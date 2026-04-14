Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India showed slight changes on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. While gold rates remained close to the Rs 1.5 lakh mark for 24K gold, silver also showed some small drops. With trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti, retail prices are based on the last available rates. Here’s a look at hte latest gold and silver prices in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.
Gold Rate Today in India
The price of 24 karat gold in India stood at Rs 1,52,210 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 1,39,526 per 10 grams in the retail market. The 20K gold rate is Rs 13,379 per gram, while 18K gold is priced at Rs 12,177 per gram.
The India Bullion and Jewellers Association has not released fresh gold benchmark rates; therefore, April 13 gold prices are carried for today, April 14.
Silver Rate Today in India
Silver prices have fallen today on April 14th, 2026, on Ambedkar Jayanti. Silver future prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) have dropped again, falling by Rs 2,124 to Rs 2,41,150 per kg. Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, silver prices in India today have fallen by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,55,000 per kg.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 14th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹15,513
|
₹14,220
|
₹11,865
|
Mumbai
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Delhi
|
₹15,408
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,560
|
Kolkata
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Bangalore
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Hyderabad
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Kerala
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Pune
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Vadodara
|
₹15,398
|
₹14,115
|
₹11,550
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹15,398
|
₹14,115
|
₹11,550
|
Jaipur
|
₹15,408
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,560
|
Lucknow
|
₹15,408
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,560
|
Coimbatore
|
₹15,513
|
₹14,220
|
₹11,865
|
Madurai
|
₹15,513
|
₹14,220
|
₹11,865
|
Vijayawada
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Patna
|
₹15,398
|
₹14,115
|
₹11,550
|
Nagpur
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Chandigarh
|
₹15,408
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,560
|
Surat
|
₹15,398
|
₹14,115
|
₹11,550
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Mangalore
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Nashik
|
₹15,396
|
₹14,113
|
₹11,548
|
Mysore
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Salem
|
₹15,513
|
₹14,220
|
₹11,865
|
Rajkot
|
₹15,398
|
₹14,115
|
₹11,550
|
Trichy
|
₹15,513
|
₹14,220
|
₹11,865
|
Ayodhya
|
₹15,408
|
₹14,125
|
₹11,560
|
Cuttack
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
|
Davanagere
|
₹15,393
|
₹14,110
|
₹11,545
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 14th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Mangalore
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Nashik
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Mysore
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Salem
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Rajkot
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Trichy
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Ayodhya
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
|
Cuttack
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Davanagere
|
₹2,550
|
₹25,500
|
₹2,55,000
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 13th April, 2026
|Purity
|Price (AED)
|Price (INR)
|24-Carat
|AED 5,697.50
|₹1,44,750
|22-Carat
|AED 5,277.50
|₹1,34,080
|18-Carat
|AED 4,337.50
|₹110,200
Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date (2026)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
Apr 14
|
15,513
|
15,408
|
15,393
|
15,393
|
Apr 13
|
15,338
|
15,261
|
15,246
|
15,246
|
Apr 12
|
15,382
|
15,299
|
15,284
|
15,284
|
Apr 11
|
15,382
|
15,299
|
15,284
|
15,284
|
Apr 10
|
15,409
|
15,250
|
15,235
|
15,235
|
Apr 09
|
15,273
|
15,163
|
15,148
|
15,148
|
Apr 08
|
15,491
|
15,397
|
15,382
|
15,382
|
Apr 07
|
15,120
|
14,999
|
14,984
|
14,984
|
Apr 06
|
15,262
|
15,081
|
15,066
|
15,066
|
Apr 05
|
15,218
|
15,108
|
15,093
|
15,093
|
Apr 04
|
15,104
|
15,104
|
15,104
|
15,104
|
Apr 03
|
15,104
|
15,104
|
15,093
|
15,093
|
Apr 02
|
14,897
|
14,897
|
14,897
|
14,897
|
Apr 01
|
15,295
|
15,295
|
15,295
|
15,295
Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date (2026)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
Apr 14
|
14,220
|
14,125
|
14,110
|
14,110
|
Apr 13
|
14,060
|
13,990
|
13,975
|
13,975
|
Apr 12
|
14,100
|
14,025
|
14,010
|
14,010
|
Apr 11
|
14,100
|
14,025
|
14,010
|
14,010
|
Apr 10
|
14,125
|
13,980
|
13,965
|
13,965
|
Apr 09
|
14,000
|
13,900
|
13,885
|
13,885
|
Apr 08
|
14,200
|
14,115
|
14,100
|
14,100
|
Apr 07
|
13,860
|
13,750
|
13,735
|
13,735
|
Apr 06
|
13,990
|
13,825
|
13,810
|
13,810
|
Apr 05
|
13,950
|
13,850
|
13,835
|
13,835
|
Apr 04
|
13,850
|
13,935
|
13,655
|
13,655
|
Apr 03
|
13,850
|
13,935
|
13,655
|
13,655
|
Apr 02
|
13,655
|
13,655
|
13,655
|
13,655
|
Apr 01
|
14,020
|
14,020
|
14,020
|
14,020
Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date (2026)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
Apr 14
|
11,865
|
11,560
|
11,434
|
11,545
|
Apr 13
|
11,730
|
11,449
|
11,434
|
11,443
|
Apr 12
|
11,760
|
11,478
|
11,463
|
11,471
|
Apr 11
|
11,760
|
11,478
|
11,463
|
11,471
|
Apr 10
|
11,780
|
11,441
|
11,426
|
11,435
|
Apr 09
|
11,675
|
11,375
|
11,361
|
11,369
|
Apr 08
|
11,845
|
11,551
|
11,537
|
11,545
|
Apr 07
|
11,560
|
11,252
|
11,238
|
11,246
|
Apr 06
|
11,670
|
11,314
|
11,299
|
11,307
|
Apr 05
|
11,635
|
11,335
|
11,320
|
11,328
|
Apr 04
|
11,545
|
11,335
|
11,320
|
11,328
|
Apr 03
|
11,545
|
11,335
|
11,320
|
11,328
|
Apr 02
|
11,390
|
11,312
|
11,312
|
11,312
|
Apr 01
|
11,695
|
11,695
|
11,695
|
11,695
Also Read: Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.