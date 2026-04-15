Gold And Silver Prices Today (15 April, 2026): Gold Climbs ₹10 To ₹153,940 While Silver Slips Rs 100; Check Latest Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Chennai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold And Silver Prices Today, 15 April, 2026: The precious metals market on April 15, 2026, showcases a fascinating display of resilience as gold and silver prices navigate through global macroeconomic shifts. India’s domestic bullion rates continue to hold as western countries see falling inflation and the US Dollar index continues to fluctuate unpredictably. These price moves are followed by investors and consumers as the “safe haven” nature of bullion helps maintain their investment portfolios during times of geopolitical turbulence. The current value of gold today depends on both the regional tax systems and the particular purity level that customers select. In the northern belt, particularly Delhi, the 24-karat gold rate is maintaining a steady threshold at approximately ₹15,442 per 10 grams.
Gold Price Today: 15 April, 2026
Gold prices in India soar on April 15 2026 as the international market is unpredictable. The price of 24 karat gold in the Delhi and Mumbai metro areas is around Rs 155,500 per 10 gm, following a daily increase of more than Rs 1,400. 22 karat gold price for normal gold jewellery is around Rs 142,550, while the 18 karat gold price for diamond jewellery is around Rs 116,510. 24 Karat gold price in Chennai is more than Rs 156,130 due to local market demand and tax rates. Metal prices soar as the West Asian political fight creates market volatility and the US dollar price falls, which creates higher demand for the metal as a safe asset. Investors react to lower prices in the world oil market.
Gold Price Data (Per 10 Grams) – April 15, 2026
|
City
|
24K Gold (99.9% Purity)
|
22K Gold (91.6% Purity)
|
18K Gold (75.0% Purity)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,54,420
|
₹1,41,552
|
₹1,15,815
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,54,690
|
₹1,41,799
|
₹1,16,018
|
Chennai
|
₹1,55,210
|
₹1,42,276
|
₹1,16,408
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,54,550
|
₹1,41,671
|
₹1,15,913
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,54,880
|
₹1,41,973
|
₹1,16,160
Gold Price Data (Per Gram) – April 15, 2026
|City
|24K Gold (99.9% Purity)
|22K Gold (91.6% Purity)
|
18K Gold (75.0% Purity)
|Delhi
|₹1,544.20
|₹1,415.52
|₹1,158.15
|Mumbai
|₹1,546.90
|₹1,417.99
|₹1,160.18
|Chennai
|₹1,552.10
|₹1,422.76
|₹1,164.08
|Kolkata
|₹1,545.50
|₹1,416.71
|₹1,159.13
|Bengaluru
|₹1,548.80
|₹1,419.73
|₹1,161.60
Silver Price In India
Silver prices in India are experiencing a fair amount of volatility today, mainly due to changing geopolitical unrest and industrial demand. In the Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata markets, the price of 1 kg of silver is approximately ₹254,900/-, while the southern markets, such as Chennai, are trading at a premium, with prices nearing ₹275,000/-. The market has been volatile this month, with prices cooling down from a recent high of nearly ₹277,000/-, as the US Dollar index gained strength.
However, silver remains a high-performing asset, rallying nearly 150% since the festive season last year. Investors are keen to balance the “safe-haven” appeal of bullion with demand from the green energy sector. The current price of 1 kg of silver translates to approximately ₹2,549/-, or 10 grams, in the major northern markets, making it a more affordable, yet more volatile, entry point into precious metals for retail investors compared to gold.
