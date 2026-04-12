Gold and Silver Rate Today (12 April 2026): Gold Prices Rise After Sharp Fall, 24K Hits Rs 1,52,890 Amid Global Recovery; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India increased again over the weekend. Marking the second straight day of gains after a sharp fall earlier this week. The recovery comes after a big drop of around Rs 23,400 per 100 grams of 24K gold. This rise in prices is linked to better global market sentiment and fresh buying interest amid ongoing US-Iran talks. In the latest update 24K gold rose to Rs 15,284 per gram, up by Rs 49, while 22K gold increased to Rs 14,010 per gram, gaining Rs 45. This steady rise shows that investor confidence is slowly returning after a volatile week.

Gold Rate in India

According to the latest reports, the 24K gold price in India increased across all weights. The price of 1 gram rose to Rs 15,284 from Rs 15,235 in the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate went up to Rs 1,22,272, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,52,840, which shows some steady gains.

Similarly, 22K gold prices also saw an increase. The rate per gram rose to Rs 14,010 from Rs 13,965. The price for 8 grams climbed to Rs 1,12,080, and 10 grams was priced at Rs 1,40,100.

Silver Rate in India

Today, the silver price in India is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram. Silver prices mainly depend on international market rates, which can go up or down. Apart from this, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar also affects prices. If the rupee weakens against the dollar while global prices remain stable, silver becomes more expensive in India.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 12th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,382 14,100 11,760 Mumbai 15,284 14,010 11,463 Delhi 15,299 14,025 11,478 Kolkata 15,284 14,010 11,463 Bangalore 15,284 14,010 11,463 Hyderabad 15,284 14,010 11,463 Kerala 15,284 14,010 11,463 Pune 15,284 14,010 11,463 Vadodara 15,289 14,015 11,468 Ahmedabad 15,289 14,015 11,468 Jaipur 15,299 14,025 11,478 Lucknow 15,299 14,025 11,478 Coimbatore 15,382 14,100 11,760 Madurai 15,382 14,100 11,760 Vijayawada 15,284 14,010 11,463 Patna 15,289 14,015 11,468 Nagpur 15,284 14,010 11,463 Chandigarh 15,299 14,025 11,478 Surat 15,289 14,015 11,468 Bhubaneswar 15,284 14,010 11,463

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 12th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Mumbai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Delhi 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Kolkata 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Bangalore 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Hyderabad 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Kerala 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Pune 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Vadodara 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Ahmedabad 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Jaipur 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Lucknow 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Coimbatore 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Madurai 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Vijayawada 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Patna 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Nagpur 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Chandigarh 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Surat 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Bhubaneswar 2,650 26,500 2,65,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 12th April, 2026



Purity Today’s Price (AED) Today’s Price (INR) 24 Karat AED 5,722.50 ₹ 1,45,020 22 Karat AED 5,297.50 ₹ 1,34,250 21 Karat AED 5,080.00 ₹ 1,28,740 18 Karat AED 4,355.00 ₹ 1,10,370

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi (₹) Chennai (₹) Mumbai (₹) Kolkata (₹) 12 Apr 15,299 15,382 15,284 15,284 11 Apr 15,299 15,382 15,284 15,284 10 Apr 15,250 15,409 15,235 15,235 09 Apr 15,163 15,273 15,148 15,148 08 Apr 15,397 15,491 15,382 15,382 07 Apr 14,999 15,120 14,984 14,984 06 Apr 15,081 15,262 15,066 15,066 05 Apr 15,108 15,218 15,093 15,093 04 Apr 15,108 15,218 15,093 15,093 03 Apr 15,108 15,109 15,093 15,093 02 Apr 14,912 14,648 14,897 14,907 01 Apr 15,310 14,913 14,951 14,951 31 Mar 14,966 14,753 14,826 14,966 30 Mar 14,841 14,575 14,809 14,575 29 Mar 14,822 14,575 14,809 14,575

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi (₹) Chennai (₹) Mumbai (₹) Kolkata (₹) 12 Apr 14,025 14,100 14,010 14,010 11 Apr 14,025 14,100 14,010 14,010 10 Apr 13,980 14,125 13,965 13,965 09 Apr 13,900 14,000 13,885 13,885 08 Apr 14,115 14,200 14,100 14,100 07 Apr 13,750 13,860 13,735 13,735 06 Apr 13,825 13,990 13,810 13,810 05 Apr 13,850 13,950 13,835 13,835 04 Apr 13,850 13,950 13,835 13,835 03 Apr 13,850 13,850 13,835 13,835 02 Apr 13,670 13,749 13,655 13,654 01 Apr 14,035 13,913 14,020 14,020 31 Mar 13,720 13,705 13,705 13,705 30 Mar 13,605 13,350 13,350 13,350 29 Mar 13,590 13,350 13,350 13,350

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi (₹) Chennai (₹) Mumbai (₹) Kolkata (₹) 12 Apr 11,475 11,535 11,465 11,465 11 Apr 11,475 11,535 11,465 11,465 10 Apr 11,438 11,557 11,426 11,426 09 Apr 11,372 11,455 11,361 11,361 08 Apr 11,548 11,618 11,537 11,537 07 Apr 11,249 11,340 11,238 11,238 06 Apr 11,311 11,446 11,300 11,300 05 Apr 11,331 11,414 11,320 11,320 04 Apr 11,331 11,414 11,320 11,320 03 Apr 11,331 11,332 11,320 11,320 02 Apr 11,184 11,249 11,173 11,173 01 Apr 11,482 11,383 11,471 11,471 31 Mar 11,225 11,213 11,213 11,213 30 Mar 11,131 10,923 10,923 10,923 29 Mar 11,118 10,923 10,923 10,923

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai