.00 ₹1,10,410
April 3, 2026 5,630.00 ₹1,42,780 5,212.50 ₹1,32,170 4,265.00 ₹1,08,170
April 4, 2026 5,635.00 ₹1,42,910 5,217.50 ₹1,32,300 4,269.00 ₹1,08,270
April 5, 2026 5,635.00 ₹1,42,910 5,217.50 ₹1,32,300 4,269.00 ₹1,08,270
April 6, 2026 5,635.00 ₹1,42,910 5,217.50 ₹1,32,300 4,269.00 ₹1,08,270
April 7, 2026 5,650.00 ₹1,43,280 5,230.00 ₹1,32,650 4,280.00 ₹1,08,500
April 8, 2026 5,720.00 ₹1,45,140 5,295.00 ₹1,34,320 4,335.00 ₹1,09,890
April 9, 2026 5,710.00 ₹1,44,860 5,280.00 ₹1,33,930 4,340.00 ₹1,10,020
April 10, 2026 5,740.00 ₹1,45,530 5,310.00 ₹1,34,680 4,350.00 ₹1,10,320
April 11, 2026 5,765.00 ₹1,46,180 5,335.00 ₹1,35,360 4,370.00 ₹1,10,860
April 12, 2026 5,780.00 ₹1,46,650 5,350.00 ₹1,35,680 4,385.00 ₹1,11,220
April 13, 2026 5,800.00 ₹1,47,080 5,380.00 ₹1,36,420 4,410.00 ₹1,11,880
April 14, 2026 5,815.00 ₹1,47,470 5,385.00 ₹1,36,560 4,425.00 ₹1,12,190

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

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Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

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Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

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