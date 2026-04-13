Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices saw a decline on Monday as rising crude oil prices impacted the bullion market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened lower and dropped to around Rs 1,51,457 per 10 grams, while silver prices also fell by nearly 2.5% in early trade. Meanwhile, the COMEX gold price today is trading around 4,740 per ounce, around one per cent below Friday’s close. Silver rate today also witnessed a sharp dip due to a stronger dollar and a surge in prices after US- Iran peace talks which failed.
Gold Rate Today in India
On MCX, 24 carat gold price fell by 0.66%, or Rs 1,002 to Rs 151,650 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 1,52,652 per 10 grams on the previous trading day. Meanwhile, COMEX gold prices fell by 2.2% on April 13th, causing it to slip below $4,650 per ounce.
It is worth noting that gold prices in the futures market were at an all-time high of Rs 1,80779 per 10 grams on January 29. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,50,327 per 10 grams till Monday morning.
Silver Rate Today in India
On MCX, silver price fell 2.5% to Rs 2,37,190 per kg. Spot silver fell 2.2% to $74.23 per ounce, which shows weakness across precious metals.
One of the main reasons for this fall is the strengthening of the US dollar, which rose by 0.4%. When the dollar becomes stronger, gold becomes more expensive for people using other currencies, which reduce demand and pulls prices down.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 13th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
15,338
|
14,060
|
11,730
|
Mumbai
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Delhi
|
15,261
|
13,990
|
11,449
|
Kolkata
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Bangalore
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Hyderabad
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Kerala
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Pune
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Vadodara
|
15,251
|
13,980
|
11,439
|
Ahmedabad
|
15,251
|
13,980
|
11,439
|
Jaipur
|
15,261
|
13,990
|
11,449
|
Lucknow
|
15,261
|
13,990
|
11,449
|
Coimbatore
|
15,381
|
14,099
|
11,759
|
Madurai
|
15,381
|
14,099
|
11,759
|
Vijayawada
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Patna
|
15,251
|
13,980
|
11,439
|
Nagpur
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
|
Chandigarh
|
15,261
|
13,990
|
11,449
|
Surat
|
15,251
|
13,980
|
11,439
|
Bhubaneswar
|
15,246
|
13,975
|
11,434
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 13th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Delhi
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Kerala
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Pune
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Jaipur
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Lucknow
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Coimbatore
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Madurai
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Vijayawada
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Patna
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Nagpur
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Chandigarh
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Surat
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Mangalore
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Visakhapatnam
