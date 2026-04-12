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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

According to the latest reports, the 24K gold price in India increased across all weights. The price of 1 gram rose to Rs 15,284 from Rs 15,235 in the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate went up to Rs 1,22,272, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,52,840, which shows some steady gains.

Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026) Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026) Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 12, 2026 12:31:27 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India increased again over the weekend. Marking the second straight day of gains after a sharp fall earlier this week. The recovery comes after a big drop of around Rs 23,400 per 100 grams of 24K gold. This rise in prices is linked to better global market sentiment and fresh buying interest amid ongoing US-Iran talks. In the latest update 24K gold rose to Rs 15,284 per gram, up by Rs 49, while 22K gold increased to Rs 14,010 per gram, gaining Rs 45. This steady rise shows that investor confidence is slowly returning after a volatile week. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to the latest reports, the 24K gold price in India increased across all weights. The price of 1 gram rose to Rs 15,284 from Rs 15,235 in the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate went up to Rs 1,22,272, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,52,840, which shows some steady gains. 

Similarly, 22K gold prices also saw an increase. The rate per gram rose to Rs 14,010 from Rs 13,965. The price for 8 grams climbed to Rs 1,12,080, and 10 grams was priced at Rs 1,40,100. 

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Silver Rate in India 

Today, the silver price in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Silver prices mainly depend on international market rates, which can go up or down. Apart from this, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar also affects prices. If the rupee weakens against the dollar while global prices remain stable, silver becomes more expensive in India. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 12th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

15,382

14,100

11,760

Mumbai

15,284

14,010

11,463

Delhi

15,299

14,025

11,478

Kolkata

15,284

14,010

11,463

Bangalore

15,284

14,010

11,463

Hyderabad

15,284

14,010

11,463

Kerala

15,284

14,010

11,463

Pune

15,284

14,010

11,463

Vadodara

15,289

14,015

11,468

Ahmedabad

15,289

14,015

11,468

Jaipur

15,299

14,025

11,478

Lucknow

15,299

14,025

11,478

Coimbatore

15,382

14,100

11,760

Madurai

15,382

14,100

11,760

Vijayawada

15,284

14,010

11,463

Patna

15,289

14,015

11,468

Nagpur

15,284

14,010

11,463

Chandigarh

15,299

14,025

11,478

Surat

15,289

14,015

11,468

Bhubaneswar

15,284

14,010

11,463

Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 12th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Mumbai

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Delhi

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Kolkata

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Bangalore

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Hyderabad

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Kerala

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Pune

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Vadodara

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Ahmedabad

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Jaipur

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Lucknow

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Coimbatore

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Madurai

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Vijayawada

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Patna

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Nagpur

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Chandigarh

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Surat

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Bhubaneswar

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 12th April, 2026

Purity 

Today’s Price (AED)

Today’s Price (INR)

24 Karat

AED 5,722.50

₹ 1,45,020

22 Karat

AED 5,297.50

₹ 1,34,250

21 Karat

AED 5,080.00

₹ 1,28,740

18 Karat

AED 4,355.00

₹ 1,10,370

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Delhi (₹)

Chennai (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

12 Apr

15,299

15,382

15,284

15,284

11 Apr

15,299

15,382

15,284

15,284

10 Apr

15,250

15,409

15,235

15,235

09 Apr

15,163

15,273

15,148

15,148

08 Apr

15,397

15,491

15,382

15,382

07 Apr

14,999

15,120

14,984

14,984

06 Apr

15,081

15,262

15,066

15,066

05 Apr

15,108

15,218

15,093

15,093

04 Apr

15,108

15,218

15,093

15,093

03 Apr

15,108

15,109

15,093

15,093

02 Apr

14,912

14,648

14,897

14,907

01 Apr

15,310

14,913

14,951

14,951

31 Mar

14,966

14,753

14,826

14,966

30 Mar

14,841

14,575

14,809

14,575

29 Mar

14,822

14,575

14,809

14,575

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Delhi (₹)

Chennai (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

12 Apr

14,025

14,100

14,010

14,010

11 Apr

14,025

14,100

14,010

14,010

10 Apr

13,980

14,125

13,965

13,965

09 Apr

13,900

14,000

13,885

13,885

08 Apr

14,115

14,200

14,100

14,100

07 Apr

13,750

13,860

13,735

13,735

06 Apr

13,825

13,990

13,810

13,810

05 Apr

13,850

13,950

13,835

13,835

04 Apr

13,850

13,950

13,835

13,835

03 Apr

13,850

13,850

13,835

13,835

02 Apr

13,670

13,749

13,655

13,654

01 Apr

14,035

13,913

14,020

14,020

31 Mar

13,720

13,705

13,705

13,705

30 Mar

13,605

13,350

13,350

13,350

29 Mar

13,590

13,350

13,350

13,350

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Delhi (₹)

Chennai (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

12 Apr

11,475

11,535

11,465

11,465

11 Apr

11,475

11,535

11,465

11,465

10 Apr

11,438

11,557

11,426

11,426

09 Apr

11,372

11,455

11,361

11,361

08 Apr

11,548

11,618

11,537

11,537

07 Apr

11,249

11,340

11,238

11,238

06 Apr

11,311

11,446

11,300

11,300

05 Apr

11,331

11,414

11,320

11,320

04 Apr

11,331

11,414

11,320

11,320

03 Apr

11,331

11,332

11,320

11,320

02 Apr

11,184

11,249

11,173

11,173

01 Apr

11,482

11,383

11,471

11,471

31 Mar

11,225

11,213

11,213

11,213

30 Mar

11,131

10,923

10,923

10,923

29 Mar

11,118

10,923

10,923

10,923

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

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