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Home > Business News > Why Stock Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points, Nifty Tumbles, Investors Lose ₹8 Lakh Crore – Top 5 Reasons Explained

Why Stock Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points, Nifty Tumbles, Investors Lose ₹8 Lakh Crore – Top 5 Reasons Explained

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened sharply lower on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled a possible lockdown of the Strait of Hormuz. Rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran triggered a global risk-off sentiment, dragging key indices - Nifty, Sensex - down.

Stock market today: Market crashes as Trump’s Hormuz threat lifts oil prices; Sensex, Nifty fall. Photo: Gemini.
Stock market today: Market crashes as Trump’s Hormuz threat lifts oil prices; Sensex, Nifty fall. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 13, 2026 10:21:27 IST

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Why Stock Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points, Nifty Tumbles, Investors Lose ₹8 Lakh Crore – Top 5 Reasons Explained

Stock Market Today: After the US President Donald Trump said that the US will enforce a lockdown of the Strait of Hormuz, Indian equity markets crashed on Monday morning. The BSE Sensex fell to 76,135.92, marking a decline of 1,414.33 points or 1.82 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 407.00 points to 23,643.60 at 9:15 am. Markets showed a significant sell-off in key indices as global sentiment turned risk-averse following volatile negotiations between the US and Iran. Crude oil prices, which previously hovered between 94 and 100 dollars, surged back above 105 dollars, reintroducing immediate inflationary concerns for the Indian economy. Indian rupee was down 66 paisa against US dollar at Rs 93.35 per USD. Energy PSUs like Coal India stood at Rs 433.65, down by 0.10 per cent, NTPC stood at Rs 377.60, down by 0.67 per cent, while ONGC touched Rs 283.60, down by 1.01 per cent

Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? Experts Weigh In 

Tata Steel dropped to Rs 202.40 or (-2.04%) while JSW Steel stood at Rs 1,191.70, down by 1.90 per cent.
Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, speaking exclusively to ANI, said, “I would say we have to be very cautious about the Indian market. There might be a ‘Trump pump’ this evening because why would he post all this on Sunday? That was basically to make Asian markets panic and you could see a pivot before the US market opened when all shots were in place. You have to just wait and watch and conserve your capital. As retail investors, that’s the best we can do in this scenario. Banks are making solid money. Retail investors get butchered in this kind of a scenario. So stay away, is what I would say, from trading.”

Bagga highlighted that the shortage and the increase in prices would lead to global inflation and a slowdown in the economy. He observed that the rupee came under pressure because higher oil prices meant a higher current account deficit for the country.

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Ajay Bagga further stated, “Last Wednesday there was hope in the markets that something was coming by, when the ceasefire and the talks were announced. But that momentum has faded. So we are again getting negative on the Indian markets and against the earnings driving the market, its geopolitical risk which will drive the markets. Because even over the weekend what was happening, if 40 people were asking for oil, only four were getting fulfilled. So what that is pointing out is that there is a shortage plus you are having to pay anything from USD 120 to USD 140 per barrel.”

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, “Global sentiment has turned sharply risk-averse following a renewed escalation in geopolitical tensions. The earlier relief from the temporary US-Iran ceasefire has reversed, as reports indicate that the US has moved to restrict access through the Strait of Hormuz following failed negotiations.”

He highlighted that this development was critical, as the route carries a significant portion of global oil supply. “Crude oil prices, which had corrected from above $110 to the $94-100 range, have now surged back above $105, reintroducing inflationary and macro concerns,” Ponmudi said.

Experts noted that the rally in Indian equities seen last week remained at risk as markets shifted back into a risk-off mode. The Nifty 50 slipped below the critical 24,000 level, indicating a weak start driven by these renewed geopolitical concerns.

5 Reasons Why Stock Market Is Falling Today

  1. Iran-US peace talks in Islamabad fail.
  2. Trump threatens tariffs against countries supplying arms to Iran. US President affirmed when asked if this includes China. 
  3. The Brent crude oil prices surged past $100.
  4. Asian markets including Japan’s Nikkei, Korea’s Kospi, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell sharply. 
  5. Indian rupee declined by 70 paise to 93.43.

(With from ANI)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

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Why Stock Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points, Nifty Tumbles, Investors Lose ₹8 Lakh Crore – Top 5 Reasons Explained

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Why Stock Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points, Nifty Tumbles, Investors Lose ₹8 Lakh Crore – Top 5 Reasons Explained
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Why Stock Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points, Nifty Tumbles, Investors Lose ₹8 Lakh Crore – Top 5 Reasons Explained
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