|
2,649
|
26,490
|
2,64,900
|
Nashik
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Mysore
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Salem
|
2,649
|
26,490
|
2,64,900
|
Rajkot
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Trichy
|
2,649
|
26,490
|
2,64,900
|
Ayodhya
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
|
Cuttack
|
2,649
|
26,490
|
2,64,900
|
Davanagere
|
2,550
|
25,500
|
2,55,000
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 13th April, 2026
|Purity
|Today Price (AED)
|Today Price (INR)
|24K Gold
|AED 5,722.50
|₹1,45,053
|22K Gold
|AED 5,297.50
|₹1,34,281
|18K Gold
|AED 4,355.00
|₹1,10,390
Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
13 Apr 2026
|
₹15,381
|
₹15,298
|
₹15,246
|
₹15,246
|
12 Apr 2026
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,299
|
₹15,284
|
₹15,284
|
11 Apr 2026
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,299
|
₹15,284
|
₹15,284
|
10 Apr 2026
|
₹15,409
|
₹15,250
|
₹15,235
|
₹15,235
|
09 Apr 2026
|
₹15,273
|
₹15,163
|
₹15,148
|
₹15,148
|
08 Apr 2026
|
₹15,491
|
₹15,397
|
₹15,382
|
₹15,382
|
07 Apr 2026
|
₹15,120
|
₹14,999
|
₹14,984
|
₹14,984
|
06 Apr 2026
|
₹15,262
|
₹15,081
|
₹15,066
|
₹15,066
|
05 Apr 2026
|
₹15,218
|
₹15,108
|
₹15,093
|
₹15,093
|
04 Apr 2026
|
₹15,218
|
₹15,108
|
₹15,093
|
₹15,093
|
03 Apr 2026
|
₹15,098
|
₹15,108
|
₹15,093
|
₹15,093
|
02 Apr 2026
|
₹15,157
|
₹15,157
|
₹14,897
|
₹14,897
|
01 Apr 2026
|
₹15,163
|
₹15,163
|
₹15,295
|
₹15,295
|
31 Mar 2026
|
₹14,934
|
₹14,944
|
₹14,951
|
₹14,951
|
30 Mar 2026
|
₹14,733
|
₹14,743
|
₹14,826
|
₹14,826
Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
13 Apr 2026
|
₹14,099
|
₹14,024
|
₹13,975
|
₹13,975
|
12 Apr 2026
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,025
|
₹14,010
|
₹14,010
|
11 Apr 2026
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,025
|
₹14,010
|
₹14,010
|
10 Apr 2026
|
₹14,125
|
₹13,980
|
₹13,965
|
₹13,965
|
09 Apr 2026
|
₹14,000
|
₹13,900
|
₹13,885
|
₹13,885
|
08 Apr 2026
|
₹14,200
|
₹14,115
|
₹14,100
|
₹14,100
|
07 Apr 2026
|
₹13,860
|
₹13,750
|
₹13,735
|
₹13,735
|
06 Apr 2026
|
₹13,990
|
₹13,825
|
₹13,810
|
₹13,810
|
05 Apr 2026
|
₹13,950
|
₹13,850
|
₹13,835
|
₹13,835
|
04 Apr 2026
|
₹13,950
|
₹13,850
|
₹13,835
|
₹13,835
|
03 Apr 2026
|
₹13,840
|
₹13,850
|
₹13,835
|
₹13,835
|
02 Apr 2026
|
₹13,895
|
₹13,895
|
₹13,655
|
₹13,655
|
01 Apr 2026
|
₹13,900
|
₹13,900
|
₹14,020
|
₹14,020
|
31 Mar 2026
|
₹13,690
|
₹13,700
|
₹13,705
|
₹13,705
|
30 Mar 2026
|
₹13,505
|
₹13,515
|
₹13,590
|
₹13,590
Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Chennai
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
13 Apr 2026
|
₹11,759
|
₹11,477
|
₹11,434
|
₹11,434
|
12 Apr 2026
|
₹11,760
|
₹11,478
|
₹11,463
|
₹11,463
|
11 Apr 2026
|
₹11,760
|
₹11,478
|
₹11,463
|
₹11,463
|
10 Apr 2026
|
₹11,649
|
₹11,375
|
₹11,360
|
₹11,360
|
09 Apr 2026
|
₹11,376
|
₹11,376
|
₹11,361
|
₹11,361
|
08 Apr 2026
|
₹11,617
|
₹11,545
|
₹11,535
|
₹11,535
|
07 Apr 2026
|
₹11,340
|
₹11,246
|
₹11,231
|
₹11,231
|
06 Apr 2026
|
₹11,670
|
₹11,314
|
₹11,299
|
₹11,299
|
05 Apr 2026
|
₹11,414
|
₹11,328
|
₹11,313
|
₹11,313
|
04 Apr 2026
|
₹11,414
|
₹11,328
|
₹11,313
|
₹11,313
|
03 Apr 2026
|
₹11,324
|
₹11,328
|
₹11,313
|
₹11,313
|
02 Apr 2026
|
₹11,369
|
₹11,369
|
₹11,180
|
₹11,180
|
01 Apr 2026
|
₹11,471
|
₹11,471
|
₹11,471
|
₹11,471
|
31 Mar 2026
|
₹11,222
|
₹11,222
|
₹11,222
|
₹11,222
|
30 Mar 2026
|
₹11,299
|
₹11,299
|
₹11,299
|
₹11,299
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.