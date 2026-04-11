Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold prices in India rose this week, with MCX gold closing at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, up about 2% from last Friday’s Rs 1,49,650. At the same time, COMEX gold also increased, ending at $4,787.40 per troy ounce, showing a nearly 3% weekly gain.

MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar. Photo: AI
MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 11, 2026 11:27:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold rate today: Gold prices are back in focus as the yellow metal continues to rise amid global developments like easing inflation concerns and US-Iran ceasefire talks. Gold prices in India rose this week, with MCX gold closing at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, up about 2% from last Friday’s Rs 1,49,650. At the same time, COMEX gold also increased, ending at $4,787.40 per troy ounce, showing a nearly 3% weekly gain. Experts say gold prices are moving upward mainly because the US dollar has weakened after the US-Iran truce. However, investors are still watching closely to see how long this trend will last and what it could mean for future interest rates. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

After dropping by Rs 234 per gram for 24 karat gold and Rs 215 per gram for 22 karat gold in the previous session, prices have moved higher again. In the latest session, gold prices in India, 24K gold rose to Rs 15,235 per gram, gaining Rs 87, while 22K gold climbed to Rs 13,965 per gram, up Rs 80. 

On a bulk level, 24K gold saw an increase of Rs 8,700 per 100 grams after a sharp decline of Rs 23,400 in the earlier session. 

You Might Be Interested In

Silver Rate Today in India 

Silver prices in India on April 11, 2026 have gone up again after recent ups and downs. Pure 99 silver has increased by around Rs 5,000 per kg in many major cities compared to its recent low levels. 

In the global market, silver also saw some recovery after the ceasefire news, but prices later became stable as a stronger US dollar balanced the positive impact of lower inflation. Internationally, spot silver was trading between $76.31 and $76.65 per ounce, with strong support around $75. 

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 11th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

15,382

14,100

11,760

Mumbai

15,284

14,010

11,463

Delhi

15,299

14,025

11,478

Kolkata

15,284

14,010

11,463

Bangalore

15,284

14,010

11,463

Hyderabad

15,284

14,010

11,463

Kerala

15,284

14,010

11,463

Pune

15,284

14,010

11,463

Vadodara

15,289

14,015

11,468

Ahmedabad

15,289

14,015

11,468

Jaipur

15,299

14,025

11,478

Lucknow

15,299

14,025

11,478

Coimbatore

15,382

14,100

11,760

Madurai

15,382

14,100

11,760

Vijayawada

15,284

14,010

11,463

Patna

15,289

14,015

11,468

Nagpur

15,284

14,010

11,463

Chandigarh

15,299

14,025

11,478

Surat

15,289

14,015

11,468

Bhubaneswar

15,284

14,010

11,463

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 11th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Mumbai

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Delhi

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Kolkata

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Bangalore

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Hyderabad

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Kerala

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Pune

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Vadodara

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Ahmedabad

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Jaipur

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Lucknow

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Coimbatore

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Madurai

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Vijayawada

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Patna

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Nagpur

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Chandigarh

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Surat

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Bhubaneswar

2,650

26,500

2,65,000

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026

Purity

Today’s Price (AED)

Today’s Price (INR)

24K Gold

575.00

14,576.25

22K Gold

532.50

13,498.88

21K Gold

510.50

12,941.18

18K Gold

437.75

11,096.96

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date 

Delhi (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Chennai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

