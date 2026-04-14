Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India showed slight changes on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. While gold rates remained close to the Rs 1.5 lakh mark for 24K gold, silver also showed some small drops. With trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti, retail prices are based on the last available rates. Here’s a look at hte latest gold and silver prices in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

Gold Rate Today in India

The price of 24 karat gold in India stood at Rs 1,52,210 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 1,39,526 per 10 grams in the retail market. The 20K gold rate is Rs 13,379 per gram, while 18K gold is priced at Rs 12,177 per gram.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association has not released fresh gold benchmark rates; therefore, April 13 gold prices are carried for today, April 14.

Silver Rate Today in India

Silver prices have fallen today on April 14th, 2026, on Ambedkar Jayanti. Silver future prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) have dropped again, falling by Rs 2,124 to Rs 2,41,150 per kg. Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, silver prices in India today have fallen by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 14th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,865 Mumbai ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Delhi ₹15,408 ₹14,125 ₹11,560 Kolkata ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Bangalore ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Hyderabad ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Kerala ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Pune ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Vadodara ₹15,398 ₹14,115 ₹11,550 Ahmedabad ₹15,398 ₹14,115 ₹11,550 Jaipur ₹15,408 ₹14,125 ₹11,560 Lucknow ₹15,408 ₹14,125 ₹11,560 Coimbatore ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,865 Madurai ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,865 Vijayawada ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Patna ₹15,398 ₹14,115 ₹11,550 Nagpur ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Chandigarh ₹15,408 ₹14,125 ₹11,560 Surat ₹15,398 ₹14,115 ₹11,550 Bhubaneswar ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Mangalore ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Visakhapatnam ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Nashik ₹15,396 ₹14,113 ₹11,548 Mysore ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Salem ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,865 Rajkot ₹15,398 ₹14,115 ₹11,550 Trichy ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,865 Ayodhya ₹15,408 ₹14,125 ₹11,560 Cuttack ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545 Davanagere ₹15,393 ₹14,110 ₹11,545

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 14th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Mumbai ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Delhi ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Kolkata ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Bangalore ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Hyderabad ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Kerala ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Pune ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Vadodara ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Jaipur ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Lucknow ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Coimbatore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Madurai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Vijayawada ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Patna ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Nagpur ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Chandigarh ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Surat ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Mangalore ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Visakhapatnam ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Nashik ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Mysore ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Salem ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Rajkot ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Trichy ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Ayodhya ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Cuttack ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Davanagere ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 13th April, 2026

Purity Price (AED) Price (INR) 24-Carat AED 5,697.50 ₹1,44,750 22-Carat AED 5,277.50 ₹1,34,080 18-Carat AED 4,337.50 ₹110,200

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) Chennai (₹) Delhi (₹) Mumbai (₹) Kolkata (₹) Apr 14 15,513 15,408 15,393 15,393 Apr 13 15,338 15,261 15,246 15,246 Apr 12 15,382 15,299 15,284 15,284 Apr 11 15,382 15,299 15,284 15,284 Apr 10 15,409 15,250 15,235 15,235 Apr 09 15,273 15,163 15,148 15,148 Apr 08 15,491 15,397 15,382 15,382 Apr 07 15,120 14,999 14,984 14,984 Apr 06 15,262 15,081 15,066 15,066 Apr 05 15,218 15,108 15,093 15,093 Apr 04 15,104 15,104 15,104 15,104 Apr 03 15,104 15,104 15,093 15,093 Apr 02 14,897 14,897 14,897 14,897 Apr 01 15,295 15,295 15,295 15,295

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) Chennai (₹) Delhi (₹) Mumbai (₹) Kolkata (₹) Apr 14 14,220 14,125 14,110 14,110 Apr 13 14,060 13,990 13,975 13,975 Apr 12 14,100 14,025 14,010 14,010 Apr 11 14,100 14,025 14,010 14,010 Apr 10 14,125 13,980 13,965 13,965 Apr 09 14,000 13,900 13,885 13,885 Apr 08 14,200 14,115 14,100 14,100 Apr 07 13,860 13,750 13,735 13,735 Apr 06 13,990 13,825 13,810 13,810 Apr 05 13,950 13,850 13,835 13,835 Apr 04 13,850 13,935 13,655 13,655 Apr 03 13,850 13,935 13,655 13,655 Apr 02 13,655 13,655 13,655 13,655 Apr 01 14,020 14,020 14,020 14,020

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) Chennai (₹) Delhi (₹) Mumbai (₹) Kolkata (₹) Apr 14 11,865 11,560 11,434 11,545 Apr 13 11,730 11,449 11,434 11,443 Apr 12 11,760 11,478 11,463 11,471 Apr 11 11,760 11,478 11,463 11,471 Apr 10 11,780 11,441 11,426 11,435 Apr 09 11,675 11,375 11,361 11,369 Apr 08 11,845 11,551 11,537 11,545 Apr 07 11,560 11,252 11,238 11,246 Apr 06 11,670 11,314 11,299 11,307 Apr 05 11,635 11,335 11,320 11,328 Apr 04 11,545 11,335 11,320 11,328 Apr 03 11,545 11,335 11,320 11,328 Apr 02 11,390 11,312 11,312 11,312 Apr 01 11,695 11,695 11,695 11,695

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