Silver Price Data—April 15, 2026
|
City
|
Price Per 10 Grams
|
Price Per 100 Grams
|
Price Per 1 Kilogram
|
Delhi
|
₹2,534.80
|
₹25,348
|
₹2,53,480
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,539.20
|
₹25,392
|
₹2,53,920
|
Chennai
|
₹2,548.20
|
₹25,482
|
₹2,54,820
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,537.40
|
₹25,374
|
₹2,53,740
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,543.20
|
₹25,432
|
₹2,54,320
Gold Price in Dubai Today: 15 April, 2026)
|Gold Type
|Price (AED)
|Price (INR)
|24 Carat
|581.5
|₹14,746.84
|22 Carat
|538.5
|₹13,656.36
|21 Carat
|516.25
|₹13,091.30
|18 Carat
|442.5
|₹11,219.40
Gold Rate in India per 10 gram (Last 15 Days)
|Date
|24K
|22K
|18K
|April 1, 2026
|₹1,47,472
|₹1,11,880
|₹91,520
|April 2, 2026
|₹1,47,432
|₹1,11,840
|₹91,480
|April 3, 2026
|₹1,47,056
|₹1,11,480
|₹91,200
|April 4, 2026
|₹1,47,056
|₹1,11,480
|₹91,200
|April 5, 2026
|₹1,47,056
|₹1,11,480
|₹91,200
|April 6, 2026
|₹1,45,672
|₹1,10,160
|₹90,100
|April 7, 2026
|₹1,46,216
|₹1,10,680
|₹90,500
|April 8, 2026
|₹1,48,200
|₹1,12,200
|₹92,000
|April 9, 2026
|₹1,49,100
|₹1,12,900
|₹92,600
|April 10, 2026
|₹1,50,000
|₹1,13,700
|₹93,200
|April 11, 2026
|₹1,51,200
|₹1,14,800
|₹94,100
|April 12, 2026
|₹1,52,300
|₹1,15,700
|₹94,900
|April 13, 2026
|₹1,53,000
|₹1,16,300
|₹95,400
|April 14, 2026
|₹1,54,000
|₹1,17,200
|₹96,200
Gold Rate in India per gram (Last 15 Days)
|Date
|24K (₹/g)
|22K (₹/g)
|18K (₹/g)
|April 1, 2026
|₹14,474
|₹13,785
|₹11,270
|April 2, 2026
|₹14,679
|₹13,980
|₹11,430
|April 3, 2026
|₹14,679
|₹13,980
|₹11,430
|April 4, 2026
|₹14,632
|₹13,935
|₹11,390
|April 5, 2026
|₹14,632
|₹13,935
|₹11,390
|April 6, 2026
|₹14,567
|₹13,880
|₹11,330
|April 7, 2026
|₹14,621
|₹13,930
|₹11,370
|April 8, 2026
|₹15,465
|₹14,720
|₹12,000
|April 9, 2026
|₹14,910
|₹14,200
|₹11,600
|April 10, 2026
|₹15,000
|₹14,300
|₹11,700
|April 11, 2026
|₹15,120
|₹14,480
|₹11,900
|April 12, 2026
|₹15,230
|₹14,570
|₹12,000
|April 13, 2026
|₹15,194
|₹13,928
|₹11,396
|April 14, 2026
|₹15,400
|₹14,110
|₹11,546
Silver Rate in India per KG (Last 15 Days)
|Date
|Silver (₹/kg)
|April 1, 2026
|₹2,41,800
|April 2, 2026
|₹2,43,100
|April 3, 2026
|₹2,42,500
|April 4, 2026
|₹2,30,000
|April 5, 2026
|₹2,27,800
|April 6, 2026
|₹2,28,500
|April 7, 2026
|₹2,28,000
|April 8, 2026
|₹2,50,000
|April 9, 2026
|₹2,45,000
|April 10, 2026
|₹2,50,500
|April 11, 2026
|₹2,52,000
|April 12, 2026
|₹2,53,000
|April 13, 2026
|₹2,54,000
|April 14, 2026
|₹2,54,900
Gold Rate in Dubai per gram (Last 15 Days)