Apr 11, 2026

15,250

15,235

15,409

15,235

Apr 10, 2026

15,163

15,148

15,409

15,235

Apr 09, 2026

15,397

15,382

15,273

15,148

Apr 08, 2026

14,999

14,984

15,491

15,382

Apr 07, 2026

15,081

15,066

15,120

14,984

Apr 06, 2026

15,107

15,093

15,262

15,066

Apr 05, 2026

15,108

15,093

15,218

15,093

Apr 04, 2026

15,108

15,093

15,218

15,093

Apr 03, 2026

15,108

15,093

15,218

15,093

Apr 02, 2026

14,912

14,897

14,897

14,897

Apr 01, 2026

15,310

15,295

15,327

15,295

Mar 31, 2026

14,981

14,966

14,966

14,966

Mar 30, 2026

14,856

14,841

14,841

14,841

Mar 29, 2026

14,856

14,841

14,841

14,841

Mar 28, 2026

14,856

14,841

14,841

14,841

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Kolkata

Apr 11, 2026

₹13,981

₹13,966

₹14,126

₹13,966

Apr 10, 2026

₹13,901

₹13,886

₹14,126

₹13,966

Apr 09, 2026

₹14,116

₹14,101

₹14,001

₹13,886

Apr 08, 2026

₹13,751

₹13,736

₹14,201

₹14,101

Apr 07, 2026

₹13,826

₹13,811

₹13,861

₹13,736

Apr 06, 2026

₹13,851

₹13,836

₹13,991

₹13,811

Apr 05, 2026

₹13,851

₹13,836

₹13,951

₹13,836

Apr 04, 2026

₹13,851

₹13,836

₹13,951

₹13,836

Apr 03, 2026

₹13,851

₹13,836

₹13,951

₹13,836

Apr 02, 2026

₹13,671

₹13,656

₹13,656

₹13,656

Apr 01, 2026

₹14,036

₹14,021

₹14,051

₹14,021

Mar 31, 2026

₹13,719

₹13,704

₹13,704

₹13,704

Mar 30, 2026

₹13,604

₹13,589

₹13,589

₹13,589

Mar 29, 2026

₹13,604

₹13,589

₹13,589

₹13,589

Mar 28, 2026

₹13,604

₹13,589

₹13,589

₹13,589

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Kolkata

Apr 11, 2026

₹11,440

₹11,427

₹11,558

₹11,427

Apr 10, 2026

₹11,375

₹11,362

₹11,558

₹11,427

Apr 09, 2026

₹11,551

₹11,539

₹11,456

₹11,362

Apr 08, 2026

₹11,251

₹11,239

₹11,620

₹11,539

Apr 07, 2026

₹11,313

₹11,301

₹11,341

₹11,239

Apr 06, 2026

₹11,332

₹11,320

₹11,448

₹11,301

Apr 05, 2026

₹11,332

₹11,320

₹11,415

₹11,320

Apr 04, 2026

₹11,332

₹11,320

₹11,415

₹11,320

Apr 03, 2026

₹11,332

₹11,320

₹11,415

₹11,320

Apr 02, 2026

₹11,185

₹11,173

₹11,173

₹11,173

Apr 01, 2026

₹11,484

₹11,472

₹11,497

₹11,472

Mar 31, 2026

₹11,225

₹11,213

₹11,213

₹11,213

Mar 30, 2026

₹11,131

₹11,119

₹11,119

₹11,119

Mar 29, 2026

₹11,131

₹11,119

₹11,119

₹11,119

Mar 28, 2026

₹11,131

₹11,119

₹11,119

₹11,119

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today (10 April 2026): Gold Slips to Rs 1.52 Lakh, Silver Falls to Rs 2.42 Lakh on MCX Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Jitters; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gold and silver rate todaygold price livegold price today 22kgold price today delhigold rate todaygold rate today chennaigold rate today mumbaigold rates todaymcx goldmcx gold pricemcx gold rate todaysilver rate todaytoday gold rate bangaloretoday gold rate Hyderabadtoday gold rate in chennaitoday gold rate in hyderabad

RELATED News

AmpliNxt Foundation launches NEXACON 100 to accelerate market-ready innovation in AECO sector

Asaf Jahi Descendants Emphasize Cultural Unity and Heritage Preservation

Who Will Replace Nandan Reddy As Co-Founder Of Swiggy Calls It Quits? Online Food Platform Announces Major Board Reshuffle

Michigan State University collaborates with TimesPro to introduce Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management

Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Legend Saravanan’s Leader Review: Mass Action Drama Delivers High-Energy Moments, But The Storyline Receives Mixed Audience Response

Emily In Paris Shoot Locations Revealed: THESE Romantic Locations Are Next Spot For Season 6

Minab 168: Iranian Delegation’s ‘Companions’ — Blood-Soaked Bags And Shoes — On Flight To Pakistan For Peace Talks

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

‘Organized Fraud Wearing Love’s Face’: Bumble Date Horror in Kolkata Turns Into Rs 8,500 Cafe Bill Trap as Girl Vanishes Laughing, Viral Post Sparks Massive Outrage

Weekly Horoscope April 13–19, 2026: You Observe More Than You React; Love, Career, And Money Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Is US Planning Another Attack On Iran? Trump Deploys More Forces To West Asia Ahead Of ‘Make-or-Break’ Key Islamabad Talks

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

QUICK LINKS