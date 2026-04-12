Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India increased again over the weekend. Marking the second straight day of gains after a sharp fall earlier this week. The recovery comes after a big drop of around Rs 23,400 per 100 grams of 24K gold. This rise in prices is linked to better global market sentiment and fresh buying interest amid ongoing US-Iran talks. In the latest update 24K gold rose to Rs 15,284 per gram, up by Rs 49, while 22K gold increased to Rs 14,010 per gram, gaining Rs 45. This steady rise shows that investor confidence is slowly returning after a volatile week.
Gold Rate in India
According to the latest reports, the 24K gold price in India increased across all weights. The price of 1 gram rose to Rs 15,284 from Rs 15,235 in the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate went up to Rs 1,22,272, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,52,840, which shows some steady gains.
Similarly, 22K gold prices also saw an increase. The rate per gram rose to Rs 14,010 from Rs 13,965. The price for 8 grams climbed to Rs 1,12,080, and 10 grams was priced at Rs 1,40,100.
Silver Rate in India
Today, the silver price in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Silver prices mainly depend on international market rates, which can go up or down. Apart from this, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar also affects prices. If the rupee weakens against the dollar while global prices remain stable, silver becomes more expensive in India.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 12th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
15,382
|
14,100
|
11,760
|
Mumbai
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Delhi
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Kolkata
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Bangalore
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Hyderabad
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Kerala
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Pune
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Vadodara
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Ahmedabad
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Jaipur
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Lucknow
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Coimbatore
|
15,382
|
14,100
|
11,760
|
Madurai
|
15,382
|
14,100
|
11,760
|
Vijayawada
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Patna
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Nagpur
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Chandigarh
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Surat
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Bhubaneswar
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 12th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Delhi
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Kerala
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Pune
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Jaipur
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Lucknow
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Coimbatore
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Madurai
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Vijayawada
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Patna
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Nagpur
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Chandigarh
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Surat
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 12th April, 2026
|
Purity
|
Today’s Price (AED)
|
Today’s Price (INR)
|
24 Karat
|
AED 5,722.50
|
₹ 1,45,020
|
22 Karat
|
AED 5,297.50
|
₹ 1,34,250
|
21 Karat
|
AED 5,080.00
|
₹ 1,28,740
|
18 Karat
|
AED 4,355.00
|
₹ 1,10,370
Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
12 Apr
|
15,299
|
15,382
|
15,284
|
15,284
|
11 Apr
|
15,299
|
15,382
|
15,284
|
15,284
|
10 Apr
|
15,250
|
15,409
|
15,235
|
15,235
|
09 Apr
|
15,163
|
15,273
|
15,148
|
15,148
|
08 Apr
|
15,397
|
15,491
|
15,382
|
15,382
|
07 Apr
|
14,999
|
15,120
|
14,984
|
14,984
|
06 Apr
|
15,081
|
15,262
|
15,066
|
15,066
|
05 Apr
|
15,108
|
15,218
|
15,093
|
15,093
|
04 Apr
|
15,108
|
15,218
|
15,093
|
15,093
|
03 Apr
|
15,108
|
15,109
|
15,093
|
15,093
|
02 Apr
|
14,912
|
14,648
|
14,897
|
14,907
|
01 Apr
|
15,310
|
14,913
|
14,951
|
14,951
|
31 Mar
|
14,966
|
14,753
|
14,826
|
14,966
|
30 Mar
|
14,841
|
14,575
|
14,809
|
14,575
|
29 Mar
|
14,822
|
14,575
|
14,809
|
14,575
Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
12 Apr
|
14,025
|
14,100
|
14,010
|
14,010
|
11 Apr
|
14,025
|
14,100
|
14,010
|
14,010
|
10 Apr
|
13,980
|
14,125
|
13,965
|
13,965
|
09 Apr
|
13,900
|
14,000
|
13,885
|
13,885
|
08 Apr
|
14,115
|
14,200
|
14,100
|
14,100
|
07 Apr
|
13,750
|
13,860
|
13,735
|
13,735
|
06 Apr
|
13,825
|
13,990
|
13,810
|
13,810
|
05 Apr
|
13,850
|
13,950
|
13,835
|
13,835
|
04 Apr
|
13,850
|
13,950
|
13,835
|
13,835
|
03 Apr
|
13,850
|
13,850
|
13,835
|
13,835
|
02 Apr
|
13,670
|
13,749
|
13,655
|
13,654
|
01 Apr
|
14,035
|
13,913
|
14,020
|
14,020
|
31 Mar
|
13,720
|
13,705
|
13,705
|
13,705
|
30 Mar
|
13,605
|
13,350
|
13,350
|
13,350
|
29 Mar
|
13,590
|
13,350
|
13,350
|
13,350
Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
12 Apr
|
11,475
|
11,535
|
11,465
|
11,465
|
11 Apr
|
11,475
|
11,535
|
11,465
|
11,465
|
10 Apr
|
11,438
|
11,557
|
11,426
|
11,426
|
09 Apr
|
11,372
|
11,455
|
11,361
|
11,361
|
08 Apr
|
11,548
|
11,618
|
11,537
|
11,537
|
07 Apr
|
11,249
|
11,340
|
11,238
|
11,238
|
06 Apr
|
11,311
|
11,446
|
11,300
|
11,300
|
05 Apr
|
11,331
|
11,414
|
11,320
|
11,320
|
04 Apr
|
11,331
|
11,414
|
11,320
|
11,320
|
03 Apr
|
11,331
|
11,332
|
11,320
|
11,320
|
02 Apr
|
11,184
|
11,249
|
11,173
|
11,173
|
01 Apr
|
11,482
|
11,383
|
11,471
|
11,471
|
31 Mar
|
11,225
|
11,213
|
11,213
|
11,213
|
30 Mar
|
11,131
|
10,923
|
10,923
|
10,923
|
29 Mar
|
11,118
|
10,923
|
10,923
|
10,923
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.