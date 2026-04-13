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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened lower and dropped to around Rs 1,51,457 per 10 grams, while silver prices also fell by nearly 2.5% in early trade.

Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges. Photo: AI
Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 13, 2026 09:58:58 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices saw a decline on Monday as rising crude oil prices impacted the bullion market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened lower and dropped to around Rs 1,51,457 per 10 grams, while silver prices also fell by nearly 2.5% in early trade. Meanwhile, the COMEX gold price today is trading around 4,740 per ounce, around one per cent below Friday’s close. Silver rate today also witnessed a sharp dip due to a stronger dollar and a surge in prices after US- Iran peace talks which failed. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

On MCX, 24 carat gold price fell by 0.66%, or Rs 1,002 to Rs 151,650 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 1,52,652 per 10 grams on the previous trading day. Meanwhile, COMEX gold prices fell by 2.2% on April 13th, causing it to slip below $4,650 per ounce. 

It is worth noting that gold prices in the futures market were at an all-time high of Rs 1,80779 per 10 grams on January 29. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,50,327 per 10 grams till Monday morning. 

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Silver Rate Today in India 

On MCX, silver price fell 2.5% to Rs 2,37,190 per kg. Spot silver fell 2.2% to $74.23 per ounce, which shows weakness across precious metals. 

One of the main reasons for this fall is the strengthening of the US dollar, which rose by 0.4%. When the dollar becomes stronger, gold becomes more expensive for people using other currencies, which reduce demand and pulls prices down. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 13th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

15,338

14,060

11,730

Mumbai

15,246

13,975

11,434

Delhi

15,261

13,990

11,449

Kolkata

15,246

13,975

11,434

Bangalore

15,246

13,975

11,434

Hyderabad

15,246

13,975

11,434

Kerala

15,246

13,975

11,434

Pune

15,246

13,975

11,434

Vadodara

15,251

13,980

11,439

Ahmedabad

15,251

13,980

11,439

Jaipur

15,261

13,990

11,449

Lucknow

15,261

13,990

11,449

Coimbatore

15,381

14,099

11,759

Madurai

15,381

14,099

11,759

Vijayawada

15,246

13,975

11,434

Patna

15,251

13,980

11,439

Nagpur

15,246

13,975

11,434

Chandigarh

15,261

13,990

11,449

Surat

15,251

13,980

11,439

Bhubaneswar

15,246

13,975

11,434

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 13th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Mumbai

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Delhi

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Kolkata

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Bangalore

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Hyderabad

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Kerala

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Pune

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Vadodara

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Ahmedabad

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Jaipur

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Lucknow

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Coimbatore

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Madurai

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Vijayawada

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Patna

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Nagpur

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Chandigarh

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Surat

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Bhubaneswar

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Mangalore

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Visakhapatnam

2,649

26,490

2,64,900

Nashik

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Mysore

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Salem

2,649

26,490

2,64,900

Rajkot

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Trichy

2,649

26,490

2,64,900

Ayodhya

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Cuttack

2,649

26,490

2,64,900

Davanagere

2,550

25,500

2,55,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 13th April, 2026

Purity  Today Price (AED) Today Price (INR)
24K Gold AED 5,722.50 ₹1,45,053
22K Gold AED 5,297.50 ₹1,34,281
18K Gold AED 4,355.00 ₹1,10,390

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

13 Apr 2026

₹15,381

₹15,298

₹15,246

₹15,246

12 Apr 2026

₹15,382

₹15,299

₹15,284

₹15,284

11 Apr 2026

₹15,382

₹15,299

₹15,284

₹15,284

10 Apr 2026

₹15,409

₹15,250

₹15,235

₹15,235

09 Apr 2026

₹15,273

₹15,163

₹15,148

₹15,148

08 Apr 2026

₹15,491

₹15,397

₹15,382

₹15,382

07 Apr 2026

₹15,120

₹14,999

₹14,984

₹14,984

06 Apr 2026

₹15,262

₹15,081

₹15,066

₹15,066

05 Apr 2026

₹15,218

₹15,108

₹15,093

₹15,093

04 Apr 2026

₹15,218

₹15,108

₹15,093

₹15,093

03 Apr 2026

₹15,098

₹15,108

₹15,093

₹15,093

02 Apr 2026

₹15,157

₹15,157

₹14,897

₹14,897

01 Apr 2026

₹15,163

₹15,163

₹15,295

₹15,295

31 Mar 2026

₹14,934

₹14,944

₹14,951

₹14,951

30 Mar 2026

₹14,733

₹14,743

₹14,826

₹14,826

Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

13 Apr 2026

₹14,099

₹14,024

₹13,975

₹13,975

12 Apr 2026

₹14,100

₹14,025

₹14,010

₹14,010

11 Apr 2026

₹14,100

₹14,025

₹14,010

₹14,010

10 Apr 2026

₹14,125

₹13,980

₹13,965

₹13,965

09 Apr 2026

₹14,000

₹13,900

₹13,885

₹13,885

08 Apr 2026

₹14,200

₹14,115

₹14,100

₹14,100

07 Apr 2026

₹13,860

₹13,750

₹13,735

₹13,735

06 Apr 2026

₹13,990

₹13,825

₹13,810

₹13,810

05 Apr 2026

₹13,950

₹13,850

₹13,835

₹13,835

04 Apr 2026

₹13,950

₹13,850

₹13,835

₹13,835

03 Apr 2026

₹13,840

₹13,850

₹13,835

₹13,835

02 Apr 2026

₹13,895

₹13,895

₹13,655

₹13,655

01 Apr 2026

₹13,900

₹13,900

₹14,020

₹14,020

31 Mar 2026

₹13,690

₹13,700

₹13,705

₹13,705

30 Mar 2026

₹13,505

₹13,515

₹13,590

₹13,590

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Chennai

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

13 Apr 2026

₹11,759

₹11,477

₹11,434

₹11,434

12 Apr 2026

₹11,760

₹11,478

₹11,463

₹11,463

11 Apr 2026

₹11,760

₹11,478

₹11,463

₹11,463

10 Apr 2026

₹11,649

₹11,375

₹11,360

₹11,360

09 Apr 2026

₹11,376

₹11,376

₹11,361

₹11,361

08 Apr 2026

₹11,617

₹11,545

₹11,535

₹11,535

07 Apr 2026

₹11,340

₹11,246

₹11,231

₹11,231

06 Apr 2026

₹11,670

₹11,314

₹11,299

₹11,299

05 Apr 2026

₹11,414

₹11,328

₹11,313

₹11,313

04 Apr 2026

₹11,414

₹11,328

₹11,313

₹11,313

03 Apr 2026

₹11,324

₹11,328

₹11,313

₹11,313

02 Apr 2026

₹11,369

₹11,369

₹11,180

₹11,180

01 Apr 2026

₹11,471

₹11,471

₹11,471

₹11,471

31 Mar 2026

₹11,222

₹11,222

₹11,222

₹11,222

30 Mar 2026

₹11,299

₹11,299

₹11,299

₹11,299

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

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