|Date
|24K (AED)
|24K (INR)
|22K (AED)
|22K (INR)
|18K (AED)
|18K (INR)
|April 1, 2026
|559.75
|₹14,196
|518.25
|₹13,144
|423.75
|₹10,744
|April 2, 2026
|576.75
|₹14,624
|534
|₹13,542
|435.5
|₹11,041
|April 3, 2026
|563
|₹14,278
|521.25
|₹13,217
|426.5
|₹10,817
|April 4, 2026
|563.5
|₹14,291
|521.75
|₹13,230
|426.9
|₹10,827
|April 5, 2026
|563.5
|₹14,291
|521.75
|₹13,230
|426.9
|₹10,827
|April 6, 2026
|563.5
|₹14,291
|521.75
|₹13,230
|426.9
|₹10,827
|April 7, 2026
|565
|₹14,328
|523
|₹13,265
|428
|₹10,850
|April 8, 2026
|572
|₹14,514
|529.5
|₹13,432
|433.5
|₹10,989
|April 9, 2026
|571
|₹14,486
|528
|₹13,393
|434
|₹11,002
|April 10, 2026
|574
|₹14,553
|531
|₹13,468
|435
|₹11,032
|April 11, 2026
|576.5
|₹14,618
|533.5
|₹13,536
|437
|₹11,086
|April 12, 2026
|578
|₹14,665
|535
|₹13,568
|438.5
|₹11,122
|April 13, 2026
|580
|₹14,708
|538
|₹13,642
|441
|₹11,188
|April 14, 2026
|581.5
|₹14,747
|538.5
|₹13,656
|442.5
|₹11,219
Gold Rate in Dubai per gram (Last 15 Days)
|Date
|24K (AED)
|24K (INR)
|22K (AED)
|22K (INR)
|18K (AED)
|18K (INR)
|April 1, 2026
|5,597.50
|₹1,41,960
|5,182.50
|₹1,31,440
|4,237.50
|₹1,07,440
|April 2, 2026
|5,767.50
|₹1,46,240
|5,340.00
|₹1,35,420
|4,355.00
|₹1,10,410
|April 3, 2026
|5,630.00
|₹1,42,780
|5,212.50
|₹1,32,170
|4,265.00
|₹1,08,170
|April 4, 2026
|5,635.00
|₹1,42,910
|5,217.50
|₹1,32,300
|4,269.00
|₹1,08,270
|April 5, 2026
|5,635.00
|₹1,42,910
|5,217.50
|₹1,32,300
|4,269.00
|₹1,08,270
|April 6, 2026
|5,635.00
|₹1,42,910
|5,217.50
|₹1,32,300
|4,269.00
|₹1,08,270
|April 7, 2026
|5,650.00
|₹1,43,280
|5,230.00
|₹1,32,650
|4,280.00
|₹1,08,500
|April 8, 2026
|5,720.00
|₹1,45,140
|5,295.00
|₹1,34,320
|4,335.00
|₹1,09,890
|April 9, 2026
|5,710.00
|₹1,44,860
|5,280.00
|₹1,33,930
|4,340.00
|₹1,10,020
|April 10, 2026
|5,740.00
|₹1,45,530
|5,310.00
|₹1,34,680
|4,350.00
|₹1,10,320
|April 11, 2026
|5,765.00
|₹1,46,180
|5,335.00
|₹1,35,360
|4,370.00
|₹1,10,860
|April 12, 2026
|5,780.00
|₹1,46,650
|5,350.00
|₹1,35,680
|4,385.00
|₹1,11,220
|April 13, 2026
|5,800.00
|₹1,47,080
|5,380.00
|₹1,36,420
|4,410.00
|₹1,11,880
|April 14, 2026
|5,815.00
|₹1,47,470
|5,385.00
|₹1,36,560
|4,425.00
|₹1,12,190
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
A recent media graduate, Bhumi Vashisht is currently making a significant contribution as a committed content writer. She brings new ideas to the media sector and is an expert at creating strategic content and captivating tales, having working in the field from past four months.