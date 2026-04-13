Stock Market Crash Today (13 April 2026): Cigarette Stocks Hit, Top 6 Stocks To Watch Today Amid Market Bloodbath As Failed US-Iran Talks Spark Global Selloff

Stock Market Crash News: Indian equity markets opened the week on a negative note at the global risk-off sentiment triggered by intensifying geopolitical conflicts over the Middle East. The deadlock of Iran-US talks in Islamabad and the reports of US naval blockade on Iranian ports sent global financial markets into panic mode. Investors reacted sharply to the concerns of a protracted conflict that has pushed crude prices above the $ 100–$ 105 per barrel threshold again, triggering fear about inflation, import costs and growing current account pressure on India. BSE Sensex fell more than 1,400 points at the opening bell, while NSE Nifty 50 fell more than 400 points owing to a runaway sell-off across all sectors.

What Does Gift Nifty Suggest About Market Opening?

Even before Indian markets opened, the Gift Nifty trend suggested a weak opening. The index hovered around the 23,751 mark, almost 340 points below the previous Nifty futures close, denoting a gap-down opening.

Market analysts believe that global cues are volatile, and sentiments are risk-off as such due to increasing geopolitical uncertainty and fears of disruption in oil supply.

How Bad Is Today’s Market Crash?

The market has taken a steep, aggressive, and broad decline. Market players are making risk-heavy exits.

Sensex: Fell more than 1,400 points (1.82%)

Nifty 50: Fell more than 400 points

Crude Oil: Skidded past $105 a barrel

Indian Rupee: Took a hard hit against the US dollar

Oil and metals stocks and banking stocks were under heavy pressure. Volatility spiked everywhere.

What Is the Consensus on Today’s Market Crash?

As per market analysts, global geopolitical escalation rather than domestic fundamentals is the main reason for the steep decline.

SEBI-registered research analyst Hariprasad said “the weak start was triggered by ‘deteriorating global sentiment following fresh geopolitical escalation in Middle East” and “concerns about a longer conflict are bearing on the confidence of investors”.

In the meantime, analysts also suggest caution in the near term as volatility is likely to stay high due to crude oil volatility and global uncertainty.

Which Stocks Are Likely To Stay In Focus Today?

Despite the market crash, there are still some stocks that are likely to stay in focus due to earnings beats, corporate events and developments.

1. What’s the story behind the Mahindra & Mahindra stock today?

Press release: Mahindra & Mahindra posted robust March 2026 production and sales thanks to a strong demand in its utility vehicle business, making it the stock to watch despite the market weakness.

2. What’s this about Muthoot Finance stock?

Muthoot Finance announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share (300%) which is likely to keep the stock in focus even in uncertain market conditions.

3. What’s the Adani Green Energy story behind the stock movement?

Adani Green Energy post a 35% YoY rise in operating capacity to 19.3 GW thanks to strong renewable expansion.

4. What is so special about Larsen & Toubro today?

L&T Realty Properties enters into an agreement to buy 100% shareholding of International Green Scapes, indicating further growth of its real estate and infrastructure businesses.

5. What’s happening at Swiggy?

Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy has resigned from its board, following the launch of his independent ventures.

6. What’s happening at Lupin?

Lupin has launched Dapagliflozin tablets in the US, after getting FDA clearance, thereby expanding its global presence in the pharma space.

What’s the Reason behind this market crash today 13 April, 2026?

The Indian markets have been hammered by a series of global triggers:

Collapse of the Iran-US peace talks in Islamabad

Escalating tensions in the Middle East

Fear of wider military conflict

Spiking of crude oil prices above $100

Blue moon of Asian markets

Depreciation of Indian rupee

Risk aversion amongst global investors

These triggers have set up a “risk-off” mood, leading to a heavy selloff in equity markets.

What Should Investors Do at this juncture?

The trading experts advise retail investors to avoid panic selling and not to trade aggressively in a high volatility environment. The global events are still unfolding and it is likely that markets will continue to be sensitive to headlines. Capital preservation, risk awareness, selectivity and patience are the main focus of the markets currently.

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