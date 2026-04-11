Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold rate today: Gold prices are back in focus as the yellow metal continues to rise amid global developments like easing inflation concerns and US-Iran ceasefire talks. Gold prices in India rose this week, with MCX gold closing at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, up about 2% from last Friday’s Rs 1,49,650. At the same time, COMEX gold also increased, ending at $4,787.40 per troy ounce, showing a nearly 3% weekly gain. Experts say gold prices are moving upward mainly because the US dollar has weakened after the US-Iran truce. However, investors are still watching closely to see how long this trend will last and what it could mean for future interest rates.

Gold Rate Today in India

After dropping by Rs 234 per gram for 24 karat gold and Rs 215 per gram for 22 karat gold in the previous session, prices have moved higher again. In the latest session, gold prices in India, 24K gold rose to Rs 15,235 per gram, gaining Rs 87, while 22K gold climbed to Rs 13,965 per gram, up Rs 80.

On a bulk level, 24K gold saw an increase of Rs 8,700 per 100 grams after a sharp decline of Rs 23,400 in the earlier session.

Silver Rate Today in India

Silver prices in India on April 11, 2026 have gone up again after recent ups and downs. Pure 99 silver has increased by around Rs 5,000 per kg in many major cities compared to its recent low levels.

In the global market, silver also saw some recovery after the ceasefire news, but prices later became stable as a stronger US dollar balanced the positive impact of lower inflation. Internationally, spot silver was trading between $76.31 and $76.65 per ounce, with strong support around $75.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 11th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,382 14,100 11,760 Mumbai 15,284 14,010 11,463 Delhi 15,299 14,025 11,478 Kolkata 15,284 14,010 11,463 Bangalore 15,284 14,010 11,463 Hyderabad 15,284 14,010 11,463 Kerala 15,284 14,010 11,463 Pune 15,284 14,010 11,463 Vadodara 15,289 14,015 11,468 Ahmedabad 15,289 14,015 11,468 Jaipur 15,299 14,025 11,478 Lucknow 15,299 14,025 11,478 Coimbatore 15,382 14,100 11,760 Madurai 15,382 14,100 11,760 Vijayawada 15,284 14,010 11,463 Patna 15,289 14,015 11,468 Nagpur 15,284 14,010 11,463 Chandigarh 15,299 14,025 11,478 Surat 15,289 14,015 11,468 Bhubaneswar 15,284 14,010 11,463

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 11th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Mumbai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Delhi 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Kolkata 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Bangalore 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Hyderabad 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Kerala 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Pune 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Vadodara 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Ahmedabad 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Jaipur 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Lucknow 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Coimbatore 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Madurai 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Vijayawada 2,650 26,500 2,65,000 Patna 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Nagpur 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Chandigarh 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Surat 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Bhubaneswar 2,650 26,500 2,65,000

Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026

Purity Today’s Price (AED) Today’s Price (INR) 24K Gold 575.00 14,576.25 22K Gold 532.50 13,498.88 21K Gold 510.50 12,941.18 18K Gold 437.75 11,096.96

Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi (₹) Mumbai (₹) Chennai (₹) Kolkata (₹) Apr 11, 2026 15,250 15,235 15,409 15,235 Apr 10, 2026 15,163 15,148 15,409 15,235 Apr 09, 2026 15,397 15,382 15,273 15,148 Apr 08, 2026 14,999 14,984 15,491 15,382 Apr 07, 2026 15,081 15,066 15,120 14,984 Apr 06, 2026 15,107 15,093 15,262 15,066 Apr 05, 2026 15,108 15,093 15,218 15,093 Apr 04, 2026 15,108 15,093 15,218 15,093 Apr 03, 2026 15,108 15,093 15,218 15,093 Apr 02, 2026 14,912 14,897 14,897 14,897 Apr 01, 2026 15,310 15,295 15,327 15,295 Mar 31, 2026 14,981 14,966 14,966 14,966 Mar 30, 2026 14,856 14,841 14,841 14,841 Mar 29, 2026 14,856 14,841 14,841 14,841 Mar 28, 2026 14,856 14,841 14,841 14,841

Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Apr 11, 2026 ₹13,981 ₹13,966 ₹14,126 ₹13,966 Apr 10, 2026 ₹13,901 ₹13,886 ₹14,126 ₹13,966 Apr 09, 2026 ₹14,116 ₹14,101 ₹14,001 ₹13,886 Apr 08, 2026 ₹13,751 ₹13,736 ₹14,201 ₹14,101 Apr 07, 2026 ₹13,826 ₹13,811 ₹13,861 ₹13,736 Apr 06, 2026 ₹13,851 ₹13,836 ₹13,991 ₹13,811 Apr 05, 2026 ₹13,851 ₹13,836 ₹13,951 ₹13,836 Apr 04, 2026 ₹13,851 ₹13,836 ₹13,951 ₹13,836 Apr 03, 2026 ₹13,851 ₹13,836 ₹13,951 ₹13,836 Apr 02, 2026 ₹13,671 ₹13,656 ₹13,656 ₹13,656 Apr 01, 2026 ₹14,036 ₹14,021 ₹14,051 ₹14,021 Mar 31, 2026 ₹13,719 ₹13,704 ₹13,704 ₹13,704 Mar 30, 2026 ₹13,604 ₹13,589 ₹13,589 ₹13,589 Mar 29, 2026 ₹13,604 ₹13,589 ₹13,589 ₹13,589 Mar 28, 2026 ₹13,604 ₹13,589 ₹13,589 ₹13,589

Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:

Date Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Apr 11, 2026 ₹11,440 ₹11,427 ₹11,558 ₹11,427 Apr 10, 2026 ₹11,375 ₹11,362 ₹11,558 ₹11,427 Apr 09, 2026 ₹11,551 ₹11,539 ₹11,456 ₹11,362 Apr 08, 2026 ₹11,251 ₹11,239 ₹11,620 ₹11,539 Apr 07, 2026 ₹11,313 ₹11,301 ₹11,341 ₹11,239 Apr 06, 2026 ₹11,332 ₹11,320 ₹11,448 ₹11,301 Apr 05, 2026 ₹11,332 ₹11,320 ₹11,415 ₹11,320 Apr 04, 2026 ₹11,332 ₹11,320 ₹11,415 ₹11,320 Apr 03, 2026 ₹11,332 ₹11,320 ₹11,415 ₹11,320 Apr 02, 2026 ₹11,185 ₹11,173 ₹11,173 ₹11,173 Apr 01, 2026 ₹11,484 ₹11,472 ₹11,497 ₹11,472 Mar 31, 2026 ₹11,225 ₹11,213 ₹11,213 ₹11,213 Mar 30, 2026 ₹11,131 ₹11,119 ₹11,119 ₹11,119 Mar 29, 2026 ₹11,131 ₹11,119 ₹11,119 ₹11,119 Mar 28, 2026 ₹11,131 ₹11,119 ₹11,119 ₹11,119

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today (10 April 2026): Gold Slips to Rs 1.52 Lakh, Silver Falls to Rs 2.42 Lakh on MCX Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Jitters; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai