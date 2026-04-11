Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Gold rate today: Gold prices are back in focus as the yellow metal continues to rise amid global developments like easing inflation concerns and US-Iran ceasefire talks. Gold prices in India rose this week, with MCX gold closing at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, up about 2% from last Friday’s Rs 1,49,650. At the same time, COMEX gold also increased, ending at $4,787.40 per troy ounce, showing a nearly 3% weekly gain. Experts say gold prices are moving upward mainly because the US dollar has weakened after the US-Iran truce. However, investors are still watching closely to see how long this trend will last and what it could mean for future interest rates.
Gold Rate Today in India
After dropping by Rs 234 per gram for 24 karat gold and Rs 215 per gram for 22 karat gold in the previous session, prices have moved higher again. In the latest session, gold prices in India, 24K gold rose to Rs 15,235 per gram, gaining Rs 87, while 22K gold climbed to Rs 13,965 per gram, up Rs 80.
On a bulk level, 24K gold saw an increase of Rs 8,700 per 100 grams after a sharp decline of Rs 23,400 in the earlier session.
Silver Rate Today in India
Silver prices in India on April 11, 2026 have gone up again after recent ups and downs. Pure 99 silver has increased by around Rs 5,000 per kg in many major cities compared to its recent low levels.
In the global market, silver also saw some recovery after the ceasefire news, but prices later became stable as a stronger US dollar balanced the positive impact of lower inflation. Internationally, spot silver was trading between $76.31 and $76.65 per ounce, with strong support around $75.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 11th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
15,382
|
14,100
|
11,760
|
Mumbai
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Delhi
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Kolkata
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Bangalore
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Hyderabad
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Kerala
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Pune
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Vadodara
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Ahmedabad
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Jaipur
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Lucknow
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Coimbatore
|
15,382
|
14,100
|
11,760
|
Madurai
|
15,382
|
14,100
|
11,760
|
Vijayawada
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Patna
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Nagpur
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
|
Chandigarh
|
15,299
|
14,025
|
11,478
|
Surat
|
15,289
|
14,015
|
11,468
|
Bhubaneswar
|
15,284
|
14,010
|
11,463
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 11th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Delhi
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Kerala
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Pune
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Jaipur
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Lucknow
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Coimbatore
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Madurai
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Vijayawada
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
|
Patna
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Nagpur
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Chandigarh
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Surat
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
2,650
|
26,500
|
2,65,000
Gold Rate Today per 10 gram Dubai and UAE on 10th April, 2026
|
Purity
|
Today’s Price (AED)
|
Today’s Price (INR)
|
24K Gold
|
575.00
|
14,576.25
|
22K Gold
|
532.50
|
13,498.88
|
21K Gold
|
510.50
|
12,941.18
|
18K Gold
|
437.75
|
11,096.96
Gold Rate in India 24 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
Apr 11, 2026
|
15,250
|
15,235
|
15,409
|
15,235
|
Apr 10, 2026
|
15,163
|
15,148
|
15,409
|
15,235
|
Apr 09, 2026
|
15,397
|
15,382
|
15,273
|
15,148
|
Apr 08, 2026
|
14,999
|
14,984
|
15,491
|
15,382
|
Apr 07, 2026
|
15,081
|
15,066
|
15,120
|
14,984
|
Apr 06, 2026
|
15,107
|
15,093
|
15,262
|
15,066
|
Apr 05, 2026
|
15,108
|
15,093
|
15,218
|
15,093
|
Apr 04, 2026
|
15,108
|
15,093
|
15,218
|
15,093
|
Apr 03, 2026
|
15,108
|
15,093
|
15,218
|
15,093
|
Apr 02, 2026
|
14,912
|
14,897
|
14,897
|
14,897
|
Apr 01, 2026
|
15,310
|
15,295
|
15,327
|
15,295
|
Mar 31, 2026
|
14,981
|
14,966
|
14,966
|
14,966
|
Mar 30, 2026
|
14,856
|
14,841
|
14,841
|
14,841
|
Mar 29, 2026
|
14,856
|
14,841
|
14,841
|
14,841
|
Mar 28, 2026
|
14,856
|
14,841
|
14,841
|
14,841
Gold Rate in India 22 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Chennai
|
Kolkata
|
Apr 11, 2026
|
₹13,981
|
₹13,966
|
₹14,126
|
₹13,966
|
Apr 10, 2026
|
₹13,901
|
₹13,886
|
₹14,126
|
₹13,966
|
Apr 09, 2026
|
₹14,116
|
₹14,101
|
₹14,001
|
₹13,886
|
Apr 08, 2026
|
₹13,751
|
₹13,736
|
₹14,201
|
₹14,101
|
Apr 07, 2026
|
₹13,826
|
₹13,811
|
₹13,861
|
₹13,736
|
Apr 06, 2026
|
₹13,851
|
₹13,836
|
₹13,991
|
₹13,811
|
Apr 05, 2026
|
₹13,851
|
₹13,836
|
₹13,951
|
₹13,836
|
Apr 04, 2026
|
₹13,851
|
₹13,836
|
₹13,951
|
₹13,836
|
Apr 03, 2026
|
₹13,851
|
₹13,836
|
₹13,951
|
₹13,836
|
Apr 02, 2026
|
₹13,671
|
₹13,656
|
₹13,656
|
₹13,656
|
Apr 01, 2026
|
₹14,036
|
₹14,021
|
₹14,051
|
₹14,021
|
Mar 31, 2026
|
₹13,719
|
₹13,704
|
₹13,704
|
₹13,704
|
Mar 30, 2026
|
₹13,604
|
₹13,589
|
₹13,589
|
₹13,589
|
Mar 29, 2026
|
₹13,604
|
₹13,589
|
₹13,589
|
₹13,589
|
Mar 28, 2026
|
₹13,604
|
₹13,589
|
₹13,589
|
₹13,589
Gold Rate in India 18 Carat last 15 Days per gram in top Indian cities:
|
Date
|
Delhi
|
Mumbai
|
Chennai
|
Kolkata
|
Apr 11, 2026
|
₹11,440
|
₹11,427
|
₹11,558
|
₹11,427
|
Apr 10, 2026
|
₹11,375
|
₹11,362
|
₹11,558
|
₹11,427
|
Apr 09, 2026
|
₹11,551
|
₹11,539
|
₹11,456
|
₹11,362
|
Apr 08, 2026
|
₹11,251
|
₹11,239
|
₹11,620
|
₹11,539
|
Apr 07, 2026
|
₹11,313
|
₹11,301
|
₹11,341
|
₹11,239
|
Apr 06, 2026
|
₹11,332
|
₹11,320
|
₹11,448
|
₹11,301
|
Apr 05, 2026
|
₹11,332
|
₹11,320
|
₹11,415
|
₹11,320
|
Apr 04, 2026
|
₹11,332
|
₹11,320
|
₹11,415
|
₹11,320
|
Apr 03, 2026
|
₹11,332
|
₹11,320
|
₹11,415
|
₹11,320
|
Apr 02, 2026
|
₹11,185
|
₹11,173
|
₹11,173
|
₹11,173
|
Apr 01, 2026
|
₹11,484
|
₹11,472
|
₹11,497
|
₹11,472
|
Mar 31, 2026
|
₹11,225
|
₹11,213
|
₹11,213
|
₹11,213
|
Mar 30, 2026
|
₹11,131
|
₹11,119
|
₹11,119
|
₹11,119
|
Mar 29, 2026
|
₹11,131
|
₹11,119
|
₹11,119
|
₹11,119
|
Mar 28, 2026
|
₹11,131
|
₹11,119
|
₹11,119
|
₹11,119
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today (10 April 2026): Gold Slips to Rs 1.52 Lakh, Silver Falls to Rs 2.42 Lakh on MCX Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Jitters; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.