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Home > Business News > Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

Stock Market Open or Closed Today: Indian stock markets will stay closed on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, due to Ambedkar Jayanti, making it a shorter trading week.

Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Photo: AI
Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 14, 2026 09:01:13 IST

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Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

Stock Market Open or Closed Today: Indian stock markets will stay closed on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, due to Ambedkar Jayanti, making it a shorter trading week. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will not operate on April 14 in equity, derivatives, or currency segments. The holiday is observed across India to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B/R. Ambedkar. 

Stock Market Open or Closed Today on Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14th 2026

Stock markets in India including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

This means there will be no trading activity or currency segments for the day. Investors and traders should plan their transactions accordingly. Traders can keep track of upcoming market holidays to avoid any last-minute surprises.

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Last week, the market was also closed for two sessions due to Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti. 

MCX and NCDEX Open or Closed Today on Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14th 2026

Commodity markets will follow a mixed schedule today as they will also not operate on Ambedkar Jayanti. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will stay closed in the morning but will open for trading in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30 pm. 

On the other hand, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day, including both the morning session and the evening session. Normal trading across all exchanges will start again on Wednesday, April 15th. 

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

Maharashtra Day on May 1

Bakri Id on May 28

Muharram (June 26)

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14)

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Dussehra (October 20)

Diwali Balipratipada (November 10)

Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24)

Christmas (December 25)

Stock Market Holidays on Weekends 

In 2026, some stock market holidays fall on weekends, so they won’t affect trading. These stock market holidays include: 

Maha Shivaratri (February 15)

Eid al-Fitr (March 21)

Independence Day (August 15)

Diwali (November 8) 

Diwali Laxmi Pujan will fall on Sunday this year, but stock exchanges will still hold the special Muhurat Trading session on November 8.

Earlier in the year, markets were closed on Republic Day (January 26). In March, there were three trading holidays, including Holi 9 March 3), Shri Ram Navami (March 26), and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31). 

Also Read: Stock Market Crash Today (13 April 2026): Cigarette Stocks Hit, Top 6 Stocks To Watch Today Amid Market Bloodbath As Failed US-Iran Talks Spark Global Selloff 

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Tags: Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holidayBSE holiday list 2026home-hero-pos-11Is stock market closed todayMCX open or closed todayNCDEX holiday todayNSE BSE holiday April 14stock market holiday todayStock market today open or closed

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Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

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Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

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Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know
Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know
Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know
Stock Market Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti? Are NSE, BSE Open or Closed Today on April 14? Here’s What Traders Need to Know

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