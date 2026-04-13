Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices saw a decline on Monday as rising crude oil prices impacted the bullion market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened lower and dropped to around Rs 1,51,457 per 10 grams, while silver prices also fell by nearly 2.5% in early trade. Meanwhile, the COMEX gold price today is trading around 4,740 per ounce, around one per cent below Friday’s close. Silver rate today also witnessed a sharp dip due to a stronger dollar and a surge in prices after US- Iran peace talks which failed.

Gold Rate Today in India

On MCX, 24 carat gold price fell by 0.66%, or Rs 1,002 to Rs 151,650 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 1,52,652 per 10 grams on the previous trading day. Meanwhile, COMEX gold prices fell by 2.2% on April 13th, causing it to slip below $4,650 per ounce.

It is worth noting that gold prices in the futures market were at an all-time high of Rs 1,80779 per 10 grams on January 29. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,50,327 per 10 grams till Monday morning.

Silver Rate Today in India

On MCX, silver price fell 2.5% to Rs 2,37,190 per kg. Spot silver fell 2.2% to $74.23 per ounce, which shows weakness across precious metals.

One of the main reasons for this fall is the strengthening of the US dollar, which rose by 0.4%. When the dollar becomes stronger, gold becomes more expensive for people using other currencies, which reduce demand and pulls prices down.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 13th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,338 14,060 11,730 Mumbai 15,246 13,975 11,434 Delhi 15,261 13,990 11,449 Kolkata 15,246 13,975 11,434 Bangalore 15,246 13,975 11,434 Hyderabad 15,246 13,975 11,434 Kerala 15,246 13,975 11,434 Pune 15,246 13,975 11,434 Vadodara 15,251 13,980 11,439 Ahmedabad 15,251 13,980 11,439 Jaipur 15,261 13,990 11,449 Lucknow 15,261 13,990 11,449 Coimbatore 15,381 14,099 11,759 Madurai 15,381 14,099 11,759 Vijayawada 15,246 13,975 11,434 Patna 15,251 13,980 11,439 Nagpur 15,246 13,975 11,434 Chandigarh 15,261 13,990 11,449 Surat 15,251 13,980 11,439 Bhubaneswar 15,246 13,975 11,434

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 13th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Mumbai 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Delhi 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Kolkata 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Bangalore 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Hyderabad 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Kerala 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Pune 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Vadodara 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Ahmedabad 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Jaipur 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Lucknow 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Coimbatore 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Madurai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Vijayawada 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Patna 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Nagpur 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Chandigarh 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Surat 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Bhubaneswar 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Mangalore 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Visakhapatnam 2,649 26,490 2,64,900 Nashik 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Mysore 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Salem 2,649 26,490 2,64,900 Rajkot 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Trichy 2,649 26,490 2,64,900 Ayodhya 2,550 25,500 2,55,000 Cuttack 2,649 26,490 2,64,900 Davanagere 2,550 25,500 2,55,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 13th April, 2026

Purity Today Price (AED) Today Price (INR) 24K Gold AED 5,722.50 ₹1,45,053 22K Gold AED 5,297.50 ₹1,34,281 18K Gold AED 4,355.00 ₹1,10,390

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 13 Apr 2026 ₹15,381 ₹15,298 ₹15,246 ₹15,246 12 Apr 2026 ₹15,382 ₹15,299 ₹15,284 ₹15,284 11 Apr 2026 ₹15,382 ₹15,299 ₹15,284 ₹15,284 10 Apr 2026 ₹15,409 ₹15,250 ₹15,235 ₹15,235 09 Apr 2026 ₹15,273 ₹15,163 ₹15,148 ₹15,148 08 Apr 2026 ₹15,491 ₹15,397 ₹15,382 ₹15,382 07 Apr 2026 ₹15,120 ₹14,999 ₹14,984 ₹14,984 06 Apr 2026 ₹15,262 ₹15,081 ₹15,066 ₹15,066 05 Apr 2026 ₹15,218 ₹15,108 ₹15,093 ₹15,093 04 Apr 2026 ₹15,218 ₹15,108 ₹15,093 ₹15,093 03 Apr 2026 ₹15,098 ₹15,108 ₹15,093 ₹15,093 02 Apr 2026 ₹15,157 ₹15,157 ₹14,897 ₹14,897 01 Apr 2026 ₹15,163 ₹15,163 ₹15,295 ₹15,295 31 Mar 2026 ₹14,934 ₹14,944 ₹14,951 ₹14,951 30 Mar 2026 ₹14,733 ₹14,743 ₹14,826 ₹14,826

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 13 Apr 2026 ₹14,099 ₹14,024 ₹13,975 ₹13,975 12 Apr 2026 ₹14,100 ₹14,025 ₹14,010 ₹14,010 11 Apr 2026 ₹14,100 ₹14,025 ₹14,010 ₹14,010 10 Apr 2026 ₹14,125 ₹13,980 ₹13,965 ₹13,965 09 Apr 2026 ₹14,000 ₹13,900 ₹13,885 ₹13,885 08 Apr 2026 ₹14,200 ₹14,115 ₹14,100 ₹14,100 07 Apr 2026 ₹13,860 ₹13,750 ₹13,735 ₹13,735 06 Apr 2026 ₹13,990 ₹13,825 ₹13,810 ₹13,810 05 Apr 2026 ₹13,950 ₹13,850 ₹13,835 ₹13,835 04 Apr 2026 ₹13,950 ₹13,850 ₹13,835 ₹13,835 03 Apr 2026 ₹13,840 ₹13,850 ₹13,835 ₹13,835 02 Apr 2026 ₹13,895 ₹13,895 ₹13,655 ₹13,655 01 Apr 2026 ₹13,900 ₹13,900 ₹14,020 ₹14,020 31 Mar 2026 ₹13,690 ₹13,700 ₹13,705 ₹13,705 30 Mar 2026 ₹13,505 ₹13,515 ₹13,590 ₹13,590

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata 13 Apr 2026 ₹11,759 ₹11,477 ₹11,434 ₹11,434 12 Apr 2026 ₹11,760 ₹11,478 ₹11,463 ₹11,463 11 Apr 2026 ₹11,760 ₹11,478 ₹11,463 ₹11,463 10 Apr 2026 ₹11,649 ₹11,375 ₹11,360 ₹11,360 09 Apr 2026 ₹11,376 ₹11,376 ₹11,361 ₹11,361 08 Apr 2026 ₹11,617 ₹11,545 ₹11,535 ₹11,535 07 Apr 2026 ₹11,340 ₹11,246 ₹11,231 ₹11,231 06 Apr 2026 ₹11,670 ₹11,314 ₹11,299 ₹11,299 05 Apr 2026 ₹11,414 ₹11,328 ₹11,313 ₹11,313 04 Apr 2026 ₹11,414 ₹11,328 ₹11,313 ₹11,313 03 Apr 2026 ₹11,324 ₹11,328 ₹11,313 ₹11,313 02 Apr 2026 ₹11,369 ₹11,369 ₹11,180 ₹11,180 01 Apr 2026 ₹11,471 ₹11,471 ₹11,471 ₹11,471 31 Mar 2026 ₹11,222 ₹11,222 ₹11,222 ₹11,222 30 Mar 2026 ₹11,299 ₹11,299 ₹11,299 ₹11,299

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai