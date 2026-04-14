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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India showed slight changes on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. While gold rates remained close to the Rs 1.5 lakh mark for 24K gold, silver also showed some small drops.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026). Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026). Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 14, 2026 11:49:00 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India showed slight changes on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. While gold rates remained close to the Rs 1.5 lakh mark for 24K gold, silver also showed some small drops. With trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti, retail prices are based on the last available rates. Here’s a look at hte latest gold and silver prices in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

The price of 24 karat gold in India stood at Rs 1,52,210 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 1,39,526 per 10 grams in the retail market. The 20K gold rate is Rs 13,379 per gram, while 18K gold is priced at Rs 12,177 per gram.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association has not released fresh gold benchmark rates; therefore, April 13 gold prices are carried for today, April 14.

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Silver Rate Today in India

Silver prices have fallen today on April 14th, 2026, on Ambedkar Jayanti. Silver future prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) have dropped again, falling by Rs 2,124 to Rs 2,41,150 per kg. Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, silver prices in India today have fallen by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,55,000 per kg. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 14th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,513

₹14,220

₹11,865

Mumbai

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Delhi

₹15,408

₹14,125

₹11,560

Kolkata

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Bangalore

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Hyderabad

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Kerala

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Pune

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Vadodara

₹15,398

₹14,115

₹11,550

Ahmedabad

₹15,398

₹14,115

₹11,550

Jaipur

₹15,408

₹14,125

₹11,560

Lucknow

₹15,408

₹14,125

₹11,560

Coimbatore

₹15,513

₹14,220

₹11,865

Madurai

₹15,513

₹14,220

₹11,865

Vijayawada

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Patna

₹15,398

₹14,115

₹11,550

Nagpur

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Chandigarh

₹15,408

₹14,125

₹11,560

Surat

₹15,398

₹14,115

₹11,550

Bhubaneswar

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Mangalore

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Visakhapatnam

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Nashik

₹15,396

₹14,113

₹11,548

Mysore

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Salem

₹15,513

₹14,220

₹11,865

Rajkot

₹15,398

₹14,115

₹11,550

Trichy

₹15,513

₹14,220

₹11,865

Ayodhya

₹15,408

₹14,125

₹11,560

Cuttack

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Davanagere

₹15,393

₹14,110

₹11,545

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 14th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Mumbai

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Delhi

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Kolkata

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Bangalore

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Hyderabad

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Kerala

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Pune

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Vadodara

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Jaipur

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Lucknow

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Coimbatore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Madurai

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Vijayawada

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Patna

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Nagpur

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Chandigarh

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Surat

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Mangalore

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Visakhapatnam

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Nashik

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Mysore

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Salem

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Rajkot

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Trichy

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Ayodhya

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Cuttack

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Davanagere

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 13th April, 2026

Purity  Price (AED) Price (INR)
24-Carat AED 5,697.50 ₹1,44,750
22-Carat AED 5,277.50 ₹1,34,080
18-Carat AED 4,337.50 ₹110,200

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) 

Chennai (₹)

Delhi (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

Apr 14

15,513

15,408

15,393

15,393

Apr 13

15,338

15,261

15,246

15,246

Apr 12

15,382

15,299

15,284

15,284

Apr 11

15,382

15,299

15,284

15,284

Apr 10

15,409

15,250

15,235

15,235

Apr 09

15,273

15,163

15,148

15,148

Apr 08

15,491

15,397

15,382

15,382

Apr 07

15,120

14,999

14,984

14,984

Apr 06

15,262

15,081

15,066

15,066

Apr 05

15,218

15,108

15,093

15,093

Apr 04

15,104

15,104

15,104

15,104

Apr 03

15,104

15,104

15,093

15,093

Apr 02

14,897

14,897

14,897

14,897

Apr 01

15,295

15,295

15,295

15,295

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) 

Chennai (₹)

Delhi (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

Apr 14

14,220

14,125

14,110

14,110

Apr 13

14,060

13,990

13,975

13,975

Apr 12

14,100

14,025

14,010

14,010

Apr 11

14,100

14,025

14,010

14,010

Apr 10

14,125

13,980

13,965

13,965

Apr 09

14,000

13,900

13,885

13,885

Apr 08

14,200

14,115

14,100

14,100

Apr 07

13,860

13,750

13,735

13,735

Apr 06

13,990

13,825

13,810

13,810

Apr 05

13,950

13,850

13,835

13,835

Apr 04

13,850

13,935

13,655

13,655

Apr 03

13,850

13,935

13,655

13,655

Apr 02

13,655

13,655

13,655

13,655

Apr 01

14,020

14,020

14,020

14,020

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date (2026) 

Chennai (₹)

Delhi (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

Apr 14

11,865

11,560

11,434

11,545

Apr 13

11,730

11,449

11,434

11,443

Apr 12

11,760

11,478

11,463

11,471

Apr 11

11,760

11,478

11,463

11,471

Apr 10

11,780

11,441

11,426

11,435

Apr 09

11,675

11,375

11,361

11,369

Apr 08

11,845

11,551

11,537

11,545

Apr 07

11,560

11,252

11,238

11,246

Apr 06

11,670

11,314

11,299

11,307

Apr 05

11,635

11,335

11,320

11,328

Apr 04

11,545

11,335

11,320

11,328

Apr 03

11,545

11,335

11,320

11,328

Apr 02

11,390

11,312

11,312

11,312

Apr 01

11,695

11,695

11,695

11,695

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

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